  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CTS Wagon
  4. Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Elegant cabin, nifty gadgets, capable and secure handling, generous cargo space, strong engines.
  • Not as nimble as some rivals, sport suspension options are too firm, poor rear visibility, awkward driving position.
Other years
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Cadillac CTS Wagon for Sale
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
List Price
$11,995
Used CTS Wagon for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The stylish Cadillac CTS Sport Wagon is a hip alternative to not only other wagons, but the increasing number of compact luxury crossovers as well.

Vehicle overview

What is an American luxury car? For years, the answer was a no-brainer: body length measured in yards, enough chrome to blind a welder, sofa-on-wheels suspension tuning and the sort of eye-catching styling that's still honored today. Oh, and it was a sedan or coupe. As the decades wore on, the answer became muddled. Yet in the last two years, Cadillac has begun to redefine what an American luxury car can be, and nowhere is that more evident than with the 2010 Cadillac CTS Sport Wagon.

The words "American," "luxury," "sport" and "wagon" would probably seem oxymoronic to many buyers. However, wagons are all the rage in Europe, and to regain its status as "Standard of the World," the CTS Sport Wagon is intended to help Cadillac establish a presence across the pond while at the same time kindling some interest at home for this versatile body style that's unfairly deemed uncool. With eye-catching styling and a driving character that prioritizes performance and handling, the CTS seems pretty darn cool to us.

Beyond its hatchback wagon rear end, the Sport Wagon is indistinguishable from the CTS sport sedan. That means it shares that car's strengths and weaknesses. We've already alluded to the commendable performance. The interior is well styled, its materials are high quality and its electronic features are state-of-the-art. However, some drivers may find the CTS's awkward driving position and compromised rear visibility to be deal breakers. Its handling also isn't quite as sharp as what you'll get out of an Audi A4 Avant or BMW 3 Series.

Of course, the Sport Wagon has been launched at around the same time as the Cadillac SRX compact crossover, so there's some in-house competition to contend with. While the SRX (and other crossovers, for that matter) may have a cargo capacity advantage, it's not as big as you'd think, and the sleek CTS can run circles around it should you enjoy a spirited drive now and then. From a rational standpoint, the CTS makes more sense, and one could argue that the wagon's stylish looks offer plenty of ammunition for an irrational viewpoint as well.

In the end we think the 2010 Cadillac CTS Sport Wagon is worth a look by wagon, sedan and compact crossover buyers alike. It isn't perfect, but it's certainly a strong step forward in Cadillac's quest to regain its standard-bearer status.

2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon models

The 2010 Cadillac CTS Sport Wagon is a five-passenger wagon available in five trim levels: 3.0 base, 3.0 Luxury, 3.0 Performance, 3.6 Performance and 3.6 Luxury.

Standard equipment on the 3.0 includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a power liftgate, automatic headlights, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, premium vinyl "leatherette" upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an eight-speaker CD stereo with an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio.

The 3.0 Luxury adds an eight-way power passenger seat, heated front seats, driver memory functions, leather upholstery, a wood-and-leather steering wheel, a heavy-duty pet net, a cargo cover, interior ambient lighting, Bluetooth and a six-CD changer.

The CTS 3.0 Performance has the Luxury's equipment plus 18-inch wheels, performance brakes, upgraded FE2 sport-tuned suspension and adaptive HID headlamps. The 3.6 Performance adds a bigger V6 engine and a 10-speaker surround-sound stereo with digital music storage and a USB/iPod audio interface.

The Luxury Level Two package can be added to the Performance trims and includes rear parking sensors, a split-folding rear seat, heated and cooled front seats, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, keyless ignition/entry and remote engine start. The 3.6 Premium has the Level Two equipment plus a panoramic sunroof (optional on all other CTS models), a back-up camera and a hard-drive-based navigation system with real-time traffic and weather. The camera and navigation system are optional on all but the base CTS. The 19-inch Summer Tire Performance package available on 3.6 models adds 19-inch wheels, summer tires, an upgraded FE3 performance suspension and enhanced power steering.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Cadillac CTS Sport Wagon is an all-new wagon version of Cadillac's successful CTS sedan.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Cadillac CTS Sport Wagon is available with one of two V6 engines. Rear-wheel drive and a six-speed manual are standard with both, while a six-speed automatic and all-wheel drive are separately optional. The 3.0-liter V6 produces 270 hp and 223 lb-ft of torque. It returns fuel economy of 18 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined.

The 3.6-liter V6 produces 304 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. Its estimated fuel economy is 18/27/21. In performance testing, a 3.6 rear-drive Sport Wagon went from zero to 60 mph in 7 seconds.

Safety

The CTS's standard safety features include antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and GM's OnStar emergency communications system.

In government crash testing, the CTS was awarded a perfect five stars for side protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the sedan was awarded the best rating of "Good" in frontal-offset and side impact testing. In Edmunds brake testing, the 3.6 Sport Wagon with FE2 suspension and summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in a solid 118 feet.

Driving

On the road, the 2010 Cadillac CTS Sport Wagon is very stable and copes well with quick directional changes. The steering is nicely weighted and precise. Overall, this Cadillac offers an excellent ride and handling balance that gives the Europeans a run for their money, especially when equipped with the sport-tuned suspension. That said, the larger CTS lacks the nimbleness of cars like the BMW 3 Series and Audi A4 Avant. On the other hand, those looking for a more traditional Cadillac ride may find the FE2 suspension that's standard on the 3.0 Performance and 3.6 trims to be too firm -- let alone the even firmer FE3.

Though the new direct-injected 3.0-liter V6 is a competent base-level engine, keep in mind that its fuel economy is no better than that of the 304-hp 3.6-liter V6, and the latter's power delivery is far more authoritative. Particularly given that the CTS weighs more than rival sport wagons, the bigger engine is a worthy upgrade if you can swing the higher payment.

Interior

A pleasing mix of available wood accents, tasteful alloy trim and a stitched soft-touch dash covering make the Cadillac CTS interior one of the most elegant designs in its class. The optional navigation screen retracts into the dash, but leaves the top inch visible as the touchscreen display for the audio system -- a slick touch.

We have a few nits to pick, however. The driving position is awkward for many, thanks to awkwardly offset pedals and the knee-room-robbing (though quite attractive) swoop of the center stack. Outward visibility to the rear is poor. Overall interior room is quite good and better than most competing models, but rear-seat access can be a bit tricky due to a low rear roof line. Comfort front and back isn't ideal due to seatbacks that are a little hard and shapeless.

Cargo capacity is obviously important with a wagon, and the CTS provides a generous 25 cubic feet with the rear seats raised and 53.4 with them lowered. This is a bit more than the Audi A4 Avant, but a bit less than the BMW 3 Series.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon.

5(84%)
4(8%)
3(0%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.7
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It's a beauty
Judith,08/07/2010
Came to this from a Volvo V70 wagon: very impressed with handling, torque, and comfort. GM should be proud of this car - versatile, well built and a blast to drive!
Refined
happy guy,05/25/2010
I've been VERY impressed by the Premium AWD 3.6 CTS wagon. It's such a refined, tasteful, fun to drive automobile. The interior is really well done--leather stitched dash, real wood--nice tactile touches. The exterior styling is beautiful and unique. It drives as nicely as any car I've driven--precise handling, smooth quiet ride and a lot of power. I have the thunder gray finish-- it's gorgeous. The sound system is top shelf--I use a usb thumb drive and I have all the music I need without having to bring the ipod with me. I'm proud that an American company made such a great vehicle!
Best car yet
Robert,11/28/2010
I absolutely love my CTS wagon. The interior finish is well done. The ride is silky smooth. I get so many compliments. There are so many SUVs that I am glad to have a vehicle that is not like every other one out there. I recently began using the sport mode and think it makes up for the 3.6l engine option I passed on. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone wanting a great driving vehicle with more space but does not want a suv.
So far, so good...
Anonymous,12/06/2010
It's a little early to give a real in depth review, but so far, so good. This is my third wagon, the first being a BMW 3 and the most recent a loaded Magnum HEMI. I never imagined driving a Caddy until I saw this beauty. The interior quality is excellent and so is the ride. Fit, finish and touch are exactly what I was looking for and are better than BMW. BMW has been stuck in a time warp for far too long. You can't really compare this to the Magnum HEMI quality wise, but HEMI wins the need for speed any day. The Caddy is no HEMI (unless you get the CTS-V). I had owned it less than 30 minutes before I got my first compliment. It's a pleasure to drive fun to drive.
See all 12 reviews of the 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
304 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
304 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon
More About This Model

When it comes to wagons, those made stateside have historically tended to be looked down upon, while those made in Europe are held in high regard. That may have something to do with the stereotype commonly held regarding domestic wagons: Many expect them to be large, lazy-handling beasts festooned with fake wood paneling — the kind driven by Clark Griswold in National Lampoon's Vacation. The 2010 Cadillac CTS Sport Wagon should help put that thinking to rest. With its rakish good looks and athletic personality, it's as far removed from the American wagons of yore as Brad Pitt is from Chevy Chase.

However, we would advise Griswold — or anybody considering the CTS Sport Wagon, for that matter — to skip the optional Performance package, since it includes a suspension so stiff it'd make an old Corvette proud. With that said, the CTS Sport Wagon offers all the goodness of the CTS sedan, including spirited performance, a handsome cabin packed with user-friendly luxury features and an overall size that's probably just right for most shoppers in this segment. And of course it has a far more generous cargo hold.

Still, a few of the 2010 Cadillac CTS Sport Wagon's rivals best it in a couple of respects. The BMW 535i xDrive wagon offers a more engaging driving experience, along with a more comfortable backseat. But this Bimmer only comes in all-wheel-drive form and lists for a couple grand more than the top-of-the-line CTS Premium AWD Sport Wagon. If we were considering a lower trim level of the Caddy wagon, we'd also look at the Audi A4 Avant, the BMW 328i wagon, and maybe even a sporty crossover, such as the Audi Q5 or Infiniti FX35.

So yes, we would cross-shop some European wagons, but the fact that the CTS can proudly hold its head up high in this group says something, something that couldn't be said way back when. If you'd like some brash yet classy American style in your sporty station wagon, then the CTS Sport Wagon will likely bring you as much joy as a trip to Wally World. When it's open, that is.

Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Overview

The Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon is offered in the following submodels: CTS Wagon. Available styles include Luxury 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Premium 4dr Wagon (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Luxury 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Premium 4dr Wagon AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Performance 4dr Wagon (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Sport 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Performance 4dr Wagon AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Sport 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Performance 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A), and Performance 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Performance is priced between $11,995 and$11,995 with odometer readings between 104040 and104040 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2010 CTS Wagons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,995 and mileage as low as 104040 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon.

Can't find a used 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac CTS Wagon for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $22,985.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,650.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac CTS Wagon for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,437.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,403.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac CTS Wagon lease specials

Related Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles