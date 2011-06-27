  1. Home
2004 BMW Z4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exhilarating driving dynamics, long list of standard safety features, refined drivetrains, excellent build quality.
  • Options are expensive, limited cargo space, controversial styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

While it sacrifices some of its predecessor's sex appeal for the sake of a "flame surfaced" design, the Z4 is a more entertaining drive than the Z3 ever was.

2004 Highlights

Rain-sensing windshield wipers are now standard equipment, while Sirius Satellite Radio is now an available accessory.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 BMW Z4.

5(92%)
4(7%)
3(1%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
226 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 226 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

What more do you want!
jimlarson,02/13/2013
just simply a Fun, fast, unique car! i just bought a white 04 z4 with red leather and couldn't be happier! drove a TT for years, loved it, but like the z4 much better because of comfort and exterior design. interior isn't as fancy as i would like, but who needs a GPS when your having fun getting lost driving around! very low to ground, makes for a little awkward "in and out" ... but who cares! gets tons of compliments, looks amazing from all sides. you don't see these cars all over the place which makes them even more unique. great around corners, i live in pacific northwest, and wet windy roads are super fun! ... nice and quiet with top up!
Slammin' style and great to own!
Michael Taylor,07/11/2016
3.0i 2dr Roadster (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
Beats all other small convertibles. I tried Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Mercedes, Fiat, MGB, VW, and so on. I also own a 528i, but I'm not biased at all. If it is a great car, I say so. This is a phenomenal car. I work on it myself, but really, nothing has gone wrong...except the motor for the top. The design is such that water backs up (from clogged drainage holes) with debris and floods the top's electric motor. Water vs electrical component? Water will be the destroyer of every pump, every time. BMW knows, now, that this is a poor design. I relocated my pump, after replacement, into the trunk. Viola! Never another problem. In spite of this, this car is unmatched in fun, performance, handling, and coolness. I am going to buy another one so I can have 2! I want a 2.5 for comparison. These cars are that good! Just test drive one. You will be a believer and find a way to get one. Mark my words. Enjoy, and be safe.
A great car even after 6 Years
PerryM,08/26/2010
So I bought a 2004 Z4 with 17K miles on it a moth ago. Drove it from Pittsburgh to Chicago to get it home and it was a blast! Wow! This car is comfy, roomy, powerful, reliable, and fun! The 2.5 has quite the power and I can't really notice a difference vs. the 3.0. What more can you ask for? The prices are very competitive these days for a pre-owned. I test drove a Z3 10 years ago and hated it so I bought a MR2 Spyder. This vehicle tops them both by far. Fairly quiet with the top up, especially for a convertible. and you can't really feel the wind too bad when its down.
Z4 Review
Weiker Kline,06/30/2009
This car is excellent in every way. I've had other roadsters, but this one is the best without exception. I think it will survive to become a valued collector car in a few years.
See all 226 reviews of the 2004 BMW Z4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
184 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 5900 rpm
See all Used 2004 BMW Z4 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
More about the 2004 BMW Z4

Used 2004 BMW Z4 Overview

The Used 2004 BMW Z4 is offered in the following submodels: Z4 Convertible. Available styles include 2.5i 2dr Roadster (2.5L 6cyl 5M), and 3.0i 2dr Roadster (3.0L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 BMW Z4?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 BMW Z4 trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 BMW Z4 2.5i is priced between $10,495 and$10,495 with odometer readings between 75030 and75030 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 BMW Z4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 BMW Z4 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 Z4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,495 and mileage as low as 75030 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 BMW Z4.

Can't find a used 2004 BMW Z4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW Z4 for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $15,157.

Find a used BMW for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,697.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW Z4 for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,599.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,185.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 BMW Z4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

