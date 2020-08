Used 2014 Cadillac CTS Wagon for Sale Near Me

Phoenix Motors - Raleigh / North Carolina

With sharp styling and luxury leanings, the 2013 Cadillac CTS Sport Wagon represents an intriguing alternative to other wagons and compact crossovers. The 3.0 base comes standard with 17-inch wheels, automatic headlights, a power liftgate, heated mirrors, keyless entry, remote ignition, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone connectivity, OnStar emergency communications and a seven-speaker Bose sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. The 3.0 Luxury adds additional acoustic insulation, heated eight-way power front seats (with adjustable lumbar), leather upholstery, driver memory functions, a wood-trimmed steering wheel, a six-CD changer and the Luxury Level One package, which includes a rearview camera, automatic wipers, a pet net, a cargo cover and interior accent lighting. The CTS Touring package includes a different grille, a leather/faux-suede steering wheel and shift knob, other special interior trim and a Performance package that includes 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, xenon headlights and foglights. The 3.6 Performance trim is essentially equipped like a 3.0 Luxury with the Performance package. It goes without the Luxury Level One items, but adds a more powerful engine and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with digital music storage and an iPod/USB audio interface. The Performance Luxury package includes the Luxury Level One items as well as rear parking sensors, keyless ignition/entry, heated and ventilated front seats, a split-folding rear seat, a power-adjustable steering wheel and a cabin deodorizer. The 3.6 Premium includes all the above equipment, but adds a panoramic sunroof, a heated steering wheel and a navigation system with a pop-up touchscreen interface, and real-time traffic and weather. The CTS's standard safety features include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front active head restraints, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, an emergency button, stolen vehicle locator and active intervention, and remote door unlock.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6DP8E34D0101159

Stock: 2538

Certified Pre-Owned: No