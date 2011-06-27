Vehicle overview

The Z4 is the successor to the much loved Z3, which saw unfaltering popularity among young and old upon its introduction in 1996. Its successor is only offered as a roadster and has dropped its predecessor's sleek, scantily clad version of BMW's corporate styling in favor of a "flame surfaced" exterior design. The styling is certainly a break with tradition, but even if you don't like the car's sheet metal, there is plenty to appreciate on the Z4. In terms of overall length and width, the Z4 is slightly bigger than the Z3. The body is stiffer, and measures were taken to reduce weight without sacrificing rigidity. Handling is sharper than before, and the electrically assisted steering rack delivers solid road feel. For power, the Z4 offers either a 184-horsepower, 2.5-liter straight six or a 225-hp, 3.0-liter straight six. For transmissions, there is a five-speed manual (standard on the 2.5), a six-speed manual (standard on the 3.0), a five-speed automatic or, as previously seen on the M3, a six-speed Sequential Manual Gearbox (SMG). The power-operated top (which can go up or down in 15 seconds) has a special folding mechanism that allows extra storage space. BMW claims that the trunk can hold two golf bags. When the top is opened, the front-most section of the roof folds over the soft top like a cover and rests flush on the body when fastened in position, thereby eliminating the need for a tonneau cover. The rear window is glass rather than plastic, and a wind deflector and hardtop are also available. Sport Package-equipped roadsters feature Dynamic Drive Control (DDC) technology, which delivers quicker throttle and steering response at the press of a button. Although we still can't warm up to the exterior styling, in just about every other respect, the Z4 is a seriously capable driver's car -- and one of our favorite roadsters in this price range. If you've got $35,000 to $45,000 to spend on a two-seater, this BMW is definitely worth checking out.