Used 2007 BMW Z4 for Sale Near Me

146 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Z4 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 146 listings
  • 2007 BMW Z4 3.0i in Red
    used

    2007 BMW Z4 3.0i

    116,701 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,591

    $1,294 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 BMW Z4 3.0i in Gray
    used

    2007 BMW Z4 3.0i

    41,353 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $15,477

    $418 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 BMW Z4 3.0i in White
    used

    2007 BMW Z4 3.0i

    121,813 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $7,900

    $509 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 BMW Z4 3.0si in Silver
    used

    2007 BMW Z4 3.0si

    24,995 miles

    $17,500

    Details
  • 2007 BMW Z4 3.0si in Red
    used

    2007 BMW Z4 3.0si

    68,192 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,795

    Details
  • 2007 BMW Z4 3.0i in Red
    used

    2007 BMW Z4 3.0i

    80,400 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $10,659

    Details
  • 2007 BMW Z4 3.0si in Black
    used

    2007 BMW Z4 3.0si

    131,288 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,955

    Details
  • 2007 BMW Z4 3.0si in Silver
    used

    2007 BMW Z4 3.0si

    95,480 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,700

    Details
  • 2007 BMW Z4 3.0i in White
    used

    2007 BMW Z4 3.0i

    77,186 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2007 BMW Z4 3.0si in Gray
    used

    2007 BMW Z4 3.0si

    78,700 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,000

    Details
  • 2007 BMW Z4 3.0i in White
    used

    2007 BMW Z4 3.0i

    110,418 miles
    2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,998

    Details
  • 2007 BMW Z4 3.0i in Gray
    used

    2007 BMW Z4 3.0i

    109,517 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,000

    Details
  • 2006 BMW Z4 3.0i in Silver
    used

    2006 BMW Z4 3.0i

    60,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $749 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 BMW Z4 3.0i in Silver
    used

    2006 BMW Z4 3.0i

    53,615 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,388

    $571 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 BMW Z4 3.0i in Silver
    used

    2006 BMW Z4 3.0i

    20,043 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,388

    Details
  • 2008 BMW Z4 3.0i in Black
    used

    2008 BMW Z4 3.0i

    24,155 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,440

    Details
  • 2006 BMW Z4 3.0si in Gray
    used

    2006 BMW Z4 3.0si

    83,608 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2008 BMW Z4 3.0i in Black
    used

    2008 BMW Z4 3.0i

    37,831 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $13,988

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW Z4 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 146 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW Z4
  4. Used 2007 BMW Z4

Consumer Reviews for the BMW Z4

Read recent reviews for the BMW Z4
Overall Consumer Rating
4.830 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
  • 5
    (87%)
  • 4
    (7%)
  • 3
    (7%)
Most enjoyable car I've owned
aquila163,05/01/2011
This is the most enjoyable car I have ever owned. I got my 07 Z4 Si on a 2 year lease. After 18 months I had a lot of miles left because I also owned my last Corvette and can only drive so much. My wife and I took a 2100 mile road trip to Disney World to use up some miles. When we got back, I sold the Vette and bought this car off lease. I now have just over 4 years in the car and now that the original warranty has expired I have made an extensive search for a replacement. I CAN'T find anything I like better so I'm keeping it. It gets over 30 mpg on the highway and the sports car ride is tight but never abusive. I would recommend this car to anyone looking for a genuine sports car.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
Z4
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW Z4 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings