2004 BMW Z4 Review
Pros & Cons
- Exhilarating driving dynamics, long list of standard safety features, refined drivetrains, excellent build quality.
- Options are expensive, limited cargo space, controversial styling.
Other years
List Price
$10,495
Edmunds' Expert Review
While it sacrifices some of its predecessor's sex appeal for the sake of a "flame surfaced" design, the Z4 is a more entertaining drive than the Z3 ever was.
2004 Highlights
Rain-sensing windshield wipers are now standard equipment, while Sirius Satellite Radio is now an available accessory.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 BMW Z4.
Most helpful consumer reviews
jimlarson,02/13/2013
just simply a Fun, fast, unique car! i just bought a white 04 z4 with red leather and couldn't be happier! drove a TT for years, loved it, but like the z4 much better because of comfort and exterior design. interior isn't as fancy as i would like, but who needs a GPS when your having fun getting lost driving around! very low to ground, makes for a little awkward "in and out" ... but who cares! gets tons of compliments, looks amazing from all sides. you don't see these cars all over the place which makes them even more unique. great around corners, i live in pacific northwest, and wet windy roads are super fun! ... nice and quiet with top up!
Michael Taylor,07/11/2016
3.0i 2dr Roadster (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
Beats all other small convertibles. I tried Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Mercedes, Fiat, MGB, VW, and so on. I also own a 528i, but I'm not biased at all. If it is a great car, I say so. This is a phenomenal car. I work on it myself, but really, nothing has gone wrong...except the motor for the top. The design is such that water backs up (from clogged drainage holes) with debris and floods the top's electric motor. Water vs electrical component? Water will be the destroyer of every pump, every time. BMW knows, now, that this is a poor design. I relocated my pump, after replacement, into the trunk. Viola! Never another problem. In spite of this, this car is unmatched in fun, performance, handling, and coolness. I am going to buy another one so I can have 2! I want a 2.5 for comparison. These cars are that good! Just test drive one. You will be a believer and find a way to get one. Mark my words. Enjoy, and be safe.
PerryM,08/26/2010
So I bought a 2004 Z4 with 17K miles on it a moth ago. Drove it from Pittsburgh to Chicago to get it home and it was a blast! Wow! This car is comfy, roomy, powerful, reliable, and fun! The 2.5 has quite the power and I can't really notice a difference vs. the 3.0. What more can you ask for? The prices are very competitive these days for a pre-owned. I test drove a Z3 10 years ago and hated it so I bought a MR2 Spyder. This vehicle tops them both by far. Fairly quiet with the top up, especially for a convertible. and you can't really feel the wind too bad when its down.
Weiker Kline,06/30/2009
This car is excellent in every way. I've had other roadsters, but this one is the best without exception. I think it will survive to become a valued collector car in a few years.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 BMW Z4 features & specs
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
184 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 5900 rpm
Safety
