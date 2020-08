Used 2016 BMW Z4 for Sale Near Me

Brown's Jeep Chrysler Dodge Ram - Patchogue / New York

Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.125 point Inspection, powertrain performance, braking performance, sterring, operational checks, One Owner, Convertible, Only 4,500 Miles, Z4 sDrive35i One Owner Only 4,500 Miles, 2D Convertible, 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V, 7-Speed Manual Double-clutch, RWD, White. Odometer is 28148 miles below market average! 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i One Owner Only 4,500 MilesOne Owner Only 4,500 MilesBrowns Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat Alfa Romeo, Is Made up of two Showrooms, featuring 200 Quality Used and Certified Preowned vehicles. Shop with ease, because at Browns we do a 125 Multipoint inspection, on every preowned vehicle. Have a trade in ? We have appraisers on site willing to offer you Top dollar for you trade. Financing Available, on site, offering the best offers from financial institutions. Browns Preowned is your one stop shop for the best value and buying experience in all of Suffolk County.Visit Both our preowned locations: 1900 Medford Avenue, Medford, New York, 483 Route 112 Patchogue, New York, 11772 https://www.brownsjeepchryslerdodge.com/used-inventory/index.htm.Reviews:* Powerful engines; fuel-efficient base model; quick-folding hardtop; comfortable ride; strong brakes; excellent visibility and legroom for a roadster. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBALM7C5XG5B60126

Stock: U29099

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-21-2020