Used 2012 BMW Z4 for Sale Near Me

Simply beautiful, our BMW 2012 Z4 sDrive28i Convertible shown in sophisticated Orion Silver Metallic is a highly desirable roadster that hits the sweet spot between performance and luxury. Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 240hp while tied to a 6 Speed Manual transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive team takes our Z4 from zero to 60mph in a brisk 5.8 seconds while returning near 34mpg on the open road. With sleek styling that would have James Bond doing a double-take, our sDrive28i offers the freedom of a convertible with the comfort of a coupe thanks to the fantastic retractable hardtop. Once inside our sDrive28i, you'll bask in the comfort of premium seating and height-adjustable seats as you stay connected via Bluetooth or listen to your favorite music on an amazing sound system. Meticulous attention to detail and classic German engineering are evident throughout the well-designed interior. In typical BMW fashion, our Z4 sDrive28i is loaded with advanced safety features to keep you and your passenger safe from harm while enjoying this lively ride. This beauty is practically begging to be driven! See for yourself...Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 BMW Z4 sDrive28i with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBALL5C51CE717147

Stock: 717147

Certified Pre-Owned: No