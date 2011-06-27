Estimated values
2006 Cadillac SRX 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,220
|$3,221
|$3,771
|Clean
|$2,063
|$2,991
|$3,498
|Average
|$1,750
|$2,530
|$2,951
|Rough
|$1,436
|$2,070
|$2,405
2006 Cadillac SRX 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,936
|$2,548
|$2,886
|Clean
|$1,799
|$2,366
|$2,677
|Average
|$1,526
|$2,002
|$2,258
|Rough
|$1,252
|$1,638
|$1,840