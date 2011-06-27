Vehicle overview

If you want to travel in style and comfort with an open blue sky above you, the 2015 BMW Z4 should be right up your alley. This luxury roadster has the performance, refinement and good looks we expect for this class of car, and it's certainly one of our favorites.

Starting things off for the Z4 is the entry-level sDrive28i. Its base four-cylinder engine will likely satisfy most drivers and returns good fuel economy for the class. For that classic BMW feel, though, you can't beat the sDrive35i with its smooth inline-6 engine and impressive acceleration. The Z4 is tuned to be more of a grand touring car than an outright sports car, but the result is sporty enough handling on back roads and a comfortable ride on the highway. Moreover, its power-folding hardtop is an engineering marvel, and it adds a pleasing dose of security compared to soft-top rivals.

Another Z4 advantage is that it's pretty practical given its relatively compact dimensions. The seats are roomy enough for 6-footers, and the trunk can easily accommodate a weekend getaway's worth of luggage (though the roof takes a bite out of that space when retracted). If you're dreaming of an idyllic road trip with plenty of sun and winding tarmac ahead of you, you can't do much better than this BMW.

Even though we like the Z4 quite a bit, its price tag can shoot up quickly with a few options added. Plus, there are other desirable alternatives in this rarefied class. The Porsche Boxster is a true athlete and offers a more engaging feel when driving through turns, while the Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class boasts top-shelf refinement and available V8 power. If you haven't driven a Chevrolet Corvette lately, its blend of performance and sophistication may surprise you. And if you just want a minimalist roadster experience, we always recommend the joyful Mazda MX-5 Miata. But all things considered, the 2015 BMW Z4 remains one of the most well-rounded luxury roadsters available and we definitely recommend a test-drive.