Used 1994 Cadillac DeVille Consumer Reviews
My Caddy
My high school gift. I bought the car used with 53,000 miles. Was very happy. It had the power and space, but at 72,000 miles coolant was leaking into the engine. It over heated when the engine was at high RPM's. Found out that coolant leaked through a broken head. There was nothing we can do to fix it. I had to buy another motor in order to keep it running. Now the transmission doesn't shift smoothly. Car shakes when braking. Gives out horrible MPG, avg at 12 MPG.
OK luxury sedan
My grandparents have a 1994 Cadillc Deville, it is getting old and losing its charm, but it is basicly a good car. The seats are getting lower and lower, but they are comfortable. The ride is a little rough too. Gas mileage is only good on the express ways though, in the city we average of about 15.5 mpg. The side mirrors need to be larger for such a big car. Nothing ever seems to go wrong with it though, never had to change a light in it, never had engine problems, guess that is why we still have it 15 years later.
good deal!
Bought this 94 when i returned from Kuwait. Had sold a 93 Fleetwood I'd had the yr before deploying. 94 get's better MPG city and hwy and is a better ride. All options worked and have continued too. Have over 140k miles on it with only base repairs based on mileage. Driven RT across country will NO problems. The only "strange" thing is the engine backfires and gets sluggish for no apparent reason and with no regularity. No the FI, or plugs/wires. Once it starts cannot accelerate. I pull over and cut the engine, re-start and no more problems, until it's next time to do it.
Wow
This car is the epiphany of cars. All cars should be modeled afterthis one.
Very Good
Original owners and only drivers always garaged and well maintained according to manufacturer's service recommendations. Interior is immaculate, paint is pearl white.
