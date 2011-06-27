Vehicle overview

Roadsters used to be simple, impossibly tiny convertibles low in power but high in agility. Frills were few, but fun was abundant. They were also reasonably priced. With a lone exception, today's roadsters hardly fill this bill. The 2013 BMW Z4 and its two primary German competitors pack in the latest luxury features and power-retractable roofs. The Z4 has overwhelming power and isn't even that small. As for price? Well, we certainly wouldn't describe it as reasonable.

However, just because the Z4 represents a radical roadster shift doesn't mean that the fun has diminished. This BMW lives up to its brand's long-standing reputation for making supremely capable driving cars. The handling is excellent, the controls are engaging and each turbocharged engine -- either a relatively frugal four-cylinder or much stronger six-cylinder -- delivers strong performance.

Beyond its high-powered persona, the Z4's size and creature comforts provide something that those roadsters of yore definitely did not -- easy commuting and road trip livability. The Z4 has genuinely generous legroom, bettering not only its ancestors but its current competitors as well. Its features list is extensive -- slightly offsetting its eye-watering price -- while its power-retractable hardtop roof provides the cabin with an extra measure of serenity and security. Even the trunk is generously sized.

In total, the 2013 BMW Z4 is easy to love. While not possessing the perfectly balanced nature of the 2013 Porsche Boxster or the peerless refinement of the 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLK, the Z4 manages to strike a middle ground between the two. Yet we can't ignore the sky-high price tags attached to all three of these cars that frankly seem a little absurd. If you're looking for the modern embodiment of the classic roadster, the Mazda Miata is really your only bet.