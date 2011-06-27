Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon Consumer Reviews

globetrotter20 , 12/16/2013

13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I was in the market for an AWD station wagon (not an SUV or crossover) which is becoming an increasingly rare thing here in America. As a current GM employee, this was pretty much my only option - but I'm really glad I decided to get it. It doesn't look like anything else on the road - and I really like that. I'm always getting compliments on its appearance, and it's really sharp in black. I just took it on a 1,000 mile road trip and it performed admirably. Great handling and 23 mpg on the highway with luggage, passengers, and a heavy foot. I could probably even get the advertised 26 mpg if I gave the tires a little more air.