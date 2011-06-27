  1. Home
2005 BMW Z4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exhilarating driving dynamics, long list of standard safety features, refined drivetrains, excellent build quality.
  • Options are expensive, odd styling, firm ride, notable wind and road noise.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Z4's body lines may not be as sexy as those of the Mercedes SLK, but for the money, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more entertaining luxury roadster.

Vehicle overview

The Z4 is the successor to the much loved Z3, which saw unfaltering popularity among young and old upon its introduction in 1996. Its successor is only offered as a roadster and has dropped its predecessor's sleek, scantily clad version of BMW's corporate styling in favor of a "flame surfaced" exterior design. The styling is certainly a break with tradition, but even if you don't like the car's sheet metal, there is plenty to appreciate on the Z4. In terms of overall length and width, the Z4 is slightly bigger than the Z3. The body is stiffer, and measures were taken to reduce weight without sacrificing rigidity. Handling is sharper than before, and the electrically assisted steering rack delivers solid road feel. For power, the Z4 offers either a 184-horsepower, 2.5-liter straight six or a 225-hp, 3.0-liter straight six. For transmissions, there is a five-speed manual (standard on the 2.5), a six-speed manual (standard on the 3.0), a five-speed automatic or, as previously seen on the M3, a six-speed Sequential Manual Gearbox (SMG). The power-operated top (which can go up or down in 15 seconds) has a special folding mechanism that allows extra storage space. BMW claims that the trunk can hold two golf bags. When the top is opened, the front-most section of the roof folds over the soft top like a cover and rests flush on the body when fastened in position, thereby eliminating the need for a tonneau cover. The rear window is glass rather than plastic, and a wind deflector and hardtop are also available. Sport Package-equipped roadsters feature Dynamic Drive Control (DDC) technology, which delivers quicker throttle and steering response at the press of a button. Although we still can't warm up to the exterior styling, in just about every other respect, the Z4 is a seriously capable driver's car -- and one of our favorite roadsters in this price range. If you've got $35,000 to $45,000 to spend on a two-seater, this BMW is definitely worth checking out.

2005 BMW Z4 models

BMW offers the Z4 roadster in two trim levels -- 2.5i and 3.0i. The 2.5i includes 16-inch wheels with run-flat tires, a manually operated soft top (with rear glass), height-adjustable sport seats with leatherette upholstery (or rather, vinyl), cruise control, rain-sensing windshield wipers, a tilt-telescoping steering wheel, a CD player and power windows, mirrors and locks. The 3.0i adds 17-inch wheels, leather upholstery, a center armrest, aluminum interior trim, a premium audio system, automatic climate control and heated mirrors. Any of these features can be added to a 2.5i. Note that wheel-tire upgrades are part of the Sport Package, which also includes a lowered sport suspension, Dynamic Drive Control (a feature that quickens throttle and steering response), and on the 3.0i, 18-inch wheels. Other options include a power-operated top, bi-HID headlights, seat heaters, power seats, a DVD-based navigation system and wood interior trim. Dealer-installed items include a hardtop, a wind deflector, a CD changer, satellite radio and an alarm system.

2005 Highlights

Light Poplar Grain wood trim is available as a no-charge option on all Z4s. White indicator lights are standard across the board, and foglights and cruise control are now standard on the 2.5i. The 3.0i includes automatic climate control as standard equipment this year. Leather seating is no longer part of the 2.5i's Premium Package and is a stand-alone option, while all models receive additional black accents for the interior. The Sequential Manual Gearbox (SMG) is only available on the 3.0i, and requires the Sport Package. Last year's Convenience Package is history, though its contents are now either standard or part of the Premium Package.

Performance & mpg

The 2.5i model is powered by a 2.5-liter, inline six-cylinder engine that makes 184 hp and 175 lb-ft of torque, while the 3.0i uses a 3.0-liter straight six that generates 225 hp and 214 lb-ft of torque. BMW gets a lot out of its engines, and most drivers will be satisfied with the 2.5, which starts to feel winded only at very high speeds. Enthusiasts, of course, will want to go with the 3.0 and its smooth, continuous power supply. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on 2.5s, while 3.0s get a six-speed. If you don't want to deal with a clutch, you can opt for a five-speed automatic (with a Steptronic automanual gate) or, on the 3.0 only, a Sequential Manual Gearbox (SMG).

Safety

Every model comes with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, run-flat tires and a sophisticated stability control system. Passive safety features include rollover protection, side airbags, active knee protection and child-seat anchor points for the passenger seat.

Driving

With its stiff chassis, large brakes and multiple transmission options, the Z4 provides great driving pleasure -- easily managed when driven near the limit on twisty roads. Ride quality is smooth, but commuters may find Sport Package-equipped Z4s too firm for comfort. Wind and road noise can also be bothersome at highway speeds, but once you turn off onto your favorite back road, it becomes a distant memory.

Interior

The Z4's simple cockpit features a sweeping dash with a clean set of analog gauges, bolstered sport seats and little else to distract you from the road. Plenty of metallic trim comes standard, but wood trim is available for those who want to dress up their roadster a bit. Both the manual and power-operated convertible tops are easy to use, and the trunk has a generous 9-cubic-foot capacity (made possible by the elimination of the spare tire in favor of run-flat tires).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 BMW Z4.

5(92%)
4(7%)
3(1%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
83 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 83 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Too many problems
Jishnu Kinwar,06/26/2007
The car is good performance wise, fast, fuel economy better than expected. But it is not reliable and poorly built. Had problems with the retractable hood, steering wheel jammed, side windows not going down, memory reset all with in 18 months of ownership. Even today, sometimes when I close a window it goes all the way up and then comes down and one has to repeat several times before it shuts. After filing a formal complaint no action was taken by BMW. I have paid a lot of money for the car and at least expected a formal apology. Will never buy another BMW.
Z4 is a blast!
Z4eeaahh,02/08/2010
Wow! The Z4 is pure driving excitement! The vehicle has opened up the world of weekend roadtrips for me, but instead of using the GPS, I find myself reading a map to determine an alternate route to my destination. The highways are fun, but the Z4 really shines on the back roads. Some words that come to mind to describe this vehicle are; responsive, tight, nimble, classy, smooth and deceivingly quick. Do not expect a luxury ride from the Z4, but expect to feel the road. It is a performance vehicle. That being said, I am 6'2" and once in the vehicle I am quite comfortable, even on long road trips. I am guaranteed a smile every time I take my Z4 for a drive. :-)
My First BMW
manhunter2,09/30/2014
After a considerable amount of research, I purchased my first BMW about six weeks ago, a Maldives Blue over Beige, 2005 Z4 2.5i roadster with only 13,400 miles. I also have a 1977 MGB; guess I really like roadsters. After looking for a Z3M for a reasonable price, I turned my attention to the Z4. The reviews on the Z4 were, for the most part, glowing and I can say that this is the funnest car to drive I have ever owned. The power - even with the 2.5, is impressive, but its ability to stick to the road, its handling and its looks make it a winner in my book. It's a lot of fun to drive and to look at!
The Civilized (and legal) go-kart
Rajan,05/21/2009
This is my second car (and first BMW). Good God....I just realized what I've been missing. I moved to this car from an 07 Mustang. The acceleration is blistering and the car handles like it's on rails. To make it more insane, just initiate the Sport button and it goes like stink. This is driving in its purest unadulterated form which convinces me why BMW's are the ultimate driving machine. I used to take the metro in to work everyday however after getting the car, I drive in just because it brings a huge smile to my face and is the perfect anti-dote to a hectic day and NO I'm not exaggerating. It looks fantastic and flatters you. So much for getting a bike.
See all 83 reviews of the 2005 BMW Z4
Write a review

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
184 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 5900 rpm
See all Used 2005 BMW Z4 features & specs

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2005 BMW Z4 Overview

The Used 2005 BMW Z4 is offered in the following submodels: Z4 Convertible. Available styles include 2.5i 2dr Roadster (2.5L 6cyl 5M), and 3.0i 2dr Roadster (3.0L 6cyl 6M).

