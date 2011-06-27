  1. Home
2012 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,435$20,750$24,156
Clean$15,672$19,766$22,956
Average$14,145$17,800$20,557
Rough$12,618$15,833$18,158
Shop for a used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid near you
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,639 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,417 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid ranges from $8,566 to $16,398, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.