Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon Consumer Reviews

A very unique and fun way to get around

globetrotter20, 12/16/2013
I was in the market for an AWD station wagon (not an SUV or crossover) which is becoming an increasingly rare thing here in America. As a current GM employee, this was pretty much my only option - but I'm really glad I decided to get it. It doesn't look like anything else on the road - and I really like that. I'm always getting compliments on its appearance, and it's really sharp in black. I just took it on a 1,000 mile road trip and it performed admirably. Great handling and 23 mpg on the highway with luggage, passengers, and a heavy foot. I could probably even get the advertised 26 mpg if I gave the tires a little more air.

2013 CTS 3.6 AWD.

Tom, 01/07/2020
Premium 4dr Wagon AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Found mine in Sandy, OR at a GM dealership. Love the car and the style. So handsome. Disappointed in the leaking from the dual sunroof and price to seek the source.....$1000+. GM blew it on this option. Other than that, the fit and finish is hard to beat, i.e., silent ride, powerful and stunning design.

