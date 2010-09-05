Used 2003 BMW Z4 for Sale Near Me
- 110,719 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$6,495$2,124 Below Market
Auto Express - Orlando / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBT53473LT21039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,467 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$8,990$1,588 Below Market
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
** NICELY LOADED ** SPORT PACKAGE! ** Powerful 3.0L * HEATED SEATS - Only 83k miles - California car, NO ACCIDENTS - Power Closing top (motor is weak and needs some help but it works..you have to pull w/ your arms a little) - Heated Seats - Higher output 3.0L Motor - Power Seats - Xenon HID Headlights - Full Leather - Sport Package - Automatic Transmission - Steering Audio controls - Cruise Control - Automatic Headlights - Very clean interior, non smoker - * The electric power steering sometimes acts up but is usually fine if you restart the car, this is VERY common on this Z4 chassis google it! * - Overall its in decent shape, but not flawless hence the low price - Add ~15% for taxes and DMV! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT US! WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY AND OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBT53433LU00286
Stock: U21518501
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,707 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,995$1,547 Below Market
Olympic Auto Sales - Decatur / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBT53433LU04080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,054 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$7,995$818 Below Market
Inline Auto Sales - Fuquay-Varina / North Carolina
We strive our very best to ensure all info is accurate online but options trim and body style may very. Call us and we will confirm the vehicle's equipment trim and condition. We do not guarantee vehicle options listed on the website. We finance with outside banks lenders and credit unions. We also offer third party warranty options. If you are active Military we provide a $150 Discount with Military ID. Please confirm the vehicle is in stock prior to driving as our inventory moves quickly.***On the window sticker please scan the QR Code to view the vehicle's options and history.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW Z4 2.5i with Soft Top, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBT33433LS45078
Stock: S45078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,475 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$9,350$1,772 Below Market
Netto Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
WE SHIP NATIONALLY AND WORLDWIDE--PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR LOW RATES***although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Although we try to remove SOLD units as quickly as possible, due to our high inventory turnover it is possible that some may remain online so please call in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, electronic processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service representative. This is easily done by calling us at 561-771-4343 or by visiting us at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBT53453LU03920
Stock: U03920
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,051 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$10,000
RideNDrive - Garland / Texas
FRESH TRADE IN!! 2003 Z5 ROADSTER 2.5I. INLINE 6 2.5 LITER. STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.***BRAND NEW POWER TOP MECHANICS. BOTH ARMS AND MOTOR REPLACED*** CLEAN CARFAX. 2 OWNERS. NO ACCIDENTS. 19 SERVICE RECORDS. 40K MSRP!! 2 KEYS. PREMIUM PKG. CONVENIENCE PKG. VERY WELL KEPT. LEATHER SEATS. POWER SEATS. CRUSE CONTROL. WOOD GRAIN. LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL. TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING. KEY-LESS ENTRY. ~~COMPLEMENTARY WARRANTY & 2 YEAR MAINTENANCE PLAN INCLUDED!!! VALUED AT $1500. ASK A SALES ASSOCIATE FOR DETAILS (ONLY ON QUALIFYING VEHICLES). ***ASK ABOUT OUR FREE NATIONWIDE SHIPPING & FREE 3 MONTH SUBSCRIPTION OF SIRIUS XM RADIO. ***EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!!~~ Visit Ride-N-Drive online at ridendrivedallas.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 972-271-5100 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW Z4 2.5i with Soft Top, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBT33443LS46692
Stock: S46692
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,801 milesTitle issue, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Cobra Motors - Louisville / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW Z4 2.5i with Soft Top, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBT33413LS42843
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,190 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, LOW MILEAGE..............................STERLING GRAY METALLIC/BLACK TOP WITH A BLACK INTERIOR, ALL POWER, 17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, ONLY 73K MILES, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW Z4 2.5i with Soft Top, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBT33403LR63770
Stock: MAX18296
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-08-2020
- 50,424 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,444
Eagle Buick GMC - Homosassa / Florida
2003 BMW Z4 2.5i Maldives Blue Metallic This Z4 is equipped with features such as 10 Speakers, 16 x 7 Cross Spoke Cast Alloy (Style 104) Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-Theft AM/FM/CD Audio System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Sport Seats, Glass rear window, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, and Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 25240 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW Z4 2.5i with Soft Top, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBT33493LS40872
Stock: 22284A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 132,822 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Center Road Auto Sales - North Ridgeville / Ohio
Visit our website http://www.centerroadautosales.com for more information and photos on this or any of our other vehicles or call us today for a test drive at 330-220-6603
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBT53453LU02587
Stock: 15492
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,930 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,995
IG Burton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT - Milford / Delaware
2003 BMW Z4 2.5i Recent Arrival!Visit igburtonchrysler.com. Nobody Beats a Burton Deal, NOBODY! 1-302-233-7455.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW Z4 2.5i with Soft Top, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBT33443LR61603
Stock: 7208195A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 113,105 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,999
AMS Cars - Indianapolis / Indiana
Priced to sell this 2003 BMW Z4 2.5i will not last long!!!!We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Contact us today to schedule a virtual walkaround. Local home delivery is now available!Maroon 2003 BMW Z4 2.5i 2.5L I6 DOHC 24V RWD ManualWe Deliver to your door *, All vehicles are inspected and reconditioned before being front lot ready*.Please call us at 317-571-8500 to schedule a test drive. Se Hablo Espanol!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW Z4 2.5i with Soft Top, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBT33493LS46008
Stock: B6008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 45,691 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,460
Gage Auto Sales - Milwaukie / Oregon
Auto fans love the stability control, traction control, premium sound system, premium speakers, and anti-lock brakes of this 2003 BMW Z4 2.5i. Want to save some money? Get the new look for the used price on this one-owner vehicle. With a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars, everyone can feel secure. With a silver exterior and charming black interior, enjoy driving a set of wheels that shines through and through. Rock out with great audio features like CD player, premium sound system, and premium speakers. Make your move before it's too late schedule a test drive today! Contact Information: Gage Auto Sales, 13432 SE McLoughlin Blvd., Milwaukie, OR, 97222, Phone: (888) 205-6257, E-mail: sales@gageauto.dealerspace.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW Z4 2.5i with Soft Top, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBT33433LR62550
Stock: 44763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,560 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,900
Mint Motors - Fort Myers / Florida
(((Clean Car Fax **** LOW MILEAGE *** Condo Kept))) This Sleek BMW Z4 3.0i with ONLY *40,560* Pampered Miles, is Equipped with Twin-tube gas-pressure shock absorbers, Traction control w/Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Easy Convertible Top, Storage space in doors & behind seats, Leather wrapped tilt/telescopic sport steering wheel, Ice Cold AC, and MUCH MORE ***IF YOU'RE INTERESTED PLEASE CALL ME THANKS 239 433 4800! WE HAVE MANY MORE VEHICLES ON SITE CHECK OUT SOME OF THEM ON OUR WEBSITE MINTMOTORS1.COM "NO HASSLE TRANSACTION" "WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC" ** All information listed herein is compiled from the Manufacturer when the vehicles were brand new. Mint Motors goes out of their way to include all keys, floor mats, and extra accessories for every vehicle. Unfortunately, due to the nature of used cars. Mint Motors does not warrant or guarantee these items for every vehicle sold. **COVID-19 Update: We are open for business and more importantly, we are here to help and support you through this period. We're all in this together! The owners and management at Mint Motors is committed to the health and welfare of our employees, and you our Customer. Since early March, Mint Motors has been disinfecting, and sanitizing every vehicle to the best of our abilities. This is our most virtuous effort to protect everyone. Every vehicle and our office has been through a complete sterilization process multiple times. Then each vehicle is protected from any possible future contaminants with the industry's highest standards. These unprecedented steps are being implemented to ensure your safety. We truly apologize for any inconvenience that this causes you. We welcome any and all questions to the systems and procedures that we are painstakingly taking to PROTECT EVERYONE, and making there HEALTH our #1 priority!"GET EM SOLD REGARDLESS OF LOSS" campaign is in full force. Representatives are standing by. Please call (239) 433-4800White Glove Concierge Home Delivery Service AVAILABLE- this service will be offered to our customers that purchase a vehicle from Mint Motors. We will deliver sold vehicle to customers home within 50 miles of our location. We will deliver the car to your driveway, do all the paperwork, and finalize complete deal while practicing social distance. This service will be done by CDC guidelines. Social distancing will be strictly followed. Our employees will be wearing PPE, including but not limited to face masks, and gloves. All sanitary protections will remain in the vehicle until customer is ready to take delivery. Every vehicles will be driven by our employees and they will follow the same protocol. Our employee will show you his or her temperature prior to commencing transaction.NO VEHICLE will be driven without the use of Masks, and Gloves on at all times. This is for the protection of every one.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer, Leather Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBT53403LU04814
Stock: 13922
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 22,274 miles
$15,995
Auto Lenders of Voorhees - Voorhees / New Jersey
We now offer the choice of in-store sales, curbside pickup or free home delivery. Here's how that works: Find the perfect vehicle or vehicles, and When you're ready you can choose: IN-STORE SHOPPING (We strongly recommend booking an appointment before coming in - use any form on our site or call): The vehicle will be cleaned w/ all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. Documents can be prepared before you arrive or you can print & complete the paperwork at the dealership. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team and in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. CURBSIDE PICKUP: All documents will be prepared before you arrive. The vehicle will be cleaned with all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. If everything is to your satisfaction, all prepared documents will be signed at a pickup station which is cleaned & disinfected after each use. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team & in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. HOME DELIVERY: Our team will contact you to review details about where they should park the vehicle & where to deliver the paperwork in order to maintain social distancing practices. The vehicle will be cleaned with all surfaces disinfected prior to delivery. The delivery driver will be wearing a mask & gloves to deliver the vehicle to the agreed upon location. Any questions during a home delivery can be answered on the phone by our team or on-site while maintaining social distancing practices at the delivery location. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Silver 2004 BMW Z4 2.5i 2.5L DOHC 5-Speed Automatic with Steptronic RWD Well Equipped with, 10 Speakers, 16 x 7 Cross Spoke Cast Alloy (Style 104) Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-Theft AM/FM/CD Audio System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Sport Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.21/28 City/Highway MPGPlease call to verify ability 888.305.5968 or email website@autolenders.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW Z4 2.5i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBT33514LS50953
Stock: 4LS50953
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- used
2004 BMW Z4 3.0i77,073 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$8,492
Holly Chevrolet - Marion / Arkansas
EXTRA LOW MILES, fully inspected and freshly detailed. Smart styling designed for handling and performance make this sporty ride enthusiastically fun to drive. Not one like it - in this prime condition or at this price - anywhere around!ACCIDENT FREE! Check the history report and see for yourself! All thanks to the safety and performance features that come standard. Ride worry-free for many miles to come!Just In! SPORTY design and quick acceleration - its all here! This fun ride has been well pampered and ready for you to be its next lucky owner. Super clean and all the options!2004 BMW Z4 3.0iVIN: 4USBT53544LU06527Stock: JF6527Mileage: 77,073 Engine: 3.0L (183) DOHC 24-valve I6 engine Color: WhiteTransmission: 6-Speed AutomaticTechnical*Rear Wheel Drive*Keyless Entry*Power Door Locks*Power Windows*Cruise Control*Power Steering*EPA estimated fuel consumption: City: 19 mpg*EPA estimated fuel consumption: Highway: 27 mpg*Security System - Engine Immobilizer*Gasoline Fuel*Fuel Capacity: 15 gal.*Wheel Size: 18.0 x 8.0 in*Wheelbase: 98.2 in*Straight 6 Cylinder Engine*6-Speed M/TSafety*Driver Air Bag*Passenger Air Bag*Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch*Knee Air Bag*Front Side Air Bag*ABS*Stability Control*Traction Control*4-Wheel Disc BrakesInterior*Bucket Seats*Leather Seats*A/C*Adjustable Steering Wheel*Leather Steering Wheel*Rear Defrost*Front Reading LampsExterior*Convertible Soft Top*Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers*Rain Sensing Wipers*Power Mirror(s)*Heated Mirrors*Aluminum Wheels*Tires - Front Performance*Tires - Rear Performance*Fog LampsElectronics*AM/FM Stereo*Premium Sound System*CD Player*Remote Trunk Release*Tire Pressure Monitor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW Z4 3.0i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBT53544LU06527
Stock: JF6527
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$7,690
Sid Dillon Ford - Wahoo / Nebraska
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW Z4 2.5i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBT33564LR67235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,503 miles3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,988
Fort Dodge Toyota - Fort Dodge / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW Z4 2.5i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USBT33574LS51881
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2019 Arteon