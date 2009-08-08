Used 2008 BMW Z4 for Sale Near Me

Dixie Motors - Nashville / Tennessee

OFFICE 615..256..2277 CALL OR TEXT US ANYTIME Randy Russell 615..390..3135 Ben West 615..479..6979 Due to Current Circumstances we will go to online purchasing and will also have one on one appointments available. Please call or text us anytime for a virtual video tour of any of our cars. All of the cars are detailed and sanitized. We know that you have many choices when looking for a vehicle and want to personally thank you for taking the time to shop with us. Highlights: Only 24K Miles!! Power Top Keyless Entry Steptronic Automatic Steering Wheel Controls Rain Sensor And Auto Headlight Cruise Control Speed Sensitive Power Steering Insulated Convertible Softtop With Heated Back Window Power Mirrors 10 Speaker Sound System AuxiliaryAudio Input Adaptor Rain Sensing Wipers Traction Control 4 Wheel Independent Suspension Carfax Certified Great Service History Brand New Tires Both Master Keys Please call 615-256-CARS (2277) from 9-5 Monday through Saturday. After hours, feel free to call or text one of the contacts below with any questions or to schedule an appointment ... Randy Russell 615..390..3135 Ben West 615..473..6979 At Dixie Motors, you will find a great, no pressure experience without the stresses and haggling of the typical auto dealership. We search the entire nation to bring our customers the highest quality pre-owned vehicles in the Middle Tennessee area. This vehicle was hand selected by our staff and fully inspected before being placed in our inventory. We will be happy to talk about your trade, work through financing, select the proper nationwide warranty and suggest a reputable shipping company. We can also pick you up at Nashville International Airport (BNA) and help you with fun places to visit if you decide you want to spend some time with us here in Music City! If you have any questions at all, or would like to schedule an appointment, please give us a call ... and thank you for taking time to view our listing. - This 2008 BMW Z4 2dr Roadster 3.0i features a 3.0L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Jet Black with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Have original manuals - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT SO WE CAN GIVE YOU THE TIME AND ATTENTION YOU DESERVE. PLEASE CALL THE INDIVIDUAL SALES PERSON LISTED, WE WILL HAVE YOUR REQUESTED VEHICLE CLEAN, CORRECT AND READY TO TEST DRIVE. THANKS IN ADVANCE. 379.00 PROCESSING FEE ON ALL VEHICLES. FOR TENNESSEE RESIDENTS, TAX, TITLE AND LICENSE ALSO APPLIES. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4USBU33548LW75828

Stock: W75828

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020