Used 2006 Cadillac SRX Consumer Reviews

I Love My 2006 Cadillac SRX Don C , 02/12/2018 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful Spoiler alert: This is going to be a sloppy Valentine kiss to my trusty SRX. This is the first generation SRX and it was built on a truck platform, which translates to DURABILITY. Trucks are built to last and this is one tough-built SUV. But for all of its 'truck DNA' this is a fantastic passenger vehicle for daily use and highway driving — great road car. The interior is well laid out and super comfortable (excellent front seats). Reliability has been terrific and maintenance is generally inexpensive, even at the Cadillac dealer. I did have to replace the timing chains at 92,000 miles due to a supplier quality issue — at my expense. That's it. Gosh, my only regret about this outstanding SUV is that it's got 154,000 miles on the odometer now In 2018 and I know it's getting long in the tooth. I'm actually shopping for a newer SRX (first generation) with much lower miles. 2009 was the last year for this truck-based SRX, so hopefully there are some pampered low mileage ones stills out there. The 2010+ models were totally redesigned using a car-based FWD chassis, so they're smaller, lighter, and less durable. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Value

This is a great car k_man60 , 12/29/2011 28 of 29 people found this review helpful I purchased our 2006 Cadillac SRX for my wife in 2009. It was a low milage unit and it was exactly what we were looking for. Aside from some normal maintenance issues we have not had any major issues with this car. The car runs well and while it doesn't get 40 MPG the fuel economy is pretty good for a V8. The SRX has a great ride and is a sporty looking unit for a family wagon. We haven't had any of the problems other posters have had. Must be the luck of the Irish. I also do my preventative maintenance (oil changes, inspections etc.).

SRX puts the Sport in SUV thomas2006 , 07/20/2012 26 of 27 people found this review helpful Smooth, Fast and fun to drive. I traded in my 2008 Mustang GT and I haven't looked back. I would buy another anytime. I drive over 80 miles a day to work and back. I now look forward to the trip. You can't beat the Bose stereo. It is almost a surreal experience.

Great Car !!!! Shaunna , 11/12/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought this car a year and a half ago and the only problem Ive experienced is a dead cell in my battery which Cadillac replaced under warranty. It handles well in bad weather and is fun to drive. It does drink gas and oil and that could have been an issue standing for improvement. But, overall its a great car. I would purchase another. The best car Ive driven in my 13 yrs.