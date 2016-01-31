Used 2012 BMW Z4 for Sale Near Me

We traded in a baseline model 2003 Porsche Boxster for this 2012 BMW Z4. Everything about the Z4 blows away the older model Boxster except handling. While the Z4 is still stellar on hard turns due to its Sport and Sport+ suspension modes, it weighs 500 lbs more than the Boxster and feels like it'll fishtail if you don't have excellent control of the accelerator. The Boxster felt like it was pulling you around corners. The Z4 makes you have to pull it around corners. Subtle distinction, but noticeable. Definitely don't regret the trade in though. It's faster than most muscle cars off the line (not a new Stingray though). 0-40 mph before you can blink, and the auto- and paddle-shifting are FAR faster and smoother than you could ever possibly do with a manual transmission. I've owned Mustang 5.0s that weren't this fast off the line, including a Shelby GT. The looks, sound, power, and technology of the Z4 are phenomenal. Just don't get in a wreck with it, you won't win.

