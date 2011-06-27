Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Consumer Reviews
HEAD TURNER!!!
I was looking at many 2dr coupes (Audi, Infiniti, BMW) but nothing turns heads more than this Caddy Coupe. Everyday people ask me about the car because they have never seen anything like it. Could use a better navigation interface for the younger generation but other than that.....Sweet Ride thats fun to drive.
FANTASTIC LUXURY COUPE
First off I absolutely love this car! the ride is quite and smooth, the bose sound system is fantastic I wish I had the pop up nav but oh well. I bought my coupe with 72k on it for $12700, everything works great, It does need new back struts ( easy fix $500) my mpg is really bad tho that would be my only complaint, I'm averaging 20.5 which is low considering its rated at 18/27. Other than that I couldn't be happier with it, its truly a sport luxury coupe. Reliable, zoomy and not to mention one of the sleekest designs ever! you can't go wrong with it.
Caddy stays in the game
Interior: - class defined unique. Love the accent lighting along the dashboard seam & how the lighting flows into the door seams. Seating is good for long trips & cruising. Better than the G37. Exterior: - eye catching head turning. love or hate it people will look. I love the center exhaust & they stayed true to the angular lines throughout the design. Performance: no Ferrari but don't slip on your shift in your 325 or it'll take over. is good enough. 0-60 in low 5's makes me smile, curvy roads, bring 'em on, it can handle it.
Sports car disguised as a sedan
Looks stealth. Easy to wash because of the clean lines. Earned the name "bat mobile" among my friends. Terrific road handling. But don't expect to use the back seat. Don't let anyone park near you (due to the width of the doors). And bring your life savings when you buy new tires (which you WILL do about as often as you inspect your gutters) IF you can find them in stock .
An absolutely fantastic car!
I recently replaced my '08 red CTS sedan which I thoroughly loved, with a new 2011 Black CTS Coupe. Wow! I love this car more than my '08 CTS! The styling is fantastic! I have had about 22 new cars through the years and I have never received this many compliments on a car before, and I have had some really nice cars! The interior and exterior are beautiful. The seats are comfortable, the 304 HP with the 6 speed trans is very smooth and it uses regular gas! My '08 and my new coupe both are all wheel drive which are absolutely great in the snow, actually fun to drive! I went with the 18 inch all season tires and FE2 suspension which gives great handling and a firm but very nice ride.
