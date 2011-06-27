Vehicle overview

For 2006, the BMW Z4 enters its fourth year of production and the automotive equivalent of middle age. Thanks to a number of significant changes, however, this year's Z4 remains fresh and will likely appeal to a wide variety of buyers. And yes, that even includes those consumers encountering midlife crises of their own. Given BMW's reputation for building fun-to-drive cars, it should come as little surprise that this upscale car can be quite entertaining. This year, the Z4's range has been expanded to include a coupe. The coupe's fixed roof provides extra body rigidity for improved handling and, to most eyes, more attractive styling. When viewed in profile, the coupe's sloping roof line seems to hark back to the classic GT coupes of the '50s and '60s and does much to clean up the roadster's somewhat awkward proportions.

Also new are two new inline six-cylinder engines. On the base 3.0i trim level that replaces last year's 2.5i, there's a 3.0-liter capable of 215 horsepower and 185 pound-feet of torque. Not only is this output significantly better than the 2005 Z4 2.5i's 184 hp and 175 lb-ft of torque, it's almost at the level of the 2005 3.0i's 225 hp and 214 lb-ft.

The 2006 replacement for the old 3.0i is the 3.0si. This car has a high-output version of the 3.0i's engine that's good for 255 hp and 220 lb-ft of torque. These engines feature many new technologies, including the latest version of BMW's Valvetronic variable valve timing system. In addition to the extra power, the 2006 Z4's available engines also rev higher, have a flatter torque curve and are slightly more fuel efficient than the ones they replace. BMW has also introduced a newly optional six-speed automatic transmission.

The BMW Z4 is fun to drive and reasonably affordable as long as one doesn't select many options. And thanks to this year's changes, it's the best yet. Shoppers should certainly do plenty of research before making a buying decision, however, as there are plenty of excellent cars available in the upscale roadster and coupe segments. Others to consider include the cheaper Honda S2000 and Nissan 350Z, the V8-powered Chevrolet Corvette, the prestigious Mercedes-Benz SLK and the Porsche Boxster.