Used 2006 BMW Z4 for Sale Near Me

146 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Z4 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 146 listings
  • 2006 BMW Z4 3.0i in Silver
    used

    2006 BMW Z4 3.0i

    60,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,995

    $749 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 BMW Z4 3.0i in Silver
    used

    2006 BMW Z4 3.0i

    53,615 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,388

    $571 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 BMW Z4 3.0i in Silver
    used

    2006 BMW Z4 3.0i

    20,043 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,388

    Details
  • 2006 BMW Z4 3.0si in Gray
    used

    2006 BMW Z4 3.0si

    83,608 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2006 BMW Z4 3.0i in Black
    used

    2006 BMW Z4 3.0i

    92,850 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2006 BMW Z4 3.0i in Black
    used

    2006 BMW Z4 3.0i

    96,863 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2006 BMW Z4 3.0si in Gray
    used

    2006 BMW Z4 3.0si

    38,451 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,000

    Details
  • 2007 BMW Z4 3.0i in Red
    used

    2007 BMW Z4 3.0i

    116,701 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,591

    $1,294 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 BMW Z4 3.0i in Gray
    used

    2007 BMW Z4 3.0i

    41,353 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,477

    $418 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 BMW Z4 3.0i in Silver
    used

    2005 BMW Z4 3.0i

    7,191 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,900

    Details
  • 2005 BMW Z4 3.0i in Black
    used

    2005 BMW Z4 3.0i

    69,561 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,565

    Details
  • 2007 BMW Z4 3.0i in White
    used

    2007 BMW Z4 3.0i

    121,813 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,900

    $509 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 BMW Z4 3.0si in Silver
    used

    2007 BMW Z4 3.0si

    24,995 miles

    $17,500

    Details
  • 2007 BMW Z4 3.0si in Red
    used

    2007 BMW Z4 3.0si

    68,192 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,795

    Details
  • 2005 BMW Z4 2.5i in Silver
    used

    2005 BMW Z4 2.5i

    80,974 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,990

    Details
  • 2007 BMW Z4 3.0i in Red
    used

    2007 BMW Z4 3.0i

    80,400 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,659

    Details
  • 2007 BMW Z4 3.0si in Black
    used

    2007 BMW Z4 3.0si

    131,288 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,955

    Details
  • 2007 BMW Z4 3.0si in Silver
    used

    2007 BMW Z4 3.0si

    95,480 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,700

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW Z4 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 146 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW Z4
  4. Used 2006 BMW Z4

Consumer Reviews for the BMW Z4

Read recent reviews for the BMW Z4
Overall Consumer Rating
4.872 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 72 reviews
  • 5
    (86%)
  • 4
    (8%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (1%)
3.0i Sport Package - dream car!
solarus,07/21/2012
I am still in shock after I purchased the 2006 Z4 3.0i fully loaded with winter, comfort and sport packages for around $20,000 with 50k miles on it. I simply would have to search for a reason why buy anything else - including new, newer, or different model sport cars. With a push of a button this thing performs as if it had turbo or supercharged engine. The interior, though not Jaguar comfortable, hugs you tightly and holds you in one place to enjoy the show. Super tight sport suspension can take almost any corner at mind boggling speeds you can throw at it. Ditch the "run-flat" tires. Buy whatever you want at Tirerack.com for less than $500 and your car's shoes are back in order.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
Z4
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW Z4 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings