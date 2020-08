Used 2009 BMW Z4 for Sale Near Me

Signature Autos - Austin / Texas

You can find this 2009 BMW Z4 sDrive30i and many others like it at Signature Auto Leasing. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This sporty BMW Z4 convertible leads the class in performance and refinement. There's a level of quality and refinement in this BMW Z4 sDrive30i that you won't find in your average vehicle. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven BMW Z4. This extremely hard to find BMW Z4 has made its way into our dealership. Marked by excellent quality and features with an unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the BMW Z4 sDrive30i. More information about the 2009 BMW Z4: The new Z4 comes as a folding hardtop only, which allows comfortable motoring, top-up or down. Competing with the Porsche Cayman, Boxster and Audi TTS, the Z4 sDrive35i utilizes a twin-turbo engine that makes 300 hp and 300 lb-feet of torque across a wide rev range. That's more power than the TTS, and with its hatchback cargo setup, more practicality than the Boxster. Interesting features of this model are iDrive control system, folding hardtop, performance and handling, and New, clean, sleek design

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 BMW Z4 sDrive30i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Upgraded Headlights .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBALM53509E377009

Stock: 12378

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020