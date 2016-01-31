Used 2012 BMW Z4 for Sale Near Me
- 17,813 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,990
- 64,591 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,897
- 44,280 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$26,995
- 66,560 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,000
- 86,067 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$15,000$3,076 Below Market
- 54,820 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,965$1,015 Below Market
- 45,803 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseDelivery Available*
$22,590
- 22,917 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,711
- 100,736 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,795
- 75,402 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,989
- 118,835 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,990
- 75,622 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$19,977
- 81,006 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,999
- 111,324 miles
$12,995
- 53,838 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseDelivery Available*
$22,590
- 96,884 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,450
- 39,729 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,995
- 84,101 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,999
Scott LaRocca,01/31/2016
sDrive35i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
We traded in a baseline model 2003 Porsche Boxster for this 2012 BMW Z4. Everything about the Z4 blows away the older model Boxster except handling. While the Z4 is still stellar on hard turns due to its Sport and Sport+ suspension modes, it weighs 500 lbs more than the Boxster and feels like it'll fishtail if you don't have excellent control of the accelerator. The Boxster felt like it was pulling you around corners. The Z4 makes you have to pull it around corners. Subtle distinction, but noticeable. Definitely don't regret the trade in though. It's faster than most muscle cars off the line (not a new Stingray though). 0-40 mph before you can blink, and the auto- and paddle-shifting are FAR faster and smoother than you could ever possibly do with a manual transmission. I've owned Mustang 5.0s that weren't this fast off the line, including a Shelby GT. The looks, sound, power, and technology of the Z4 are phenomenal. Just don't get in a wreck with it, you won't win.
