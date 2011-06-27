Estimated values
2012 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,435
|$20,750
|$24,156
|Clean
|$15,672
|$19,766
|$22,956
|Average
|$14,145
|$17,800
|$20,557
|Rough
|$12,618
|$15,833
|$18,158
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,785
|$21,260
|$24,028
|Clean
|$16,959
|$20,252
|$22,835
|Average
|$15,307
|$18,237
|$20,449
|Rough
|$13,654
|$16,222
|$18,062
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,163
|$19,323
|$21,842
|Clean
|$15,412
|$18,408
|$20,757
|Average
|$13,910
|$16,576
|$18,588
|Rough
|$12,409
|$14,745
|$16,419
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,157
|$14,085
|$16,398
|Clean
|$10,639
|$13,417
|$15,584
|Average
|$9,602
|$12,082
|$13,955
|Rough
|$8,566
|$10,747
|$12,326