Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon Consumer Reviews
A very unique and fun way to get around
I was in the market for an AWD station wagon (not an SUV or crossover) which is becoming an increasingly rare thing here in America. As a current GM employee, this was pretty much my only option - but I'm really glad I decided to get it. It doesn't look like anything else on the road - and I really like that. I'm always getting compliments on its appearance, and it's really sharp in black. I just took it on a 1,000 mile road trip and it performed admirably. Great handling and 23 mpg on the highway with luggage, passengers, and a heavy foot. I could probably even get the advertised 26 mpg if I gave the tires a little more air.
2013 CTS 3.6 AWD.
Found mine in Sandy, OR at a GM dealership. Love the car and the style. So handsome. Disappointed in the leaking from the dual sunroof and price to seek the source.....$1000+. GM blew it on this option. Other than that, the fit and finish is hard to beat, i.e., silent ride, powerful and stunning design.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the CTS Wagon
Related Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 XT4
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2021 Escalade ESV
- Cadillac XTS 2019
- 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
- 2019 Escalade