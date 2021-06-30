  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW Z4
  4. 2022 BMW Z4

2022 BMW Z4

Release Date: Fall/Winter 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $50,695
2022 BMW Z4
  • No major changes expected for 2022
  • Part of the third Z4 generation introduced for 2019
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 BMW Z4 Review
Mark Takahashi
6/30/2021
What is the Z4?

In the dwindling class of two-seat convertible roadsters, the BMW Z4 is a bit of an outlier. Most rivals place performance at the top of their priorities, while the Z4 seems to have a broader focus that includes comfort and convenience. That's not to say it's dull, though. With a 0-60 mph time of only 5.3 seconds, it's anything but slow, and the overall performance should easily satisfy most drivers.

That said, we expected the Z4 to be more lively and entertaining. The engine runs out of steam at higher revs, and the suspension feels busy over anything less than glassy smooth pavement. Sadly, BMW hasn't fulfilled the promise of a Z4 M variant that could have delivered a more potent and exciting experience. It's even more curious that the Z4-based Toyota Supra is more fun to drive.

Of course, not all drivers are seeking higher levels of performance. Some might just want a comfortable convertible, and the BMW Z4 is slightly above average in that manner. Then again, many of its rivals are also relatively comfortable. These include the Porsche 718 Boxster, Chevrolet Corvette and Jaguar F-Type. We'd also consider the much more affordable Mazda Miata for its sheer fun factor.

EdmundsEdmunds says

We like the BMW Z4 as a sensible alternative to more performance-focused roadsters. It has all of the luxury features found in other BMWs and benefits from a large trunk. Plus, the cabin remains calm and quiet whether the top is up or down. Since we don't expect any significant changes for 2022, we wouldn't wait to start enjoying the warm summer sun now. You should be just fine in a 2021 model.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 BMW Z4.

Related 2022 BMW Z4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Recommended

Other models