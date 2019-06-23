Used 2014 Cadillac CTS Wagon for Sale Near Me

17 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
CTS Wagon Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 17 out of 17 listings
  • 2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury

    103,354 miles

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium

    124,290 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury in Silver
    used

    2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury

    87,691 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,900

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium in White
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium

    43,600 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,991

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium in White
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium

    117,555 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,213

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury in White
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury

    45,540 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Performance in Silver
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Performance

    82,279 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,991

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon in Silver
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon

    93,835 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,999

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium in White
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium

    53,325 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,999

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury

    83,031 miles

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury

    124,381 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,950

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon

    69,000 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,900

    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium

    158,313 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $9,994

    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury in Silver
    used

    2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury

    119,475 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,329

    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium

    81,175 miles

    $14,790

    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Sport in White
    used

    2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Sport

    72,705 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,170

    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury in Dark Brown
    used

    2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury

    87,821 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac CTS Wagon searches:

Showing 1 - 17 out of 17 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CTS Wagon
  4. Used 2014 Cadillac CTS Wagon

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac CTS Wagon

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac CTS Wagon
Overall Consumer Rating
41 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 4
    (100%)
One year into 3.6L AWD wagon ownership.
Matt,06/23/2019
Performance 4dr Wagon AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
The Good: Sporty Handling, grips the road, great brakes, decent power, no rattles, lots of room for storage, car feels steady and safe at all speeds. Absolutely great road feel and balance. Mine ran the 1/4 mile at 15.2 seconds at around 94 mph which ain't bad for a 6 cylinder wagon. Car takes 87 octane with a +320hp motor with a high +11:1 compression ratio. All wheel drive is great in the snow. THE BAD: Big people will have a hard time getting into the car. Sporty handling is a bit firm for a Cadillac that only thinks it fast (mine does not have Magna Ride option). I only get 17.5 mpg around the city. Maintenance parts for a 2014 model year can confuse regular service centers because in 2014 all other CTS models (non-V & coupe) changed the platform (new model design). The lack of engine torque makes the car feel slower than it is IMHO (the engine has something like 270 ft lbs of torque but 320hp). You really can't tow with this car but I think that's pretty obvious to most folks. ALL IN ALL: Good all around car that I don't regret purchasing. Cheaper than a SUV.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
CTS Wagon
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Cadillac CTS Wagon info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings