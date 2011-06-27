Vehicle overview

The only thing more fun than a convertible is a BMW convertible. But the 2007 BMW Z4 is more than just a roadster; it's also available as a coupe. Either way, the Z4 is one of the more entertaining cars you'll likely experience.

The Z4 is one of BMW's newer models. Introduced in model-year 2003, it was originally available only as a roadster, with the coupe joining the lineup just last year. The roadster has lines that can be somewhat polarizing, but the coupe -- compact and sinewy -- has the sort of looks that most are likely to appreciate. What both vehicles share, though, are outstanding driving dynamics, though the coupe will likely be the Z4 of choice for most enthusiasts. The fixed roof of the 2007 BMW Z4 coupe allows the car to enjoy a greater degree of body rigidity than its drop-top sibling, resulting in a stiffer, more performance-oriented ride.

With a price that starts in the mid-$30s, the BMW Z4 offers remarkable value in the luxury-brand segment. The Porsche Boxster/Cayman and Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class offer similar driving dynamics and an equal measure of prestige, but cost thousands more. If you're looking for a convertible or coupe that delivers outstanding performance and the glamour of a high-end nameplate at a reasonably affordable price, the 2007 BMW Z4 is the only candidate to consider.