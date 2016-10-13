Used 2016 BMW Z4 for Sale Near Me

146 listings
Z4 Reviews & Specs
  • 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i in White
    used

    2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i

    4,508 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,252

    $770 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i in Orange
    used

    2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i

    16,995 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,990

    $1,215 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i in Black
    used

    2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i

    21,696 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,310

    Details
  • 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i in Black
    used

    2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i

    19,087 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,980

    $1,034 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i in Gray
    certified

    2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i

    36,291 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,930

    $258 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i

    8,864 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $36,971

    Details
  • 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35is in Black
    used

    2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35is

    13,609 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $37,000

    Details
  • 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i

    28,509 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $30,998

    Details
  • 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i in Black
    used

    2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i

    57,700 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $26,900

    $445 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i in White
    used

    2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i

    3,082 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,100

    Details
  • 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35is in Black
    used

    2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35is

    23,011 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $33,995

    Details
  • 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i

    74,578 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $33,500

    Details
  • 2015 BMW Z4 sDrive28i in Black
    used

    2015 BMW Z4 sDrive28i

    45,466 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $23,895

    Details
  • 2015 BMW Z4 sDrive35is in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW Z4 sDrive35is

    68,846 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $27,995

    Details
  • 2015 BMW Z4 sDrive28i in Black
    used

    2015 BMW Z4 sDrive28i

    61,239 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $23,888

    Details
  • 2015 BMW Z4 sDrive28i in White
    used

    2015 BMW Z4 sDrive28i

    68,460 miles

    $21,777

    Details
  • 2014 BMW Z4 sDrive28i in White
    used

    2014 BMW Z4 sDrive28i

    29,301 miles

    $28,998

    Details
  • 2014 BMW Z4 sDrive35i in Silver
    used

    2014 BMW Z4 sDrive35i

    52,262 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,688

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the BMW Z4

Overall Consumer Rating
4.99 Reviews
  • 5
    (89%)
  • 4
    (11%)
Z4 Zips!!!!
Tom Wahl,10/13/2016
sDrive35i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
As someone who has owned many BMW's I was curious as to how this stacked up vs. my 428I. I thoroughly enjoyed the car and wish I had purchased it vs. the 428!It rides and handles better and is a much more fun car vs. the 428.
