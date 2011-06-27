Vehicle overview

The 2010 BMW Z4 is a descendant of the Z3, a pint-sized ragtop best known for its performance as James Bond's car in the movie "Goldeneye." Unlike its forebear, the Z4 isn't a movie star; nonetheless, it's far more qualified to be 007's two-seater of choice. Comprehensively redesigned last year, the second-generation Z4 boasts a retractable hardtop, upscale styling inside and out, a refined ride/handling balance and a pair of superbly smooth and powerful inline-6 engines. Whereas that Z3 was essentially BMW's answer to the elemental but mainstream Mazda Miata, the new Z4 is a world-class luxury roadster that even the most debonair British spy could appreciate.

The first thing you'll notice about the Z4 is its sleekly sculpted sheet metal. This BMW may compete on price with the Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class, but its visual presence evokes the big-buck SL-Class. Like those Mercedes models, the Z4 comes with a retractable hardtop, which sets it apart from both its predecessors and soft-top rivals like the Audi TT and Porsche Boxster. The Z4 has plenty of firepower as well: Even the base sDrive 30i comes with a responsive inline-6 rated at 255 horsepower, while the sDrive35i features a 300-hp twin-turbocharged inline-6 that produces a 0-60-mph sprint of just 5.2 seconds. The sDrive35i is also eligible for BMW's seven-speed dual-clutch automated manual transmission (it also appears on the high-performance M3), while the sDrive 30i makes do with a conventional six-speed automatic.

Enthusiasts will no doubt mourn the passing of the old M Roadster, a hard-core, M3-engined version of the previous Z4. Even the turbocharged sDrive35i is down 30 hp by comparison, and it has none of the M Roadster's edginess when driven hard. However, the latest Z4 greatly expands upon that car's niche appeal, nearly matching its on-paper performance while slathering on thick layers of style, luxury and versatility. Those in search of maximal thrills may want to look elsewhere, but the Z4 is plenty capable for most tastes, and adds a level of sophistication that few small convertibles can match.

Consequently, the Z4's competition is all over the map. The aforementioned Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class remains a viable contender, but it looks and feels less special; as noted, the Z4 may be closer in spirit to the SL-Class, which commands twice the BMW's price. Porsche's Boxster ragtop and Cayman coupe are significantly more engaging to drive, and Chevrolet's Corvette convertible delivers big V8 power, but they can't match the versatility of the Z4's retractable hardtop. The Audi TT and Nissan 370Z convertibles are cheaper, but they're also less car. W.W.B.D. (What Would Bond Drive)? Quite possibly the 2010 BMW Z4.