What is the Z4?

In the dwindling class of two-seat convertible roadsters, the BMW Z4 is a bit of an outlier. Most rivals place performance at the top of their priorities, while the Z4 seems to have a broader focus that includes comfort and convenience. That's not to say it's dull, though. With a 0-60 mph time of only 5.3 seconds, it's anything but slow, and the overall performance should easily satisfy most drivers.

That said, we expected the Z4 to be more lively and entertaining. The engine runs out of steam at higher revs, and the suspension feels busy over anything less than glassy smooth pavement. Sadly, BMW hasn't fulfilled the promise of a Z4 M variant that could have delivered a more potent and exciting experience. It's even more curious that the Z4-based Toyota Supra is more fun to drive.

Of course, not all drivers are seeking higher levels of performance. Some might just want a comfortable convertible, and the BMW Z4 is slightly above average in that manner. Then again, many of its rivals are also relatively comfortable. These include the Porsche 718 Boxster, Chevrolet Corvette and Jaguar F-Type. We'd also consider the much more affordable Mazda Miata for its sheer fun factor.