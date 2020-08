Used 2005 BMW Z4 for Sale Near Me

Grainger Honda - Savannah / Georgia

FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! GREAT MILES 69,561! 3.0i trim. Leather Interior, Premium Sound System, Alloy Wheels. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Premium Sound System. Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Rollover Protection System, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats.VEHICLE REVIEWSEdmunds Editors' Most Wanted Convertible Under $35,000. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Post-collision safety system .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4USBT53505LT29138

Stock: TIM10765

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-08-2020