Used 2006 BMW Z4 for Sale Near Me
- 60,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,995$749 Below Market
Certified Luxury Auto - Scottsdale / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU33506LW66119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,615 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,388$571 Below Market
Autowise - Melbourne / Florida
CLEAN CARFAX GUARANTEE DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS! LOWEST MILES AND PRICE IN THE USA PREMIUM & SPORT PKGS DUAL PWR SEATS NEW HYDRAULICS FOR CONVERTIBLE TOP SUPER CLEAN SAFE RELIABLE FUN IN THE SUN RACE CAR WONT LAST 3 TO CHOOSE FROM! WE HAVE SEVERAL FUN IN THE SUN RACE CARS AT AUTOWISE.NET WHERE ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE THE SMART CHOICE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU33556LW66150
Stock: W66150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 20,043 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,388
Autowise - Melbourne / Florida
CLEAN CARFAX GUARANTEE DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS! LOWEST MILES AND PRICE IN THE USA SUPER CLEAN GARAGE KEPT FUN IN THE SUN RACE CAR WONT LAST NEW TOP HYDRAULICS 3 TO CHOOSE FROM ONLY 11388! WE HAVE SEVERAL FUN IN THE SUN RACE CARS AT AUTOWISE.NET WHERE ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE THE SMART CHOICE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU335X6LW68573
Stock: W68573
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 83,608 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$10,995
Inline Auto Sales - Fuquay-Varina / North Carolina
HEATED SEATS We strive our very best to ensure all info is accurate online but options trim and body style may very. Call us and we will confirm the vehicle's equipment trim and condition. We do not guarantee vehicle options listed on the website. We finance with outside banks lenders and credit unions. We also offer third party warranty options. If you are active Military we provide a $150 Discount with Military ID. Please confirm the vehicle is in stock prior to driving as our inventory moves quickly.***On the window sticker please scan the QR Code to view the vehicle's options and history.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW Z4 3.0si with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU53516LW91932
Stock: W91932
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,850 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900
Euro-Asian Cars - Knoxville / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU33556LW69601
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,863 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,999
12K And Under Motors - Nicholasville / Kentucky
This rear wheel drive 2006 BMW Z4 3.0i features a Jet Black Exterior with a Dream Red Synthetic Leather Interior and has only 96,863 miles. TECHNOLOGY FEATURES: This BMW Z4 Includes Premium Sound System, Keyless Entry, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores 30.0 Highway MPG and 20.0 City MPG! This BMW Z4 comes Factory equipped with an impressive 6cyl, 3.0l, 215.0hp engine, an 6-speed manual transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Traction Control, Rear Wheel Drive, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Gasoline Engine, Cruise Control, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers INTERIOR OPTIONS: Synthetic Leather, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Rear Window Defroster EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Convertible Soft Top, Fog Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Auto Headlamp SAFETY OPTIONS: Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Electronic Stability Control, Anti-Lock Brakes, Drivers Air Bag, Rollover Protection System, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag, Airbag On/Off Switch This distinguished vehicle also has Keyless Entry , a Premium Sound System , and Single-Disc CD Changer .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU33566LW59028
Stock: W59028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2019
- 38,451 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,000
BMW of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
: Silver Gray Metallic exterior and Beige Leather interior, LOW MILES - 38,425! Silver Gray Metallic exterior and Beige Leather interior. EPA 29 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, SPORT PKG, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, HEATED SEATS, 6-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMIS. XENON HEADLIGHTS W/AUTO-LEVELING, PREMIUM PKG, BMW ON-BOARD NAVIGATION SYSTEM KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Heated Leather Seats. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PKG pwr soft convertible top, auto-dimming interior mirror, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, 8-way pwr front sport seats w/3-way driver seat memory, seatback storage nets, passenger-side tunnel net, BMW Assist, BMW ON-BOARD NAVIGATION SYSTEM route-finding, visual & audio turn-by-turn directions & destination info, 6-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION sport & manual shift modes, shift paddles, direct selection of manual mode, SPORT PKG Driving dynamics control (sport button), 18" x 8.0" front bolted star spoke alloy wheels, 18" x 8.5" rear bolted star spoke alloy wheels (styling 108), P225/40WR18 front run-flat performance tires, P255/35WR18 rear run-flat performance tires, sport suspension, XENON HEADLIGHTS W/AUTO-LEVELING BMW 3.0si with Silver Gray Metallic exterior and Beige Leather interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 255 HP at 6600 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds Editors' Most Wanted Convertible Under $35,000. WHO WE ARE: BMW of Spokane, formally known as Camp BMW is here for you throughout your entire car ownership experience. Swing by 215 E Montgomery Ave Spokane, Washington and learn more about what we can do for you. We're a Lithia Motors BMW dealership and you can count on us. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW Z4 3.0si with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU53546LX00994
Stock: 6LX00994B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 116,701 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,591$1,294 Below Market
Harris Ford Lincoln - Lynnwood / Washington
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *CONVERTIBLE*, *LEATHER AND LOADED*, *INSPECTED AND DETAILED*, **PRE-AUCTION PRICING/BUDGET BUYER PROGRAM**SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS**,, SUMMER END SALES EVENT! ENDS 8/31/2020!.2007 BMW Z4 3.0i RWD Bright Red 6-Speed Automatic Steptronic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24VAll vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or Certified vehicles are Used. The offering price of this vehicle is conditioned on a negotiated waiver of implied warranties if the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is AS IS-NO DEALER WARRANTY. If the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is IMPLIED WARRANTIES ONLY, the offering price includes implied warranties. Call or see Dealer to determine the form of Buyers Guide on the vehicle. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license and are valid for Washington residents only. All transactions are negotiable including price, trade allowance, interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion), term, and documentary service fee. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Expires (date)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU33537LW73616
Stock: 24348A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-14-2020
- 41,353 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,477$418 Below Market
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
Carfax Certified and Guaranteed....it was new just New 41353 miles ago. it still retains that new car ambiance as has been the plan all along. keep it as close to new as possible that includes no post factory modifications. Total pride in ownership is quite obvious. Handsome Gray Metallic finish complements the curvaceous body lines on this laser straight bodied Z4. On the inside you will be pleased to find a well optioned non smokers Panther Black interior outfitted with One Touch Power top, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Cold Weather Package and best of all it has sport/ paddle shift Automatic Transmission that makes this a joy to drive when your feeling frisky. PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS! Open Monday-Saturday 9-7pm ARIZONA SPECIALTY MOTORS 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE ARIZONA 85281 480-454-3844 If financing is desired Get Pre Approved at www.arizonaspecialtymotors.com Call us today to set up a test drive! Home delivery available! Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and Internationally since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost finance able asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open 6 DAYS A WEEK MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM * Sunday By Appointment *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU..... Our Valued Customer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU33527LW73171
Stock: 11814
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2005 BMW Z4 3.0i7,191 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,900
Bimmers R Us - Saint Louis / Missouri
2005 BMW Z4 3.0i---Titanium Silver w/ Dream Red/Black Leather Interior---7191 ONE OWNER ORIGINAL MILES---6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION---Sport Package---Premium Package---Heated Seats---Xenon Lights---Original MSRP $47770---If you are looking for a near mint original Z4 at half the original MSRP then this is the one---All the right options, AMAZING color combination and M54 motor---LAST OF THE BEST---Call or come by today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBT53585LT29128
Stock: 3040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-11-2019
- used
2005 BMW Z4 3.0i69,561 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,565
Grainger Honda - Savannah / Georgia
FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! GREAT MILES 69,561! 3.0i trim. Leather Interior, Premium Sound System, Alloy Wheels. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Premium Sound System. Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Rollover Protection System, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats.VEHICLE REVIEWSEdmunds Editors' Most Wanted Convertible Under $35,000. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating.VISIT US TODAYAt Grainger Honda, our goal is to sell the best vehicles at the lowest prices and treat our customers with respect. As a Georgia Honda dealer, we believe when you choose Grainger Honda you are making the right choice. Grainger Honda has founded its reputation on customer trust and satisfaction. We know that trust isn't simply given, so we have dedicated ourselves to earn yours. Grainger Honda is committed to superior service in all departments, from sales to finance to service.Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBT53505LT29138
Stock: TIM10765
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 121,813 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,900$509 Below Market
Procar Buyers - Gardena / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU33587LW70632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,995 miles
$17,500
MINI of Montgomery County - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Nicely equipped with, * Premium Package *, *HEATED FRONT SEATS*, * SPORT PACKAGE *, *MANUAL SHIFT*, Alloy Wheels, Xenon Headlights w/Auto-Leveling. Recent Arrival! ** All Pre-Owned vehicles go through a rigorous Multi-Point Inspection & all Necessary Maintenance & Reconditioning Items are Performed.Odometer is 33081 miles below market average!***Check our "Live Market Pricing" and you will see we price to the market to ensure you get the best car for the best value. Call us at 240-238-1200 or visit us at www.miniofmontgomerycounty.com for more info. LET'S MOTOR!2007 BMW Z4 Titanium Silver Metallic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW Z4 3.0si with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU53527LW92590
Stock: P12652
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 68,192 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$18,795
LaFontaine Volkswagen of Dearborn - Dearborn / Michigan
2007 BMW Z4 3.0si Bright Red RWD Odometer is 4528 miles below market average!Clean Carfax, Sunroof / Moonroof, No Haggle Hassle Free Pricing, Professionally Detailed, Fully Serviced, LOW MILES.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW Z4 3.0si with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USDU53577LF77866
Stock: 0V310P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- used
2005 BMW Z4 2.5i80,974 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,990
Automax of York County - Yorktown / Virginia
Visit Auto Max of York County online at www.automaxofyorkcounty.net to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 757-877-6471 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 BMW Z4 2.5i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBT33565LS58452
Stock: 2108
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,400 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,659
Edwards Chevrolet 280 - Birmingham / Alabama
Edwards Chevrolet 280 is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2007 BMW Z4, Appointed with the 3.0i Trim and is finished in Bright Red over Beige w/High Performance Leather Upholstery inside. Highlight features include And it is ready for your consideration today! Odometer is 6369 miles below market average! Edwards Chevrolet-280 in Birmingham, AL, also serving Tuscaloosa, AL and Montgomery, AL is proud to be an automotive leader in our area. Since opening our doors, Edwards Chevrolet-280 has kept a firm commitment to our customers. We offer a wide selection of vehicles and hope to make the car buying process as quick and hassle free as possible PLUS Lower city taxes on purchases.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU33537LW59733
Stock: 7LW59733
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 131,288 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,955
Naperville Auto Haus - Naperville / Illinois
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: 6-Speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission. This BMW Z4 also includes Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, MP3, Subwoofer, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Premium Alloy Wheels, Power Brakes. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Sentry Key; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Active Seatbelts Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor - This BMW is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Full Leather seats - Contact Naperville Auto Haus at 630-409-0555 or sales@napervilleautohaus.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW Z4 3.0si with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USDU53547LF77663
Stock: 4975
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-06-2019
- 95,480 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,700
Gene Messer Toyota - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2007 BMW Z4. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This BMW Z4 3.0si's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven BMW Z4. More information about the 2007 BMW Z4: Powered by BMW's terrific family of six-cylinder engines, sporting striking body lines, and riding on a confident chassis that can be thrown through the corners, the 2007 Z4 is a driving delight for two. It is available as either a convertible or closed coupe, and can be ordered with an M badge (and all the accompanying fun), so there are plenty of choices for prospective buyers. Interesting features of this model are boat loads of style, M power., Satisfying driving dynamics, and delightful open air motoring or fixed coupe comfort We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW Z4 3.0si with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USDU53547LF77890
Stock: 7LF77890
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
