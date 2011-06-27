Estimated values
2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,867
|$10,177
|$11,853
|Clean
|$7,309
|$9,440
|$10,968
|Average
|$6,193
|$7,965
|$9,198
|Rough
|$5,076
|$6,491
|$7,429
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,294
|$12,130
|$14,186
|Clean
|$8,635
|$11,252
|$13,127
|Average
|$7,316
|$9,494
|$11,009
|Rough
|$5,997
|$7,737
|$8,892
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,977
|$10,529
|$12,376
|Clean
|$7,411
|$9,766
|$11,452
|Average
|$6,280
|$8,241
|$9,604
|Rough
|$5,148
|$6,715
|$7,757
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,619
|$9,945
|$11,631
|Clean
|$7,078
|$9,224
|$10,763
|Average
|$5,997
|$7,784
|$9,026
|Rough
|$4,916
|$6,343
|$7,290
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,674
|$11,068
|$12,807
|Clean
|$8,059
|$10,266
|$11,851
|Average
|$6,828
|$8,663
|$9,939
|Rough
|$5,598
|$7,059
|$8,027
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,048
|$11,445
|$13,187
|Clean
|$8,406
|$10,616
|$12,202
|Average
|$7,123
|$8,958
|$10,234
|Rough
|$5,839
|$7,300
|$8,265