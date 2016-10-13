Used 2016 BMW Z4 for Sale Near Me
- 4,508 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,252$770 Below Market
Brown's Jeep Chrysler Dodge Ram - Patchogue / New York
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.125 point Inspection, powertrain performance, braking performance, sterring, operational checks, One Owner, Convertible, Only 4,500 Miles, Z4 sDrive35i One Owner Only 4,500 Miles, 2D Convertible, 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V, 7-Speed Manual Double-clutch, RWD, White. Odometer is 28148 miles below market average! 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i One Owner Only 4,500 MilesOne Owner Only 4,500 MilesBrowns Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat Alfa Romeo, Is Made up of two Showrooms, featuring 200 Quality Used and Certified Preowned vehicles. Shop with ease, because at Browns we do a 125 Multipoint inspection, on every preowned vehicle. Have a trade in ? We have appraisers on site willing to offer you Top dollar for you trade. Financing Available, on site, offering the best offers from financial institutions. Browns Preowned is your one stop shop for the best value and buying experience in all of Suffolk County.Visit Both our preowned locations: 1900 Medford Avenue, Medford, New York, 483 Route 112 Patchogue, New York, 11772 https://www.brownsjeepchryslerdodge.com/used-inventory/index.htm.Reviews:* Powerful engines; fuel-efficient base model; quick-folding hardtop; comfortable ride; strong brakes; excellent visibility and legroom for a roadster. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALM7C5XG5B60126
Stock: U29099
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 16,995 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$31,990$1,215 Below Market
MDK International - Burbank / California
by appointment only * fixed prices PLEASE NOTE: No test drives are offered on some of our cars without proof of funds or pre-approved financing! We do not take personal checks or credit cards! * Only 16K miles since new * Brand new high-performance tires all the way around! * Hyper Orange Pkg * M sport pkg * Tech pkg * Navigation * Parking sensors * LED / Xenon lights * Comfort access system w/ 2 keys * Books * Clear title * Carfax certified * Please note, some non-accident front damage was reported to Carfax back in 2019 - third party inspections are welcome! APPOINTMENT ONLY no-haggle pricing Financing / Warranties - Third party inspections are welcome - Trade-ins are welcome - We buy cars - Delivery options available - for more information please see our [FAQ] You can also schedule an appointment / apply for financing / check availability on out web site at: mdk-global.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALL5C59G5A20415
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,696 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,310
Westgate Triad Mitsubishi - Graham / North Carolina
Odometer is 1016 miles below market average!Westgate Triad Mitsubishi is a Certified Kelley Blue Book Buying Center. That means We Will Buy Your Car Even If You Don’t Buy One From Us. Copy and Paste this link to receive Full Market Value for Your Vehicle. https://www.kbb.com/instant-cash-offer/W/71996735/43A6F9B8-DB6C-48C0-A360-F658B2176E3E/. If you happen to receive a higher value for your vehicle elsewhere Westgate will beat that offer by $500.00.It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. The dealership is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer. Pricing subject to change without notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALM7C59G5B59923
Stock: 1340Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 19,087 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,980$1,034 Below Market
Orr Cadillac - Shreveport / Louisiana
**HEATED LEATHER SEATS**, **CLEAN AUTOCHECK**, **COMFORT ACCESS KEYLESS ENTRY**, **NAVIGATION**, BMW Apps, BMW Online, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth w/Smartphone Integration, Real Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, Technology Package, Voice Activation. Black 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i RWD 8-SPEED SPORT AUTO TRANSMISSION 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Please call (866) 629-1269 to lock in your Internet Price! Odometer is 9695 miles below market average! Family-owned and operated for more than 30 years. We have been serving Shreveport and the surrounding communities and have a transparent and stress-free purchase process. Reviews: * Powerful engines; fuel-efficient base model; quick-folding hardtop; comfortable ride; strong brakes; excellent visibility and legroom for a roadster. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALL5C54GP557842
Stock: G557842
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- certified
2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i36,291 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,930$258 Below Market
BMW of Akron - Akron / Ohio
CARFAX 1-Owner, BMW Certified, GREAT MILES 35,546! sDrive35i trim. Heated Leather Seats, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, HEATED FRONT SEATS, Alloy Wheels, Turbo. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System. BMW sDrive35i with Mineral Grey Metallic exterior and Black Kansas Leather interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 300 HP at 5800 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: HEATED FRONT SEATS. EXPERTS REPORT: Edmunds.com explains "Speaking of practicality, the Z4's passenger compartment has an edge on many other two-seat cars by virtue of above-average legroom that gives taller drivers and passengers a chance to stretch out.". BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection plan, Additional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery WHY BUY FROM US: Come Experience the Value That Money Just Can't Buy. Serving Northeast Ohio luxury automotive needs since 1975, BMW of Akron is a BMW dealership located near Cleveland Clinic Akron General. Find competitive BMW lease specials and BMW finance specials at www.BMWAkron.com Questions about a vehicle? Call us at 330-762-0791. We look forward to connecting with you! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALM7C51GJ799239
Stock: B1318
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 8,864 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,971
New Motors BMW - Erie / Pennsylvania
What helps set us apart from all the rest at New Motors is our New Motors Pledge package. This includes the following for every new and used vehicle purchased: * Free PA State Inspections for Life (includes inspection fee, excludes cost of sticker) * 40+ Loaner vehicles * 10% off Accessories (1st year) * Free car wash every service visit * Multi-point vehicle inspection * Free Alignment check with every service visit * Courtesy Shuttle * 2 dedicated delivery/product specialists on staff * Complimentary High Speed Wi-fi Internet * Complimentary beverages and snacks * At New Motors we make our pledge to you to make sure that you're back on the road with affordability, reliability, and style. For more information give us a call at (814) 868-5516.Mineral Gray Metallic 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i RWD 7-Speed Manual Double-clutch3.0L I6 DOHC 24V Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Coral Red w/Kansas Leather Upholstery, Cold Weather Package, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Retractable High-Intensity Headlight Washers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALM7C51GJ799211
Stock: 51074
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 13,609 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$37,000
Alderman Luxury Imports - Fishers / Indiana
Navigation/GPS, All Recommended Maintenance Completed, 19" x 8" Fr/19" x 9" Rr Light Alloy Wheels, BMW Apps, BMW Online, Cold Weather Package, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth w/Smartphone Integration, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Real Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, Retractable High-Intensity Headlight Washers, Technology Package, Voice Activation. *Restrictions apply, Vehicle Delivery is offered. Aldermanâ s Limited Power Train Warranty is subject to vehicles that are within 10 (ten) model years with no more than 80,000 miles on the odometer (some restrictions apply, see dealer for detail). Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user "as is" without warranty of any kind, either express or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, security, license, processing and/or documentation fees. Call us today at 317-IMPORTS (317-467-6787) to arrange your VIP test drive or reach us at aldermanauto.com. Find us at 13875 Trade Center Dr. Fishers, IN 46038.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35is with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALM1C54GE634694
Stock: C1403
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 28,509 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$30,998
CarMax Murrieta - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Murrieta / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALL5C54G5A20564
Stock: 19205583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,700 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,900$445 Below Market
Paradise Motor Sports - Lexington / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALL5C57G5A20770
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,082 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,100
BMW of Westchester - White Plains / New York
This White 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i might be just the roadster for you. We're offering a great deal on this one at $33,100. The exterior is a charming white. You'll enjoy crystal-clear sound with features like premium sound system. Call today and take this one out for a spin! Ray Catena BMW, a top BMW dealer in New York, is known throughout White Plains, Tarrytown, and Yonkers for our wide selection of luxurious new and pre-owned BMW vehicles and uncompromising customer service. BMW of Westchester truly has every one of your automotive needs covered. FROM NEW AND USED SALES TO PARTS AND SERVICE, BMW OF WESTCHESTER AIMS TO PROVIDE A TRULY STELLAR AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE. The only question left now is how we can best serve you. 914-761-6666 - www.westchesterbmw.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALL5C53G5A20636
Stock: U10460
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,011 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$33,995
Honda of San Angelo - San Angelo / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35is with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALM1C51GE634930
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,578 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$33,500
Sheridan Ford - Wilmington / Delaware
Recent Arrival!2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i Coral Red w/Kansas Leather Upholstery, Design Pure Fusion w/ M Sport Package, Navigation Package, On-Board Navigation, Voice Recognition. Glacier Silver MetallicOur showrooms are open, no appointment necessary. Please call 302-999-0261 to set up your test drive and allow us to answer your questions. We will also bring a sanitized vehicle to your home or office for you to test drive if you prefer.RWD Automatic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24VSheridan Ford is the home of the lifetime oil change club! Ask your salesperson how you can join and get oil changes for the life of you owning your vehicle!Reviews:* Powerful engines; fuel-efficient base model; quick-folding hardtop; comfortable ride; strong brakes; excellent visibility and legroom for a roadster. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALM7C59GJ799487
Stock: T20084AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 45,466 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,895
Ultimate Motorsports - Houston / Texas
Ultimate Motorsport Presents 2015 BMW Z4 sDrive28i Convertible TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE $2,250 BLACK KANSAS LEATHER $1,250 ORIGINAL MSRP NEW $53,795 NAVIGATION WITH VOICE ! POWER CONVERTIBLE HARD-TOP ! SPORT AND COMFORT MODES ! PREMIUM 17” ALLOYS ! LEATHER ! XENONS ! PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM ! DUAL POWER SEATS ! BLUETOOTH ! ADD A 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE WARRANTY FOR ONLY $ 395 ASK US FOR DETAILS ON A 4 YEAR UNLIMITED MILES NATION WIDE WARRANTY !! PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !! 20+ PICTURES BELOW AFTER DESCRIPTION MUCH MUCH MORE SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT !!! Beautiful Jet Black on Black Leather Interior!! DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT 888-650-4908 or email sales CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! Bid with Excitement & Confidence!!! Only at ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT !! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE FOR RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% DOOR TO DOOR SHIPPING AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE ! Email: sales@ultimatems.com Call 888-650-4908 Visit 10311 Altonbury Lane Houston TX 77031
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW Z4 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALL5C54FP557788
Stock: 557788
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,846 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$27,995
United BMW - Alpharetta / Georgia
Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 68,846! Mineral Gray Metallic exterior and Coral Red interior, sDrive35is trim. REDUCED FROM $28,995! Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Premium Sound System, Turbo, SATELLITE RADIO, WHEELS: 19 X 8 FR/19 X 9 RR LIGHT..., TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, Non-Smoker vehicle. CLICK ME!AFFORDABILITYKeyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Rollover Protection System, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Electrochromic rearview mirror. Was $28,995. OPTION PACKAGESTECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Deletes 663 Radio BMW Professional and 6NH Hands-free Bluetooth and USB audio connection, BMW Online, Voice Activation, Remote Services, Real Time Traffic Information, BMW Apps, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth with Smartphone Integration, Navigation System, WHEELS: 19 X 8 FR/19 X 9 RR LIGHT ALLOY Double-spoke (Style 326M), Tires: P225/35R19 Fr/P255/30R19 Rr Perf, Run-Flat, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Steering Wheel, Retractable High-Intensity Headlight Washers, Heated Front Seats, SATELLITE RADIO. BMW sDrive35is with Mineral Gray Metallic exterior and Coral Red interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 335 HP at 5900 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVEKBB.com's review says No matter your engine or transmission choice, the Z4 is an exceptionally satisfying car to drive.. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYRollover Protection System WHY BUY FROM USUnited BMW is proud to be the #1 volume BMW dealer in the Nation as well as the largest retailer in Penske Automotive Group. BMW of North America has awarded United BMW with it's SIXTH consecutive Center of Excellence Award! United BMW is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. United BMW of Roswell is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify features and options -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW Z4 sDrive35is with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALM1C56FE634484
Stock: R23861B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 61,239 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$23,888
Garry's Auto Sales - Dunbar / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW Z4 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALL5C5XFP557763
Stock: 18258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,460 miles
$21,777
Priority INFINITI of Greenbrier - Chesapeak / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW Z4 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALL5C55FP557153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,301 miles
$28,998
CarMax Hillside (Eisenhower Expy) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Hillside / Illinois
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW Z4 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALL5C50EJ105788
Stock: 19239656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,262 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,688
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Valencia - Valencia / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Technology Package Orion Silver Metallic Leather Seats Navigation System Transmission: 7-Speed Double Clutch Manual Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Hardtop Black; Kansas Leather Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in this 2014 BMW Z4 at AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Valencia. This pre-owned vehicle is one of thousands in our massive used car inventory at AutoNation. This BMW includes: TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED DOUBLE CLUTCH MANUAL Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Leather Steering Wheel 7-Speed A/T A/T BLACK, EXTENDED KANSAS LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Navigation System Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player ORION SILVER METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2014 BMW Z4 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Drop the top and have some fun in this well-appointed, sporty convertible. There's a level of quality and refinement in this BMW Z4 sDrive35i that you won't find in your average vehicle. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this BMW Z4 makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that BMW Z4 sDrive35i is in a league of its own With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this BMW Z4 will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. More information about the 2014 BMW Z4: The BMW Z4 remains a roadster and sports car, but with its last major redesign a few years ago it became more mature and upmarket. Its folding hardtop arrangement is also one of the best of any roadsters or small convertibles and its excellent ride quality means that drivers won't be compromising comfort. Although serious enthusiasts will want the sDrive35is, there isn't a wide performance gap at legal U.S. speeds; the sDrive28i can make it to 60 mph in just 5.5 seconds, while the more powerful 35is takes 4.7 seconds. Interesting features of this model are strong standard equipment list, luxurious cabin, tight folding hardtop, and Good ride and handling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW Z4 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALM7C5XEE386273
Stock: EE386273
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
