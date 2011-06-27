Vehicle overview

Cadillac is grand, flashy and pretty much the epitome of American automotive luxury. As such, raise your hand if you ever thought you'd see the day when Cadillac would jump into that most European of luxury segments: the sport wagon. Yet, Cadillac has indeed done just that. And perhaps with a small amount of surprise, the 2012 Cadillac CTS Sport Wagon faces off against its competitors from across the pond while adding an ample supply of flash and grandiosity to make it unmistakably American.

Like its CTS Sedan sibling, the Sport Wagon is bigger than its European rivals, which certainly seems appropriate for a Cadillac. This gives it an advantage in terms of interior space, but also makes it feel a bit bulkier to drive. Nevertheless, the CTS takes to corners with an agility and poise that no other Cadillac sedan in history could possibly match (let alone a wagon). For 2012, the CTS gets an upgraded 3.6-liter V6 that should give it a better shot against its lighter and usually quicker competitors.

Yet despite its performance and handling credentials, a Cadillac is still about luxury and comfort. To the first point, the CTS boasts one of the most stylish cabins in its class, with very nice materials to match. High-tech convenience and entertainment features abound, giving up nothing technologically to the guys across either pond. As for comfort, though, the ride is not very Cadillac-like with the sport-tuned suspension found on the CTS 3.6, and several of our editors have found the driver seat to be hard and oddly positioned.

Much of these pros and cons apply to the regular CTS Sedan, though. The Sport Wagon goes a step further by offering a larger and more versatile cargo area. In fact, the Sport Wagon is nearly as spacious as the Cadillac SRX crossover, along with a number of other small luxury SUVs. Essentially, you get all the style and luxury of the CTS sedan, but in a more useful package. That sounds like a win-win scenario to us.

Still, a similar scenario can be found with the Acura TSX wagon, Audi A4 Avant and BMW 3 Series wagon. These are all strong competitors, though none can add "all-American panache" to the sport wagon virtues of agility, performance and versatility like the 2012 Cadillac CTS Sport Wagon.