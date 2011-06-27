  1. Home
Used 1994 Cadillac DeVille Concours Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room56.1 in.
Front shoulder room61.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room43.3 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.
Measurements
Length209.7 in.
Curb weight3985 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.0 cu.ft.
Height56.0 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width76.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Medium Montana Blue Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Mocha Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Montana Blue Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Montana Blue Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Taupe Metallic
