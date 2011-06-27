Vehicle overview

What is an American luxury car? For years, the answer was a no-brainer: body length measured in yards, enough chrome to blind a welder, sofa-on-wheels suspension tuning and the sort of eye-catching styling that's still honored today. Oh, and it was a sedan or coupe. As the decades wore on, the answer became muddled. Yet in the last two years, Cadillac has begun to redefine what an American luxury car can be, and nowhere is that more evident than with the 2010 Cadillac CTS Sport Wagon.

The words "American," "luxury," "sport" and "wagon" would probably seem oxymoronic to many buyers. However, wagons are all the rage in Europe, and to regain its status as "Standard of the World," the CTS Sport Wagon is intended to help Cadillac establish a presence across the pond while at the same time kindling some interest at home for this versatile body style that's unfairly deemed uncool. With eye-catching styling and a driving character that prioritizes performance and handling, the CTS seems pretty darn cool to us.

Beyond its hatchback wagon rear end, the Sport Wagon is indistinguishable from the CTS sport sedan. That means it shares that car's strengths and weaknesses. We've already alluded to the commendable performance. The interior is well styled, its materials are high quality and its electronic features are state-of-the-art. However, some drivers may find the CTS's awkward driving position and compromised rear visibility to be deal breakers. Its handling also isn't quite as sharp as what you'll get out of an Audi A4 Avant or BMW 3 Series.

Of course, the Sport Wagon has been launched at around the same time as the Cadillac SRX compact crossover, so there's some in-house competition to contend with. While the SRX (and other crossovers, for that matter) may have a cargo capacity advantage, it's not as big as you'd think, and the sleek CTS can run circles around it should you enjoy a spirited drive now and then. From a rational standpoint, the CTS makes more sense, and one could argue that the wagon's stylish looks offer plenty of ammunition for an irrational viewpoint as well.

In the end we think the 2010 Cadillac CTS Sport Wagon is worth a look by wagon, sedan and compact crossover buyers alike. It isn't perfect, but it's certainly a strong step forward in Cadillac's quest to regain its standard-bearer status.