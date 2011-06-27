Vehicle overview

In true Cadillac fashion, the 2013 Cadillac CTS Sport Wagon is a bigger and bolder interpretation of the wagon concept. Just like the CTS sedan upon which it is based, the CTS Sport Wagon has lots of style, lots of power and lots of personality. Unfortunately, it also has the flaws of a vehicle that's not meant to please everyone.

On the plus side, the 2013 Cadillac CTS Sport Wagon is bigger than other luxury-based wagons. With these larger exterior dimensions comes more interior space for both passengers and cargo. And while it might feel a bit bulkier to drive, the Cadillac remains surprisingly poised on winding roads. Throughout the cabin, the CTS also scores points for its plentiful features, modern styling and commendable materials.

At the same time, there are side effects to the Cadillac's sporting personality. Impressive cornering ability also means a less than luxurious ride, especially when the optional sport suspension is part of the package. Other flaws include an overly firm and oddly positioned driver seat, plus poor rearward visibility.

As an alternative between luxury sedans and crossovers, the CTS Sport Wagon is worthy of consideration. And there's certainly no other competing wagon that can match its bold styling. But we'd still suggest shoppers check out the competition. Though a bit smaller, the Acura TSX, Audi Allroad and BMW 3 Series are slightly more refined and comfortable, though not nearly as sporting.