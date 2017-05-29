Used 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon
Pros & Cons
- Generous cargo capacity
- sporty handling
- pleasing amount of standard equipment
- excellent build and materials quality.
- Lackluster acceleration and fuel economy
- all-wheel drive isn't available
- can't be equipped with certain desirable technology features.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Though not as capable as a couple other rivals, the 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon is nonetheless a smart choice for an entry-level luxury wagon.
Vehicle overview
Small entry-level luxury wagons are a pretty rare sight on the road. But we fully understand the appeal of getting a wagon. There's the familiar carlike handling, the ease of parking in tight spots and the sleek styling that says "I'm not an SUV!" We get it. And Acura hopes you get it, too, with its 2014 TSX Sport Wagon.
A derivative of Acura's TSX sedan (reviewed separately), the Sport Wagon is one of the few relatively affordable station wagons available. It boasts a handsome-looking and solidly built interior, plus an extensive list of desirable standard features, including xenon headlights, a sunroof, heated front seats and a premium audio system. Behind the rear seats is a roomy luggage area. If you fold down those rear seats, you'll have 66 cubic feet of cargo space available, which is more space than many small crossover SUVs offer.
Unfortunately, the TSX wagon does have some downsides. It's not available with all-wheel drive, and if you want more power or fuel efficiency than its merely adequate 201-horsepower four-cylinder engine has to offer, you're out of luck. The TSX is also one of Acura's oldest cars, and as such, it simply isn't available with certain desirable features like blind-spot monitoring or a slick touchscreen interface.
If the TSX doesn't strike your fancy, there are a couple European wagons worth a look. The new 2014 BMW 3 Series wagon costs a fair bit more than the Acura, as does the 2014 Audi Allroad, but both are more upscale and have standard all-wheel drive. There's also the more affordable 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen that's available with a fuel-efficient diesel engine. Overall, the 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon remains a solid choice here, but we wouldn't be surprised if something else resonates with you more.
Acura TSX Sport Wagon models
The 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon is a small station wagon offered in a single trim level, available with or without the optional Technology package.
Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, foglights, heated mirrors, a sunroof, roof rails, dual-zone automatic climate control, perforated leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat, driver memory settings, a four-way power passenger seat, heated front seats, 60/40-split-folding rear seatbacks and a tilt-and-telescoping steering column. Other comfort and convenience features include an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth connectivity and a seven-speaker audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio input jack and a USB port.
The optional Technology package gets you a power-operated liftgate, an 8-inch color display screen, a rearview camera, a navigation system, voice recognition and a premium 10-speaker surround-sound audio system.
2014 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon is powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine making 201 hp and 170 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard. The TSX sedan's optional V6 is not available on the wagon.
In Edmunds testing, a TSX wagon accelerated to 60 mph from a standstill in an unremarkable 8.8 seconds. Estimated EPA fuel economy for the TSX Sport Wagon stands at 25 mpg combined (22 city/30 highway). This is decent for this class, though some rival wagons with turbocharged and/or diesel-powered four-cylinders are both more powerful and more fuel-efficient.
Safety
Standard safety equipment on the 2014 Acura TSX includes antilock brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is included with the Technology package.
In Edmunds brake testing, the TSX Sport Wagon stopped from 60 mph in 125 feet; that's an OK braking distance for a wagon, though we've tested compact SUVs and hatchbacks that have stopped significantly shorter.
In crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the TSX earned a top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. In the small-overlap frontal-offset test, it received the second-lowest "Marginal" rating. Its seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.
Driving
The 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon's four-cylinder engine and five-speed automatic transmission combine to produce adequate, but far-from-thrilling, acceleration. In contrast, the Audi Allroad and BMW 328i wagons, which have turbocharged engines and eight-speed automatics, feel noticeably livelier when you need a quick burst of speed around town or for highway passing. Acura's wagon does provide a relatively smooth and quiet ride, however, and it can be driven around turns with confidence. Overall, we think it will meet most shoppers' expectations for comfort and refinement.
Interior
Inside the 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon, you'll find a pleasing design done up in high-quality soft-touch materials. At first glance, the dash seems covered by an indecipherable mass of buttons, but with a little time, using these controls becomes fairly intuitive. The base audio system's display screen looks rather down-market, however, so opting for the navigation system is wise given its better aesthetics and easy operation. The available ELS premium audio system is another option we heartily recommend.
The Acura TSX Sport Wagon is more family-friendly than a lot of other luxury wagons or crossovers. It boasts 66.2 cubic feet of total cargo volume with the rear seats folded down (31.5 cubic feet with the seats up). The Acura's front seats are comfortable and supportive. The rear seat is roomier than some competitors, though taller occupants will still wish for a little more legroom.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon.
Trending topics in reviews
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- interior
- handling & steering
- dashboard
- acceleration
- comfort
- road noise
- ride quality
- appearance
- visibility
- technology
- fuel efficiency
Most helpful consumer reviews
This car just feels well-built, considerably better than the ''09 Subaru Outback Limited we had. The engine, while not perfectly refined, is adequately quiet and smooth. The ride is a strong point, firm without being harsh, a delicate balance. I'd read complaints that the car wasn't fast enough, but we find it quite quick, so drive one before judging it by that. Definitely a sporty feel without compromising comfort. The greenhouse design, on the sleek side, leaves a little to be desired as far as outward visibility. The dashboard was much better in person than it looked in pictures; it's uncluttered, and the controls are well-integrated. There's a very slight rattle coming from the flip-down sunglass holder, but otherwise the car feels bank-vault solid. We average 28.5 mpg on road trips at highway speeds of 80 mph. The car's been trouble-free. UPDATE 11/17/17: The car’s still as solid-feeling and trouble-free as the day we bought it. The build quality is amazing. If you research this model, it’s known as being among the most reliable of its time, and that’s proving to be the case. UPDATE 5/30/18: We've put a lot of miles on the TSX Sport Wagon and it's been 100% reliable. We do wish it had the backup camera. The way the car's designed it's difficult to tell how close you are to something when you're backing up. But no squeaks or rattles have developed and all of the interior and exterior materials have held up perfectly. The TSX is a paragon for how cars should be built.
This is a fantastic, trouble free car. I’ve had zero problems at 108,000. It accelerates beautifully and holds the road at 75-80 mph as well as any car I’ve ever owned. The controls are easy to use. If you love the feel of the road and the ease of a wagon, this is the perfect car. My only complaint is that Acura stopped producing this model. (I like it so much that I actually wrote to Acura asking them to consider producing it again. )
Sponsored cars related to the TSX Sport Wagon
Features & Specs
|Technology Package 4dr Wagon
2.4L 4cyl 5A
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|201 hp @ 7000 rpm
|4dr Wagon
2.4L 4cyl 5A
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|201 hp @ 7000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Acura TSX Sport Wagon a good car?
Is the Acura TSX Sport Wagon reliable?
Is the 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon?
The least-expensive 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon is the 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,985.
Other versions include:
- Technology Package 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5A) which starts at $35,635
- 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5A) which starts at $31,985
What are the different models of Acura TSX Sport Wagon?
More about the 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon
Used 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Overview
The Used 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon is offered in the following submodels: TSX Sport Wagon. Available styles include Technology Package 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5A), and 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5A).
What do people think of the 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2014 TSX Sport Wagon 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2014 TSX Sport Wagon.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2014 TSX Sport Wagon featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon?
Which 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagons are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon.
Can't find a new 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Acura TSX Sport Wagon for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $25,480.
Find a new Acura for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $10,645.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Acura lease specials
Related Used 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons