1993 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Two-door model available in LT trim. All models get two-tone paint scheme in LT trim. V6 engines get internal balance shaft designed to reduce vibration. Automatic transmission receives electronic shift controls and second-gear start feature. Manual lumbar adjusters are newly standard on front seats.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Steven Miller,02/13/2009
This is one seriously fun car to drive, has some good power for its size and its easy to take care of and maintain. It would be nice to find parts for it a little easier though.
melissa,07/04/2006
I love this car. This is the first SUV I've owned and before this I only drove BMWs. The room is great and the only thing I am changing is the exterior so it is custom to my liking.
big boper,05/28/2002
blazers are the best suv ever. i reccomend all buyers to get a blazer.
madkat,06/20/2002
I got mine from a friend with almost 200,000 miles on it and it still runs really good for me. that's pretty impressive. Also it is cool to drive.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
