Vehicle overview

A roadster used to be a small, two-seat convertible with adequate power, sporty handling and minimal comfort features. Heck, the really old ones didn't even have roll-down side windows. But what they lacked in frills, they made up for with an engaging driving experience and affordable pricing. Most modern roadsters are different animals entirely, as they're not exactly diminutive, and they boast powerful engines, a wide array of luxury features and, all too often, big price tags. The 2014 BMW Z4 stands proud among the new-era, premium-brand roadsters.

But just because you can get leather upholstery and a heated steering wheel in the Z4 doesn't mean this Bimmer has forgotten how to have fun. It's a BMW, so you'd expect it to be a capable companion on curvy two-lane roads, and it is. Plus, there's plenty of thrust with either of the available turbocharged engines, one a fuel-sipping inline four-cylinder and the other a broad-shouldered inline-6.

Furthermore, the Z4's roomy seating and ample creature comforts make it pretty hospitable for commuting and even road trips. Adding an extra measure of serenity and security is the retractable hardtop. Even the trunk is generously sized, at least when the roof is raised.

So yes, the 2014 BMW Z4 is easy to love, even if it's not a classic, minimalist roadster (if that's what you want, the Mazda Miata is the best current-day equivalent). BMW's two-seat convertible doesn't feel as sharp going around turns as a true sports car like the Porsche Boxster, nor does it have the peerless refinement of the Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class. Yet the BMW Z4 finds a happy middle ground between the two, and for everyday use, it's arguably the best pick here.