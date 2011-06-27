Used 2006 Cadillac SRX V6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,270
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,270
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,270
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/420 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,270
Torque254 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,270
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,270
satellite radio satellite radioyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,270
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,270
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,270
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,270
Front head room40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,270
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room41.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,270
Front track61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity69.5 cu.ft.
Length194.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight4164 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height67.8 in.
Wheel base116.4 in.
Width72.6 in.
Rear track62.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,270
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Smoke
  • Sand Storm
  • Blue Chip
  • Black Raven
  • Stealth Gray
  • Light Platinum
  • White Diamond
  • Radiant Bronze
  • Blackberry
  • Infrared
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,270
P255/60R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,270
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,270
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
