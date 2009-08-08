Used 2008 BMW Z4 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 24,155 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,440
Dixie Motors - Nashville / Tennessee
OFFICE 615..256..2277 CALL OR TEXT US ANYTIME Randy Russell 615..390..3135 Ben West 615..479..6979 Due to Current Circumstances we will go to online purchasing and will also have one on one appointments available. Please call or text us anytime for a virtual video tour of any of our cars. All of the cars are detailed and sanitized. We know that you have many choices when looking for a vehicle and want to personally thank you for taking the time to shop with us. Highlights: Only 24K Miles!! Power Top Keyless Entry Steptronic Automatic Steering Wheel Controls Rain Sensor And Auto Headlight Cruise Control Speed Sensitive Power Steering Insulated Convertible Softtop With Heated Back Window Power Mirrors 10 Speaker Sound System AuxiliaryAudio Input Adaptor Rain Sensing Wipers Traction Control 4 Wheel Independent Suspension Carfax Certified Great Service History Brand New Tires Both Master Keys Please call 615-256-CARS (2277) from 9-5 Monday through Saturday. After hours, feel free to call or text one of the contacts below with any questions or to schedule an appointment ... Randy Russell 615..390..3135 Ben West 615..473..6979 At Dixie Motors, you will find a great, no pressure experience without the stresses and haggling of the typical auto dealership. We search the entire nation to bring our customers the highest quality pre-owned vehicles in the Middle Tennessee area. This vehicle was hand selected by our staff and fully inspected before being placed in our inventory. We will be happy to talk about your trade, work through financing, select the proper nationwide warranty and suggest a reputable shipping company. We can also pick you up at Nashville International Airport (BNA) and help you with fun places to visit if you decide you want to spend some time with us here in Music City! If you have any questions at all, or would like to schedule an appointment, please give us a call ... and thank you for taking time to view our listing. - This 2008 BMW Z4 2dr Roadster 3.0i features a 3.0L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Jet Black with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Have original manuals - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT SO WE CAN GIVE YOU THE TIME AND ATTENTION YOU DESERVE. PLEASE CALL THE INDIVIDUAL SALES PERSON LISTED, WE WILL HAVE YOUR REQUESTED VEHICLE CLEAN, CORRECT AND READY TO TEST DRIVE. THANKS IN ADVANCE. 379.00 PROCESSING FEE ON ALL VEHICLES. FOR TENNESSEE RESIDENTS, TAX, TITLE AND LICENSE ALSO APPLIES. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU33548LW75828
Stock: W75828
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 37,831 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$13,988
Autowise - Melbourne / Florida
CLEAN CARFAX GUARANTEE ALL DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS! LOWEST MILES AND PRICE IN THE USA FOR A PREMIUM BLACK ROADSTER WONT LAST! IMMACULATE SUPER CLEAN GARAGE KEPT FUN IN THE SUN RACE CAR NEW TIRES 3 TO CHOOSE FROM ONLY 11388! WE HAVE SEVERAL RACE CARS AT AUTOWISE.NET WHERE ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE THE SMART CHOICE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU33528LW75794
Stock: W75794A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 49,830 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$17,987
Lexus of Maplewood - Maplewood / Minnesota
Low Miles & Excellent Condition! 3.0 Liter, Convertible, RWD, Clear Bra Paint Protection Film, Heated Leather Seats, Paddle Shifters, Sport Mode, Navigation, Memory Seats, Auto Lights, and More!Buy with Confidence. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous inspection by Lexus Certified Technicians. See us for additional details!Odometer is 18112 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW Z4 3.0si with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU53588LX04033
Stock: 17348L2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 123,208 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,999
Haley Toyota - Roanoke / Virginia
This gas-saving Z4 will get you where you need to go!! Just Arrived** Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag - Cancellable, Front fog/driving lights, Knee airbags - Driver and passenger, Daytime running lights, Stability control, Dusk sensing headlights...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW Z4 3.0si with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU53538LW93474
Stock: 544154A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 83,420 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,977
BMW of Mobile - Mobile / Alabama
We are excited to offer this 2008 BMW Z4. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This BMW Z4 features something for all that like fun drive -- It's a convertible! It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven BMW Z4. More information about the 2008 BMW Z4: The 2008 BMW Z4 is a rear-wheel-drive sports car available either as a roadster or as a racy-looking, low-slung coupe. Among roadsters, the Z4 especially stands out for its better power-to-weight ratio than the Mercedes-Benz SLK, and for its more traditional soft-top convertible arrangement. The entire engine range consists of smooth, responsive inline six-cylinder engines. Strengths of this model include Superb handling, outstanding acceleration available., unique coupe body style, and exclusive M model We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU33558LW74901
Stock: 8LW74901
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 99,298 miles
$12,388
My Town Motors - Auburn / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU33568LW75104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,069 miles
$9,990
Starway Motors - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU33598LW73427
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,800 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,950
Sport Motor Cars - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU33528LW75245
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,459 miles
$10,995
Automax Tampa Bay - Pinellas Park / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW Z4 3.0si with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU535X8LX85861
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,701 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,591$1,294 Below Market
Harris Ford Lincoln - Lynnwood / Washington
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *CONVERTIBLE*, *LEATHER AND LOADED*, *INSPECTED AND DETAILED*, **PRE-AUCTION PRICING/BUDGET BUYER PROGRAM**SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS**,, SUMMER END SALES EVENT! ENDS 8/31/2020!.2007 BMW Z4 3.0i RWD Bright Red 6-Speed Automatic Steptronic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24VAll vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or Certified vehicles are Used. The offering price of this vehicle is conditioned on a negotiated waiver of implied warranties if the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is AS IS-NO DEALER WARRANTY. If the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is IMPLIED WARRANTIES ONLY, the offering price includes implied warranties. Call or see Dealer to determine the form of Buyers Guide on the vehicle. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license and are valid for Washington residents only. All transactions are negotiable including price, trade allowance, interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion), term, and documentary service fee. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Expires (date)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU33537LW73616
Stock: 24348A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-14-2020
- 49,612 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,994$1,164 Below Market
Fields BMW Northfield - Northfield / Illinois
This vehicle can be purchased online with Home delivery using Fields Exclusive Stay@Home Purchasing Program.Clean, Low Mileage Convertible Z4 in Black Sapphire Metallic with Coral Red Kansas Leather. Locally owned and Maintained Z4 with Org. MSRP of: $51,700. This vehicle has Manual Transmission!! It is equipped with Premium Package with Auto dimming Mirrors, Universal garage Door Opener, Automatic Climate COntrol, Power Front Seats, Lumbar Support, Ambient Lighting. Rain sensor and auto headlights. Through Loading system, Dark Wood Trim and much more!! Fields Matter because You Matter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW Z4 sDrive30i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALM53509E161841
Stock: P10135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 4,032 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,999
Fletcher Jones Imports - Las Vegas / Nevada
Fletcher Jones Imports presents this 2009 BMW Z4 sDrive30i. BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Mercedes-Benz courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, multi point vehicle inspections and much more. ABOUT US: Fletcher Jones Imports is located at 7300 West Sahara Avenue, in beautiful Las Vegas, Nevada. As an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer, we offer one of the largest new and pre-owned inventories in the area. We likely have the vehicle youve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. Experience the Fletcher Jones Difference today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW Z4 sDrive30i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALM53569E376656
Stock: 70334UX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 41,353 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,477$418 Below Market
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
Carfax Certified and Guaranteed....it was new just New 41353 miles ago. it still retains that new car ambiance as has been the plan all along. keep it as close to new as possible that includes no post factory modifications. Total pride in ownership is quite obvious. Handsome Gray Metallic finish complements the curvaceous body lines on this laser straight bodied Z4. On the inside you will be pleased to find a well optioned non smokers Panther Black interior outfitted with One Touch Power top, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Cold Weather Package and best of all it has sport/ paddle shift Automatic Transmission that makes this a joy to drive when your feeling frisky. PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS! Open Monday-Saturday 9-7pm ARIZONA SPECIALTY MOTORS 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE ARIZONA 85281 480-454-3844 If financing is desired Get Pre Approved at www.arizonaspecialtymotors.com Call us today to set up a test drive! Home delivery available! Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and Internationally since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost finance able asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open 6 DAYS A WEEK MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM * Sunday By Appointment *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU..... Our Valued Customer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU33527LW73171
Stock: 11814
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,727 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,880
Signature Autos - Austin / Texas
You can find this 2009 BMW Z4 sDrive30i and many others like it at Signature Auto Leasing. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This sporty BMW Z4 convertible leads the class in performance and refinement. There's a level of quality and refinement in this BMW Z4 sDrive30i that you won't find in your average vehicle. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven BMW Z4. This extremely hard to find BMW Z4 has made its way into our dealership. Marked by excellent quality and features with an unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the BMW Z4 sDrive30i. More information about the 2009 BMW Z4: The new Z4 comes as a folding hardtop only, which allows comfortable motoring, top-up or down. Competing with the Porsche Cayman, Boxster and Audi TTS, the Z4 sDrive35i utilizes a twin-turbo engine that makes 300 hp and 300 lb-feet of torque across a wide rev range. That's more power than the TTS, and with its hatchback cargo setup, more practicality than the Boxster. Interesting features of this model are iDrive control system, folding hardtop, performance and handling, and New, clean, sleek design
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW Z4 sDrive30i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALM53509E377009
Stock: 12378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 121,813 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,900$509 Below Market
Procar Buyers - Gardena / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU33587LW70632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,887 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,388
Autowise - Melbourne / Florida
CARFAX GUARANTEE DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS with NEW BRAKES ALL THE WAY AROUND, SAYS REAR DAMAGE WE CANT SEE! RARE TWIN TURBO SDRIVE35i LOWEST PRICE AND MILES IN THE USA GARAGE KEPT SUPER CLEAN RELIABLE FUN IN THE SUN RACE CAR WONT LAST 3 TO CHOOSE FROM ONLY 11388! WE HAVE SEVERAL FUN IN THE SUN RACE CARS AT AUTOWISE.NET WHERE ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE THE SMART CHOICE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW Z4 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALM73509E164864
Stock: 164864
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 24,995 miles
$17,500
MINI of Montgomery County - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Nicely equipped with, * Premium Package *, *HEATED FRONT SEATS*, * SPORT PACKAGE *, *MANUAL SHIFT*, Alloy Wheels, Xenon Headlights w/Auto-Leveling. Recent Arrival! ** All Pre-Owned vehicles go through a rigorous Multi-Point Inspection & all Necessary Maintenance & Reconditioning Items are Performed.Odometer is 33081 miles below market average!***Check our "Live Market Pricing" and you will see we price to the market to ensure you get the best car for the best value. Call us at 240-238-1200 or visit us at www.miniofmontgomerycounty.com for more info. LET'S MOTOR!2007 BMW Z4 Titanium Silver Metallic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW Z4 3.0si with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBU53527LW92590
Stock: P12652
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 68,192 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$18,795
LaFontaine Volkswagen of Dearborn - Dearborn / Michigan
2007 BMW Z4 3.0si Bright Red RWD Odometer is 4528 miles below market average!Clean Carfax, Sunroof / Moonroof, No Haggle Hassle Free Pricing, Professionally Detailed, Fully Serviced, LOW MILES.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW Z4 3.0si with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USDU53577LF77866
Stock: 0V310P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW Z4 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW Z4
- 5(100%)
Related BMW Z4 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 7 Series Saint Louis MO
- Used BMW 4 Series Ashburn VA
- Used BMW X2 Anaheim CA
- Used BMW 5 Series Colorado Springs CO
- Used BMW M3 Hampton VA
- Used BMW X5 M Durham NC
- Used BMW X5 Boston MA
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Columbus OH
- Used BMW 5 Series Paterson NJ
- Used BMW M2 Reading PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used BMW 7 Series 2012 Ontario CA
- Used BMW 3 Series 2010 Mountain View CA
- Used BMW X5 2013 San Jose CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon