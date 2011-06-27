Used 2015 BMW Z4 Consumer Reviews

Love the Z4 Bill , 06/25/2017 sDrive35i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Just purchased my 2015 Z4 s35i Alpine White with the Coral Red leather interior. The car was a CPO with only 2,348 miles. I owned a 2004 Z4 in 2008 and really liked the ride. I sold the Z4 and purchased a 2006 Corvette convertible. It was a nice car with a lot of power but was lacking in the ride. I was looking for either a Z4 or Mercedes SLK. I found this Z4 that was exec driven and was totally loaded with all the bells and whistles. Got rid of the terrible run-flats and went with Michelin Pilot Sport 4s, now it rides like a dream. All of the controls are right at your fingertips and the seats are adjustable to wrap around you. The power of the twin turbo's 300 hp and 300 lbs of torque is instant, whether passing or from a dead standstill. The technology package is next to none, from Real-Time Traffic Information, Enhanced USB and Bluetooth plus Smartphone Integration, BMW Online and BMW Apps, Remote Services, a navigation system, and Voice-command. The 8 speaker Hi-Fi system sounds great and worth the upgrade. Another great package is the M Sport which has an excellent suspension, and a seven-speed Sport Automatic with a double clutch operation which makes the car feel like a genuine roadster. The wind defector makes for a quiet ride with the top down buffering the wind making it easy to carry on a conversation or listen to music. All-in-all the Bimmer is the ultimate driving machine. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Stylish roadster Paul V , 01/06/2016 sDrive28i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 9 of 11 people found this review helpful Sporty and comfortable roadster with great build quality and materials. Seats are amazing and power is very good on the 4 cylinder model. The hardtop takes kind of a long time to put up and down and draws a lot of attention so not as quick as a softtop but it's much more secure and gives the car a nice dual personality with the top up vs down. Rearward visibility is among the best i've seen with minimal blind spots and great mirrors that auto dim at night. The 6 speed manual is slick and easy to easy to use and makes it feel like a proper sports car. Rev matching is easy and the engine is torquey and willing at almost any RPM The standard run-flat tires are too hard and non-forgiving and make for a terrible ride especially with the M package suspension and larger wheels. I recommend swapping them out for non run-flats and sticking to 17 or 18 inch wheels. The car looks and is small from the outside but feels larger and very substantial from the inside. It's probably at least 300lbs overweight though. Even though it has great power and decent fuel economy, this car would really benefit from losing a few pounds. As is it's more of a comfortable, fast highway cruiser then a tight-curve hugging car that you can fling around. This would be a seriously great car if it lost a few pounds but it's still an enjoyable and classy vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse