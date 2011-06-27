Estimated values
1994 Cadillac DeVille 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$852
|$1,705
|$2,170
|Clean
|$759
|$1,523
|$1,938
|Average
|$572
|$1,158
|$1,474
|Rough
|$386
|$793
|$1,011
1994 Cadillac DeVille Concours 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$825
|$1,531
|$1,916
|Clean
|$735
|$1,367
|$1,711
|Average
|$554
|$1,040
|$1,302
|Rough
|$373
|$712
|$892