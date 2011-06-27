Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Blazer LS 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,244
|$1,924
|$2,264
|Clean
|$1,115
|$1,725
|$2,036
|Average
|$858
|$1,328
|$1,582
|Rough
|$600
|$930
|$1,127
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Blazer LT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,163
|$1,757
|$2,052
|Clean
|$1,043
|$1,575
|$1,846
|Average
|$802
|$1,212
|$1,434
|Rough
|$561
|$849
|$1,022
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Blazer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,396
|$2,253
|$2,682
|Clean
|$1,251
|$2,020
|$2,413
|Average
|$962
|$1,554
|$1,874
|Rough
|$673
|$1,089
|$1,335
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Blazer LT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,306
|$2,169
|$2,602
|Clean
|$1,171
|$1,945
|$2,340
|Average
|$900
|$1,497
|$1,818
|Rough
|$630
|$1,048
|$1,295
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,206
|$1,895
|$2,238
|Clean
|$1,081
|$1,699
|$2,013
|Average
|$832
|$1,307
|$1,564
|Rough
|$582
|$916
|$1,114
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,275
|$2,080
|$2,484
|Clean
|$1,143
|$1,865
|$2,234
|Average
|$879
|$1,436
|$1,735
|Rough
|$615
|$1,006
|$1,236
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Blazer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,429
|$2,174
|$2,545
|Clean
|$1,281
|$1,949
|$2,289
|Average
|$985
|$1,500
|$1,778
|Rough
|$689
|$1,051
|$1,267
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Blazer 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,088
|$1,881
|$2,281
|Clean
|$975
|$1,687
|$2,052
|Average
|$750
|$1,298
|$1,593
|Rough
|$525
|$909
|$1,135
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Blazer LS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,311
|$2,092
|$2,481
|Clean
|$1,175
|$1,875
|$2,232
|Average
|$904
|$1,443
|$1,734
|Rough
|$632
|$1,011
|$1,235
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Blazer 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,233
|$2,087
|$2,515
|Clean
|$1,106
|$1,871
|$2,263
|Average
|$850
|$1,440
|$1,757
|Rough
|$595
|$1,009
|$1,252