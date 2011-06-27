Vehicle overview

The CTS is the car by which Cadillac is known these days, and this distinctly modern, high-tech platform has morphed into a number of different forms, all of which offer an engaging driving experience as well as the luxury features and refined ride that are expected from a premium brand like Cadillac. This welcome evolution from the Cadillacs of the past into the Cadillacs of today is nowhere more apparent than in the 2011 Cadillac CTS Sport Wagon.

Using the term "wagon" here seems a bit of a stretch given that this CTS is the same length as the sedan, even though a wagon has typically featured an elongated rear end. So think of this Caddy as a kind of four-door hatchback, even though "hatchback" is a verboten word among upscale shoppers in the United States. Whatever you want to call it, the key attributes of this CTS variant lie in added cargo space and increased utility over the regular sedan, as otherwise it maintains the same strengths and weaknesses in the way it drives.

Among the upsides are the 2011 Cadillac CTS Sport Wagon's commendable performance, handsome cabin, user-friendly high-tech features and manageable size. The few downsides include a potentially awkward driving position, mediocre rearward visibility and handling that still isn't quite as agile as the smaller 2011 Audi A4 Avant and 2011 BMW 3 Series wagon.

With Cadillac having recently introduced the redesigned SRX compact crossover, the CTS Wagon now has the freedom to be more car and less carry-all. There's a strong argument to be made for choosing the CTS Wagon over the SRX, as it offers a fair amount of cargo capacity and can even be had with an all-wheel-drive option just like the SRX, yet also offers better performance and is considerably more enjoyable to drive.