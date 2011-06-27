  1. Home
2007 BMW Z4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Engaging driving dynamics, abundant standard safety features, refined powertrains, stellar build quality.
  • Options are pricey, no factory-installed CD changer.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Available as both a roadster and a coupe, the 2007 BMW Z4 offers premium-brand cachet and an exhilarating driving experience. It all comes at a remarkably reasonable price  provided you don't go too crazy with the options.

Vehicle overview

The only thing more fun than a convertible is a BMW convertible. But the 2007 BMW Z4 is more than just a roadster; it's also available as a coupe. Either way, the Z4 is one of the more entertaining cars you'll likely experience.

The Z4 is one of BMW's newer models. Introduced in model-year 2003, it was originally available only as a roadster, with the coupe joining the lineup just last year. The roadster has lines that can be somewhat polarizing, but the coupe -- compact and sinewy -- has the sort of looks that most are likely to appreciate. What both vehicles share, though, are outstanding driving dynamics, though the coupe will likely be the Z4 of choice for most enthusiasts. The fixed roof of the 2007 BMW Z4 coupe allows the car to enjoy a greater degree of body rigidity than its drop-top sibling, resulting in a stiffer, more performance-oriented ride.

With a price that starts in the mid-$30s, the BMW Z4 offers remarkable value in the luxury-brand segment. The Porsche Boxster/Cayman and Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class offer similar driving dynamics and an equal measure of prestige, but cost thousands more. If you're looking for a convertible or coupe that delivers outstanding performance and the glamour of a high-end nameplate at a reasonably affordable price, the 2007 BMW Z4 is the only candidate to consider.

2007 BMW Z4 models

The 2007 BMW Z4 is available as a two-seat roadster or coupe. The roadster has a traditional, manually operated convertible soft top with a defroster-equipped glass rear window. Two trim levels, 3.0i and 3.0si, are available. The 3.0i (roadster only) comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers with heated wiper jets, a tire-pressure monitoring system, heated outside mirrors, full power accessories, manually operated six-way adjustable seats, vinyl upholstery, a tilt-telescoping steering wheel and a 10-speaker audio system with a CD player. The 3.0si version adds leather upholstery, a center armrest, aluminum interior trim, a premium audio system, a trip computer and automatic climate control. Most of these features are available on the 3.0i as options.

An optional Premium package includes a one-touch power operation feature for the convertible's top, auto-dimming mirrors, power seats, memory for the driver seat and Bluetooth connectivity. Other options for the BMW Z4 include sport seats, upgraded leather upholstery, a navigation system and a Sport package that includes upgraded wheels and tires, a sport-tuned suspension and BMW's Dynamic Driving Control feature that quickens throttle response and reduces power-steering assist.

2007 Highlights

For 2007, a tire-pressure monitor replaces the flat-tire monitor on the BMW Z4's standard features list. An auxiliary audio input jack is now standard, and the Premium Package now includes a four-year subscription to BMW Assist.

Performance & mpg

Two engines are available for the rear-drive Z4. The 3.0i has a 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine capable of 215 horsepower and 185 pound-feet of torque. The 3.0si has a high-output version that's good for 255 hp and 220 lb-ft of torque. Each trim comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission. A six-speed automatic with BMW's Steptronic sequential shift control is available as an option. According to BMW, a manual-equipped 3.0si can achieve 60 mph in 5.6 seconds. For both engines, fuel economy rates 20 mpg city, 29 mpg highway with the manual gearbox and 21/30 with the automatic.

Safety

Every BMW Z4 model comes with antilock disc brakes, a tire-pressure monitoring system, run-flat tires and a sophisticated stability control system. Passive safety features include rollover protection, side airbags, active knee protection and child-seat anchor points for the passenger seat. In NHTSA crash tests, the BMW Z4 roadster earned four (out of five) stars for its performance in frontal-impact occupant protection. It received a three-star rating for side-impact safety.

Driving

In nearly all performance aspects, the 2007 BMW Z4 shines. Acceleration, braking and handling are all excellent. The Z4 is in its element on lightly trafficked roads where one can push the car toward its limits and enjoy the engine's sonorous exhaust note. From an everyday driver standpoint, the Z4 is still mostly agreeable. Wind and road noise on the roadster can be bothersome at highway speeds, however, and some drivers might find the ride quality produced by the optional Sport package's suspension to be a bit too stiff.

Interior

Simplicity is the prevailing aesthetic within the 2007 BMW Z4's cabin. This is a driver's car, and as such, the cockpit's furnishings offer little to shift your focus from the road. The cabin offers a broad dash, pleasant gauges, firm sport seats and not much else. There's lots of standard metallic trim, though, and wood trim is available for those seeking a more opulent look.

Drop-top drivers won't have a problem navigating either the manual or power-operated convertible tops; both versions are intuitive and a snap to operate. And lowering the top doesn't result in compromises with regard to storage space in the truck. With the top down, the BMW Z4 roadster's 9-cubic-foot trunk capacity remains almost unchanged. For comparison, the Mercedes SLK offers 10 cubic feet of cargo space with its hardtop up but considerably less in top-down configuration.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 BMW Z4.

5(87%)
4(6%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Most enjoyable car I've owned
aquila163,05/01/2011
This is the most enjoyable car I have ever owned. I got my 07 Z4 Si on a 2 year lease. After 18 months I had a lot of miles left because I also owned my last Corvette and can only drive so much. My wife and I took a 2100 mile road trip to Disney World to use up some miles. When we got back, I sold the Vette and bought this car off lease. I now have just over 4 years in the car and now that the original warranty has expired I have made an extensive search for a replacement. I CAN'T find anything I like better so I'm keeping it. It gets over 30 mpg on the highway and the sports car ride is tight but never abusive. I would recommend this car to anyone looking for a genuine sports car.
07 BMW Z4 si
Jennifer,01/13/2007
I don't know if there is another car as fun to drive as this.
Roadster
Bijan,11/15/2008
Great car, love the styling; straight-six sounds great and the manual gearbox is super-smooth. Love the seating position, as well as the interior space with the easy-folding top up. Very nice to drive, the car is very communicative and gives you lots of confidence, brakes are amazing and stop the car with little drama. My only complaint is with the interior build-quality. The one-piece door panels are great, but the steering column is tilted, a cup holder is broken (I don't even use them) and the transmission tunnel plastic trim squeaks when you rest your arm on it. Besides that, everything you touch is of high-quality and just driving it takes your mind off its few squabbles.
Love my car
Fastcar,01/15/2010
I'm having the time of my life driving this car. I'm a short (5'3") female and this is the first car that I feel I really fit in. It looks fabulous, drives great and has provided the best driving experience I've ever had. I've taken it on 2 road trips (one 500 miles, and the other 700 miles) and was amazed at how my back didn't hurt after. My only heart burn is the large lease payment that I make every month.... other than that it's great!
See all 30 reviews of the 2007 BMW Z4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
215 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
255 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all Used 2007 BMW Z4 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2007 BMW Z4

Used 2007 BMW Z4 Overview

The Used 2007 BMW Z4 is offered in the following submodels: Z4 Hatchback, Z4 Convertible. Available styles include 3.0i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M), 3.0si 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M), and 3.0si 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 BMW Z4?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 BMW Z4 trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 BMW Z4 3.0si is priced between $17,500 and$17,500 with odometer readings between 24995 and24995 miles.

