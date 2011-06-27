2021 BMW Z4
MSRP range: $49,700 - $63,700
|MSRP
|$50,695
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$48,181
2021 BMW Z4 Review
- Classic roadster experience with modern conveniences
- Larger-than-expected cargo space
- Quiet interior with the top up or down
- Surprisingly roomy cabin
- Not quite as exciting as it could be
- Brakes grab at low speeds, making it hard to stop smoothly
- Thick pillars compromise outward visibility
- Poor in-cabin storage
- Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio added to all trims
- Parking sensors now included with other driver aids
- Various changes to equipment packages
- Part of the third Z4 generation introduced for 2019
2021 BMW Z4 video
FAQ
Is the BMW Z4 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Z4 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW Z4 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Z4 gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 28 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Z4 has 9.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW Z4. Learn more
What's new in the 2021 BMW Z4?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 BMW Z4:
Is the BMW Z4 reliable?
To determine whether the BMW Z4 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Z4. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Z4's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2021 BMW Z4 a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 BMW Z4 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Z4 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2021 BMW Z4?
The least-expensive 2021 BMW Z4 is the 2021 BMW Z4 sDrive30i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $49,700.
Other versions include:
- sDrive30i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $49,700
- sDrive M40i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $63,700
What are the different models of BMW Z4?
If you're interested in the BMW Z4, the next question is, which Z4 model is right for you? Z4 variants include sDrive30i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and sDrive M40i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Z4 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
