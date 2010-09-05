Used 2003 BMW Z4 for Sale Near Me

146 listings
Z4 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 146 listings
  • 2003 BMW Z4 3.0i in Silver
    used

    2003 BMW Z4 3.0i

    110,719 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $6,495

    $2,124 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 BMW Z4 3.0i in Gray
    used

    2003 BMW Z4 3.0i

    83,467 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $8,990

    $1,588 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 BMW Z4 3.0i in Gray
    used

    2003 BMW Z4 3.0i

    125,707 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,995

    $1,547 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 BMW Z4 2.5i in Gray
    used

    2003 BMW Z4 2.5i

    107,054 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $7,995

    $818 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 BMW Z4 3.0i in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 BMW Z4 3.0i

    72,475 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $9,350

    $1,772 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 BMW Z4 2.5i in Gray
    used

    2003 BMW Z4 2.5i

    51,051 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2003 BMW Z4 2.5i in Red
    used

    2003 BMW Z4 2.5i

    94,801 miles
    Title issue, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 BMW Z4 2.5i in Gray
    used

    2003 BMW Z4 2.5i

    73,190 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2003 BMW Z4 2.5i in Light Blue
    used

    2003 BMW Z4 2.5i

    50,424 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,444

    Details
  • 2003 BMW Z4 3.0i in Gray
    used

    2003 BMW Z4 3.0i

    132,822 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2003 BMW Z4 2.5i in Black
    used

    2003 BMW Z4 2.5i

    56,930 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2003 BMW Z4 2.5i
    used

    2003 BMW Z4 2.5i

    113,105 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2003 BMW Z4 2.5i
    used

    2003 BMW Z4 2.5i

    45,691 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,460

    Details
  • 2003 BMW Z4 3.0i
    used

    2003 BMW Z4 3.0i

    40,560 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2004 BMW Z4 2.5i in Silver
    used

    2004 BMW Z4 2.5i

    22,274 miles

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2004 BMW Z4 3.0i in White
    used

    2004 BMW Z4 3.0i

    77,073 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,492

    Details
  • 2004 BMW Z4 2.5i in Silver
    used

    2004 BMW Z4 2.5i

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,690

    Details
  • 2004 BMW Z4 2.5i in Black
    used

    2004 BMW Z4 2.5i

    114,503 miles
    3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,988

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the BMW Z4

Overall Consumer Rating
4.9200 Reviews
  • 5
    (87%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 3
    (1%)
  • 2
    (1%)
Would be great if I could steer it!
Joe M,05/09/2010
Very nice and fun to drive, however when the temperature gets over 80 degrees the power electronic steering stops working. This is a known problem to BMW (bulletin # 4515500-02) and a safety issue but they want $3000 to fix it. - So much for German Engineering, maybe it never gets above 80 degrees in Baveria!
