2021 BMW Z4

MSRP range: $49,700 - $63,700
BMW Z4 sDrive M40i Convertible Exterior Shown
MSRP$50,695
Edmunds suggests you pay$48,181
BMW Z4 for Sale

2021 BMW Z4 Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Classic roadster experience with modern conveniences
  • Larger-than-expected cargo space
  • Quiet interior with the top up or down
  • Surprisingly roomy cabin
  • Not quite as exciting as it could be
  • Brakes grab at low speeds, making it hard to stop smoothly
  • Thick pillars compromise outward visibility
  • Poor in-cabin storage
  • Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio added to all trims
  • Parking sensors now included with other driver aids
  • Various changes to equipment packages
  • Part of the third Z4 generation introduced for 2019
Save as much as $2,733 with Edmunds

2021 BMW Z4 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 BMW Z4.

2021 BMW Z4 video

2019 BMW Z4 First Drive

[MUSIC PLAYING] MARK TAKAHASHI: In the mid 1990s, BMW came out with a new roadster called the Z3. It was fun, it was light, it was lively. I was a big fan, especially of the Z3M, which had a lot more power. The follow-up, the Z4, was a bit of a disappointment for me. It felt heavy, disconnected. Kind of took me out of the equation. And that was a bummer. And the follow-ups to the Z4, well, they kind of suffered the same fate. But what we have here is the all new 2019 BMW Z4. And I'm here in Portugal to find out if it can reclaim some of that fun spirit that the Z3 had. [MUSIC PLAYING] Before I get too deep into the Z4, do me a favor and hit subscribe. We've got a lot of content coming your way. When this goes on sale in March, we're expecting the base Z4 30i to start right around $50,000. That's going to have a two liter turbocharged 4-cylinder puts out 255 horsepower. This, however, is the Z4 M40i. It has a three liter inline six turbo charge that puts out 382 horsepower. With that spec, as well as the lightweight nature of this roadster, there's a lot of potential for this to be a lot of fun. The best way to find out is to take it for a spin. [MUSIC PLAYING] 382 horsepower. On paper, that's pretty impressive, but honestly, it doesn't feel like it has that much power. It's got power to pass. But I think takes a little while for the turbo to spool up, so it's not a lot of punch right when you hit the pedal. And that's OK. I mean, it's comfortable. It's not a full on sports car. But I did expect a little more. Otherwise, I mean, it's a very pleasant driving car. There's not a lot to knock it for. With the top up, it's fairly quiet. At highway speeds, there is some whistling, but I actually think it's coming off the mirrors, not so much the top itself. There's a decent amount of road noise, but you kind of expect that with a roadster, any roadster. And the handling, well, it's pretty sharp. Like most cars today, there's very little steering feel, but most drivers nowadays don't know what steering feel is. The ride quality is pretty good. You feel what you should feel in a roadster like this. It's not jarring, and it's not too soft either. It's well tuned. For normal touring like what I'm doing right now, the brakes feel good. It's an adequately firm pedal, but had the opportunity to turn a few laps at Esteril yesterday in the Z4 and in that setting, the brake pedal actually felt a little soft. The seat comfort is good. I've got good lateral support, and it's not overly aggressive. It should fit a variety of people. What I want to do now is check out the top. Let's see. Let's see how long it takes. That was pretty quick. Oh, I'm also hearing a nice little turbo whoosh with a top down. The buffeting's not too bad. We're not at highway speeds. We're kind of, what is this? 72 kilometers an hour. Does that come out to about 40 something? We do have that wind screen installed. And it's pretty easy to see out of. With the top down, it doesn't really change the character that much. It is really pleasant. Like a lot of BMWs the traction control is pretty well tuned. On track yesterday when we're really pushing it hard, it'll let you hang the tail out just a little bit. And as long as you stay in the throttle, it'll let you hold it there. Once you exceed those parameters though, it will snap you right back in line, and that's a good thing. I really didn't have that much desire to disable stability control, even on track. One thing I'm not too hot on is the lane keep assist. It's really aggressive, and it felt like I was fighting the wheel, even though I was still centered in the lane. And that's too bad, because I do like event safety systems, and I never like having to disable them because they're too aggressive or send out false alarms. Even though I like the power in this M40i, I was still hoping for a little more life out of it. I really think most drivers are going to be fine with the 30i. After driving this Z4 M40i on some epic roads in Portugal, I can say it is tons better than the previous Z4s. Is it as good as a Z3 and Z3M was before it? I don't think so. It's coming really close though. Maybe the Z4M, if and when that comes out, has a better chance. And in the class, it's competing against the new Porsche Boxster, which is also really fun, but the sound of that new engine just doesn't do it for me. They are both really great cars. It's just not getting me as excited as I was hoping to be. For more information on the Z4, as well as its competition, head on over to edmunds.com. To see more videos like this, hit subscribe. [MUSIC PLAYING]

2019 BMW Z4 First Drive

NOTE: This video is about the 2019 BMW Z4, but since the 2021 BMW Z4 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

Edmunds Senior Reviews Editor Mark Takahashi got the opportunity to drive the all-new 2019 BMW Z4 roadster in Portugal. He wasn't a fan of previous Z4s and was hoping that this redesign would bring back some of the lively spirit of the Z3 and other past BMW roadsters. In the process of trying to answer that question, Mark delves into more practical concerns and assesses how the Z4 stacks up against the competition.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$49,700
MPG & Fuel
25 City / 32 Hwy / 28 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 13.7 gal. capacity
Seating
2 seats
Drivetrain
Type: rear wheel drive
Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 255 hp @ 5000 rpm
Torque: 294 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Basic Warranty
4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 170.7 in. / Height: 51.4 in. / Width: 73.4 in.
Curb Weight: 3287 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 9.9 cu.ft.
FAQ

Is the BMW Z4 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Z4 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW Z4 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Z4 gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 28 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Z4 has 9.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW Z4. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 BMW Z4?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 BMW Z4:

  • Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio added to all trims
  • Parking sensors now included with other driver aids
  • Various changes to equipment packages
  • Part of the third Z4 generation introduced for 2019
Is the BMW Z4 reliable?

To determine whether the BMW Z4 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Z4. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Z4's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 BMW Z4 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 BMW Z4 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Z4 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 BMW Z4?

The least-expensive 2021 BMW Z4 is the 2021 BMW Z4 sDrive30i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $49,700.

Other versions include:

  • sDrive30i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $49,700
  • sDrive M40i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $63,700
What are the different models of BMW Z4?

If you're interested in the BMW Z4, the next question is, which Z4 model is right for you? Z4 variants include sDrive30i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and sDrive M40i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Z4 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2021 BMW Z4

2021 BMW Z4 Overview

The 2021 BMW Z4 is offered in the following submodels: Z4 Convertible. Available styles include sDrive30i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and sDrive M40i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2021 BMW Z4?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 BMW Z4 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Z4.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 BMW Z4 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Z4 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 BMW Z4?

2021 BMW Z4 sDrive30i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2021 BMW Z4 sDrive30i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $50,695. The average price paid for a new 2021 BMW Z4 sDrive30i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $2,514 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,514 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $48,181.

The average savings for the 2021 BMW Z4 sDrive30i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 5% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 4 2021 BMW Z4 sDrive30i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2021 BMW Z4 sDrive M40i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2021 BMW Z4 sDrive M40i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $64,695. The average price paid for a new 2021 BMW Z4 sDrive M40i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $2,733 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,733 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $61,962.

The average savings for the 2021 BMW Z4 sDrive M40i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 4.2% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2021 BMW Z4 sDrive M40i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2021 BMW Z4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 BMW Z4 for sale near. There are currently 6 new 2021 Z4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $57,035 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 BMW Z4. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,009 on a used or CPO 2021 Z4 available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2021 BMW Z4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new BMW for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,016.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 BMW Z4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials

