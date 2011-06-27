  1. Home
1993 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Two-door model available in LT trim. All models get two-tone paint scheme in LT trim. V6 engines get internal balance shaft designed to reduce vibration. Automatic transmission receives electronic shift controls and second-gear start feature. Manual lumbar adjusters are newly standard on front seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer.

5(46%)
4(46%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Driving and ownership
Steven Miller,02/13/2009
This is one seriously fun car to drive, has some good power for its size and its easy to take care of and maintain. It would be nice to find parts for it a little easier though.
Great SUV
melissa,07/04/2006
I love this car. This is the first SUV I've owned and before this I only drove BMWs. The room is great and the only thing I am changing is the exterior so it is custom to my liking.
blazers rule
big boper,05/28/2002
blazers are the best suv ever. i reccomend all buyers to get a blazer.
1993 s10 Blaza
madkat,06/20/2002
I got mine from a friend with almost 200,000 miles on it and it still runs really good for me. that's pretty impressive. Also it is cool to drive.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
