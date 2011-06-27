Estimated values
2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium 4dr Wagon (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,056
|$17,382
|$20,183
|Clean
|$13,260
|$16,377
|$18,980
|Average
|$11,668
|$14,366
|$16,574
|Rough
|$10,076
|$12,356
|$14,168
2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,377
|$10,781
|$11,974
|Clean
|$8,846
|$10,157
|$11,261
|Average
|$7,784
|$8,910
|$9,833
|Rough
|$6,722
|$7,663
|$8,406
2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,499
|$14,916
|$16,959
|Clean
|$11,791
|$14,054
|$15,949
|Average
|$10,375
|$12,329
|$13,927
|Rough
|$8,960
|$10,603
|$11,905
2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon Performance 4dr Wagon AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,295
|$14,409
|$17,027
|Clean
|$10,655
|$13,576
|$16,013
|Average
|$9,376
|$11,909
|$13,983
|Rough
|$8,096
|$10,243
|$11,953
2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon Performance 4dr Wagon (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,643
|$17,054
|$19,100
|Clean
|$13,814
|$16,068
|$17,962
|Average
|$12,155
|$14,096
|$15,685
|Rough
|$10,496
|$12,123
|$13,408
2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium 4dr Wagon AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,516
|$17,454
|$19,110
|Clean
|$14,637
|$16,445
|$17,971
|Average
|$12,880
|$14,426
|$15,693
|Rough
|$11,122
|$12,408
|$13,415
2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,298
|$10,892
|$12,243
|Clean
|$8,771
|$10,262
|$11,513
|Average
|$7,718
|$9,002
|$10,054
|Rough
|$6,665
|$7,742
|$8,595
2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,623
|$13,761
|$15,569
|Clean
|$10,965
|$12,965
|$14,641
|Average
|$9,648
|$11,373
|$12,785
|Rough
|$8,332
|$9,782
|$10,929