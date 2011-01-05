Used 2007 BMW Z4 for Sale Near Me
- 116,701 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$7,591$1,294 Below Market
Harris Ford Lincoln - Lynnwood / Washington
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *CONVERTIBLE*, *LEATHER AND LOADED*, *INSPECTED AND DETAILED*, **PRE-AUCTION PRICING/BUDGET BUYER PROGRAM**SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS**,, SUMMER END SALES EVENT! ENDS 8/31/2020!.2007 BMW Z4 3.0i RWD Bright Red 6-Speed Automatic Steptronic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24VAll vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or Certified vehicles are Used. The offering price of this vehicle is conditioned on a negotiated waiver of implied warranties if the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is AS IS-NO DEALER WARRANTY. If the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is IMPLIED WARRANTIES ONLY, the offering price includes implied warranties. Call or see Dealer to determine the form of Buyers Guide on the vehicle. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license and are valid for Washington residents only. All transactions are negotiable including price, trade allowance, interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion), term, and documentary service fee. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Expires (date)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU33537LW73616
Stock: 24348A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-14-2020
- 41,353 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$15,477$418 Below Market
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
Carfax Certified and Guaranteed....it was new just New 41353 miles ago. it still retains that new car ambiance as has been the plan all along. keep it as close to new as possible that includes no post factory modifications. Total pride in ownership is quite obvious. Handsome Gray Metallic finish complements the curvaceous body lines on this laser straight bodied Z4. On the inside you will be pleased to find a well optioned non smokers Panther Black interior outfitted with One Touch Power top, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Cold Weather Package and best of all it has sport/ paddle shift Automatic Transmission that makes this a joy to drive when your feeling frisky. PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS! Open Monday-Saturday 9-7pm ARIZONA SPECIALTY MOTORS 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE ARIZONA 85281 480-454-3844 If financing is desired Get Pre Approved at www.arizonaspecialtymotors.com Call us today to set up a test drive! Home delivery available! Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and Internationally since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost finance able asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open 6 DAYS A WEEK MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM * Sunday By Appointment *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU..... Our Valued Customer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU33527LW73171
Stock: 11814
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,813 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$7,900$509 Below Market
Procar Buyers - Gardena / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU33587LW70632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,995 miles
$17,500
MINI of Montgomery County - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Nicely equipped with, * Premium Package *, *HEATED FRONT SEATS*, * SPORT PACKAGE *, *MANUAL SHIFT*, Alloy Wheels, Xenon Headlights w/Auto-Leveling. Recent Arrival! ** All Pre-Owned vehicles go through a rigorous Multi-Point Inspection & all Necessary Maintenance & Reconditioning Items are Performed.Odometer is 33081 miles below market average!***Check our "Live Market Pricing" and you will see we price to the market to ensure you get the best car for the best value. Call us at 240-238-1200 or visit us at www.miniofmontgomerycounty.com for more info. LET'S MOTOR!2007 BMW Z4 Titanium Silver Metallic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW Z4 3.0si with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU53527LW92590
Stock: P12652
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 68,192 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$18,795
LaFontaine Volkswagen of Dearborn - Dearborn / Michigan
2007 BMW Z4 3.0si Bright Red RWD Odometer is 4528 miles below market average!Clean Carfax, Sunroof / Moonroof, No Haggle Hassle Free Pricing, Professionally Detailed, Fully Serviced, LOW MILES.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW Z4 3.0si with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USDU53577LF77866
Stock: 0V310P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 80,400 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$10,659
Edwards Chevrolet 280 - Birmingham / Alabama
Edwards Chevrolet 280 is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2007 BMW Z4, Appointed with the 3.0i Trim and is finished in Bright Red over Beige w/High Performance Leather Upholstery inside. Highlight features include And it is ready for your consideration today! Odometer is 6369 miles below market average! Edwards Chevrolet-280 in Birmingham, AL, also serving Tuscaloosa, AL and Montgomery, AL is proud to be an automotive leader in our area. Since opening our doors, Edwards Chevrolet-280 has kept a firm commitment to our customers. We offer a wide selection of vehicles and hope to make the car buying process as quick and hassle free as possible PLUS Lower city taxes on purchases.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU33537LW59733
Stock: 7LW59733
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 131,288 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,955
Naperville Auto Haus - Naperville / Illinois
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: 6-Speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission. This BMW Z4 also includes Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, MP3, Subwoofer, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Premium Alloy Wheels, Power Brakes. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Sentry Key; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Active Seatbelts Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor - This BMW is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Full Leather seats - Contact Naperville Auto Haus at 630-409-0555 or sales@napervilleautohaus.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW Z4 3.0si with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USDU53547LF77663
Stock: 4975
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-06-2019
- 95,480 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,700
Gene Messer Toyota - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2007 BMW Z4. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This BMW Z4 3.0si's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven BMW Z4. More information about the 2007 BMW Z4: Powered by BMW's terrific family of six-cylinder engines, sporting striking body lines, and riding on a confident chassis that can be thrown through the corners, the 2007 Z4 is a driving delight for two. It is available as either a convertible or closed coupe, and can be ordered with an M badge (and all the accompanying fun), so there are plenty of choices for prospective buyers. Interesting features of this model are boat loads of style, M power., Satisfying driving dynamics, and delightful open air motoring or fixed coupe comfort We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW Z4 3.0si with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USDU53547LF77890
Stock: 7LF77890
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 77,186 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$17,995
1st Stop Auto Sales - Durham / North Carolina
-The 2007 BMW Z4 is in great condition -The Z4 has a automatic soft convertible top -The Z4 can hit a top speed of 160mph -The interior is in marvelous condition -The Z4 is a great car to drive on the wekkened on a nice day
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU33517LW70133
Stock: N608T3500
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,700 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,000
Carmel Auto Gallery - Carmel / Indiana
This 2007 BMW Z4 2dr 3.0si features a 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, 6-Way Manually Adjustable Front Sport Seats, High Performance Leather Upholstery, THX Certified Premium Audio System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, 10 Speakers, Premium audio system: THX Certified, CD-MP3 decoder Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Sales Team at 317-669-7000 or emil@carmelautogallery.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW Z4 3.0si with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USDU53487LF77513
Stock: SS7513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 110,418 miles2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$8,998
Triple B Autos - Foley / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU33517LW71542
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,517 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,000
Carmel Auto Gallery - Carmel / Indiana
This 2007 BMW Z4 2dr 3.0i features a 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, 6-Way Manually Adjustable Front Sport Seats, Leatherette Upholstery, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Front beverage holders, 10 Speakers Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Sales Team at 317-669-7000 or emil@carmelautogallery.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU33567LW73044
Stock: SS3044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 60,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,995$749 Below Market
Certified Luxury Auto - Scottsdale / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU33506LW66119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,615 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,388$571 Below Market
Autowise - Melbourne / Florida
CLEAN CARFAX GUARANTEE DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS! LOWEST MILES AND PRICE IN THE USA PREMIUM & SPORT PKGS DUAL PWR SEATS NEW HYDRAULICS FOR CONVERTIBLE TOP SUPER CLEAN SAFE RELIABLE FUN IN THE SUN RACE CAR WONT LAST 3 TO CHOOSE FROM! WE HAVE SEVERAL FUN IN THE SUN RACE CARS AT AUTOWISE.NET WHERE ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE THE SMART CHOICE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU33556LW66150
Stock: W66150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 20,043 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,388
Autowise - Melbourne / Florida
CLEAN CARFAX GUARANTEE DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS! LOWEST MILES AND PRICE IN THE USA SUPER CLEAN GARAGE KEPT FUN IN THE SUN RACE CAR WONT LAST NEW TOP HYDRAULICS 3 TO CHOOSE FROM ONLY 11388! WE HAVE SEVERAL FUN IN THE SUN RACE CARS AT AUTOWISE.NET WHERE ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE THE SMART CHOICE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU335X6LW68573
Stock: W68573
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- used
2008 BMW Z4 3.0i24,155 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,440
Dixie Motors - Nashville / Tennessee
OFFICE 615..256..2277 CALL OR TEXT US ANYTIME Randy Russell 615..390..3135 Ben West 615..479..6979 Due to Current Circumstances we will go to online purchasing and will also have one on one appointments available. Please call or text us anytime for a virtual video tour of any of our cars. All of the cars are detailed and sanitized. We know that you have many choices when looking for a vehicle and want to personally thank you for taking the time to shop with us. Highlights: Only 24K Miles!! Power Top Keyless Entry Steptronic Automatic Steering Wheel Controls Rain Sensor And Auto Headlight Cruise Control Speed Sensitive Power Steering Insulated Convertible Softtop With Heated Back Window Power Mirrors 10 Speaker Sound System AuxiliaryAudio Input Adaptor Rain Sensing Wipers Traction Control 4 Wheel Independent Suspension Carfax Certified Great Service History Brand New Tires Both Master Keys Please call 615-256-CARS (2277) from 9-5 Monday through Saturday. After hours, feel free to call or text one of the contacts below with any questions or to schedule an appointment ... Randy Russell 615..390..3135 Ben West 615..473..6979 At Dixie Motors, you will find a great, no pressure experience without the stresses and haggling of the typical auto dealership. We search the entire nation to bring our customers the highest quality pre-owned vehicles in the Middle Tennessee area. This vehicle was hand selected by our staff and fully inspected before being placed in our inventory. We will be happy to talk about your trade, work through financing, select the proper nationwide warranty and suggest a reputable shipping company. We can also pick you up at Nashville International Airport (BNA) and help you with fun places to visit if you decide you want to spend some time with us here in Music City! If you have any questions at all, or would like to schedule an appointment, please give us a call ... and thank you for taking time to view our listing. - This 2008 BMW Z4 2dr Roadster 3.0i features a 3.0L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Jet Black with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Have original manuals - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT SO WE CAN GIVE YOU THE TIME AND ATTENTION YOU DESERVE. PLEASE CALL THE INDIVIDUAL SALES PERSON LISTED, WE WILL HAVE YOUR REQUESTED VEHICLE CLEAN, CORRECT AND READY TO TEST DRIVE. THANKS IN ADVANCE. 379.00 PROCESSING FEE ON ALL VEHICLES. FOR TENNESSEE RESIDENTS, TAX, TITLE AND LICENSE ALSO APPLIES. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU33548LW75828
Stock: W75828
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 83,608 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$10,995
Inline Auto Sales - Fuquay-Varina / North Carolina
HEATED SEATS We strive our very best to ensure all info is accurate online but options trim and body style may very. Call us and we will confirm the vehicle's equipment trim and condition. We do not guarantee vehicle options listed on the website. We finance with outside banks lenders and credit unions. We also offer third party warranty options. If you are active Military we provide a $150 Discount with Military ID. Please confirm the vehicle is in stock prior to driving as our inventory moves quickly.***On the window sticker please scan the QR Code to view the vehicle's options and history.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW Z4 3.0si with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU53516LW91932
Stock: W91932
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2008 BMW Z4 3.0i37,831 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$13,988
Autowise - Melbourne / Florida
CLEAN CARFAX GUARANTEE ALL DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS! LOWEST MILES AND PRICE IN THE USA FOR A PREMIUM BLACK ROADSTER WONT LAST! IMMACULATE SUPER CLEAN GARAGE KEPT FUN IN THE SUN RACE CAR NEW TIRES 3 TO CHOOSE FROM ONLY 11388! WE HAVE SEVERAL RACE CARS AT AUTOWISE.NET WHERE ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE THE SMART CHOICE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU33528LW75794
Stock: W75794A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
