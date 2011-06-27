Used 2013 BMW Z4 for Sale

  • $24,711

    2013 BMW Z4 sDrive28i

    22,917 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    BMW North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona

    Cold Weather Package, Navigation, Hi-fi Sound System, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seating, Leather Seating, Power Seat(s), Keyless Entry/Start, Bluetooth/Handsfree, IPod Adapter/MP3 Player, & MORE.Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 31525 miles below market average!Proudly Serving Maricopa, Tempe, Chandler, Surprise, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tucson, Mesa, Flagstaff, Prescott, Sedona, Payson. Please call for availability. There are many new arrivals daily that may not show online yet! - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Convertible HardTop, 11 Speakers, Radio data system, Radio: BMW Professional, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof wind blocker, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, 8-Way Power Adjustable Front Bucket Seats, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, 4-Way Power Adjustable Lumbar Support, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Leatherette Upholstery, Passenger door bin, Glass rear window, Rain sensing wipers, Cold Weather Package, Navigation, Hi-fi Sound System, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Seating, Bluetooth/Handsfree, IPod Adapter/MP3 Player, & MORE Adaptive headlights, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 BMW Z4 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBALL5C58DJ104421
    Stock: B32134A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2020

  • $22,999

    2013 BMW Z4 sDrive35i

    81,006 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    World Auto - Orlando / Florida

    No drivers license. Cheapest down payment. CALL NOW!!! Our requirements are as simple as 1+2. 1)Proof Of Income: Most recent 2 pay stubs or-Most recent 3 months bank statements or a Job Letter. 2)Proof Of Residence: Electric cable or phone bill. For further questions contact us now.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 BMW Z4 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBALM7C59DE385310
    Stock: 385310
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $22,590

    2013 BMW Z4 sDrive28i

    53,838 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Carvana - Columbus - Columbus / Ohio

    During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 BMW Z4 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBALL5C55DE717296
    Stock: 2000658500
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-27-2020

  • $16,450Fair Deal

    2013 BMW Z4 sDrive28i

    96,884 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    GNS Motors - West Berlin / New Jersey

    1/10/2020 5:43:53 PM

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 BMW Z4 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBALL5C58DJ104645
    Stock: 4645
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $26,990Fair Deal

    2012 BMW Z4 sDrive28i

    17,813 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sunvertibles - Franklin / Tennessee

    This is a 2012 BMW Z4 Roadster sDrive28i with Premium Package, Exclusive Citrus Yellow Package, Sport Package, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth and New Tires! This BMW has a Clean CARFAX and is part of our 5-Star Quality Lineup. This great Z4 Roadster is Atacama Yellow Exterior with Black Alcantara/Leather Interior, it has 17,813 miles and comes with the remaining balance of Honda warranty. Other features include, HID Headlamps, Dual Zone Climate Control, Satellite Radio Ready and Automatic Transmission. Our Market-Based Pricing System offers a fair and upfront price for this fantastic BMW Z4 Roadster. Make the short drive from Nashville, Murfreesboro, or Spring Hill to visit our Franklin, TN dealership for a test drive today! - -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 BMW Z4 sDrive28i with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    27 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBALL5C55CE716602
    Stock: 8678
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-07-2020

  • New Listing
    $28,998

    2014 BMW Z4 sDrive28i

    29,301 miles
    Delivery available*

    CarMax Hillside (Eisenhower Expy) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Hillside / Illinois

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 BMW Z4 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    27 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBALL5C50EJ105788
    Stock: 19239656
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $25,688

    2014 BMW Z4 sDrive35i

    52,262 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Valencia - Valencia / California

    The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Technology Package Orion Silver Metallic Leather Seats Navigation System Transmission: 7-Speed Double Clutch Manual Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Hardtop Black; Kansas Leather Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in this 2014 BMW Z4 at AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Valencia. This pre-owned vehicle is one of thousands in our massive used car inventory at AutoNation. This BMW includes: TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED DOUBLE CLUTCH MANUAL Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Leather Steering Wheel 7-Speed A/T A/T BLACK, EXTENDED KANSAS LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Navigation System Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player ORION SILVER METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2014 BMW Z4 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Drop the top and have some fun in this well-appointed, sporty convertible. There's a level of quality and refinement in this BMW Z4 sDrive35i that you won't find in your average vehicle. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this BMW Z4 makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that BMW Z4 sDrive35i is in a league of its own With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this BMW Z4 will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. More information about the 2014 BMW Z4: The BMW Z4 remains a roadster and sports car, but with its last major redesign a few years ago it became more mature and upmarket. Its folding hardtop arrangement is also one of the best of any roadsters or small convertibles and its excellent ride quality means that drivers won't be compromising comfort. Although serious enthusiasts will want the sDrive35is, there isn't a wide performance gap at legal U.S. speeds; the sDrive28i can make it to 60 mph in just 5.5 seconds, while the more powerful 35is takes 4.7 seconds. Interesting features of this model are strong standard equipment list, luxurious cabin, tight folding hardtop, and Good ride and handling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 BMW Z4 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBALM7C5XEE386273
    Stock: EE386273
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-27-2020

  • $22,897

    2012 BMW Z4 sDrive28i

    64,591 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    East Coast Auto Group - Linden / New Jersey

    Simply beautiful, our BMW 2012 Z4 sDrive28i Convertible shown in sophisticated Orion Silver Metallic is a highly desirable roadster that hits the sweet spot between performance and luxury. Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 240hp while tied to a 6 Speed Manual transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive team takes our Z4 from zero to 60mph in a brisk 5.8 seconds while returning near 34mpg on the open road. With sleek styling that would have James Bond doing a double-take, our sDrive28i offers the freedom of a convertible with the comfort of a coupe thanks to the fantastic retractable hardtop. Once inside our sDrive28i, you'll bask in the comfort of premium seating and height-adjustable seats as you stay connected via Bluetooth or listen to your favorite music on an amazing sound system. Meticulous attention to detail and classic German engineering are evident throughout the well-designed interior. In typical BMW fashion, our Z4 sDrive28i is loaded with advanced safety features to keep you and your passenger safe from harm while enjoying this lively ride. This beauty is practically begging to be driven! See for yourself...Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 BMW Z4 sDrive28i with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    27 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBALL5C51CE717147
    Stock: 717147
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $33,900

    2014 BMW Z4 sDrive35i

    33,445 miles
    Delivery available*

    European Motorcars - Middletown / Connecticut

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 BMW Z4 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBALM7C50EE386122
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $26,995

    2012 BMW Z4 sDrive35i

    44,280 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Aleksa Auto - Salem / New Hampshire

    Outstanding Condition.. Only 44,280 Miles... Hard Top Convertible... $64,945 Original Sticker Price... Navigation System... 7-Speed Double Clutch Shiftable Automatic Transmission... Cold Weather Package w/ Heated Kansas Leather Seats and Steering Wheel...Premium Package w/ Ambiance Lighting and Lumbar Support... Sport Package w/ 18' Alloy Wheels and Adaptive M Suspension and Sport Seats... Park Distance Control.. BMW Apps Package...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 BMW Z4 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBALM7C51CE384781
    Stock: CE384781
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $26,498

    2014 BMW Z4 sDrive35is

    62,315 miles
    Delivery available*

    Mercedes-Benz of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida

    Black; Extended Kansas Leather Upholstery Black Sapphire Metallic Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Hardtop This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 BMW Z4 sDrive35is with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBALM1C53EE634201
    Stock: EE634201
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-29-2020

  • $23,991

    2014 BMW Z4 sDrive28i

    52,944 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Cadillac of Sioux Falls - Sioux Falls / South Dakota

    Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2014 BMW Z4! Very clean and very well priced! Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. This 2 door, 2 passenger convertible just recently passed the 50,000 mile mark! BMW prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: delay-off headlights, a power convertible roof, and seat memory. BMW made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. It features a standard transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 BMW Z4 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    27 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBALL5C55EJ105530
    Stock: B4344P
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2020

  • $27,995

    2014 BMW Z4 sDrive35i

    46,769 miles
    Delivery available*

    Adi Autosport - Aurora / Colorado

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 BMW Z4 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBALM7C51EE386100
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $23,170

    2014 BMW Z4 sDrive28i

    77,733 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    El Cajon Mitsubishi - El Cajon / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 BMW Z4 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    27 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBALL5C58EJ105828
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $24,000

    2012 BMW Z4 sDrive35i

    66,560 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Oakley Auto World - Branson West / Missouri

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 BMW Z4 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBALM7C56CE384968
    Stock: 11428
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $15,000Great Deal | $3,076 below market

    2011 BMW Z4 sDrive35i

    86,067 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Atlantic Toyota - West Islip / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 BMW Z4 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBALM7C52BE383959
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $18,965Good Deal | $1,015 below market

    2011 BMW Z4 sDrive30i

    54,820 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Herb Connolly Hyundai - Framingham / Massachusetts

    Clean Car! Power Convertible HardTop- 6-Way Manually Adjustable Front Bucket Seats- High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon -Alloy wheels- Anti-Theft AM/FM/CD Audio System- Brake assist- Front fog lights- Heated door mirrors- Leather Shift Knob- Power door mirrors- Remote keyless entry- Speed control.Recent Arrival!Herb Connolly Motors is the home of used car LIVE MARKET PRICING. LIVE MARKET PRICING gives our customers the piece of mind that we have already done the shopping for you and priced our vehicle aggressively in today's internet information marketplace while adjusting accordingly for - Supply - Equipment - Condition and Mileage. Remember at Herb Connolly Motors - WE DON'T PLAY PRICING GAMES.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 BMW Z4 sDrive30i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBALM5C52BE377809
    Stock: H7562Q
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-07-2020

  • New Listing
    $22,590Fair Deal

    2011 BMW Z4 sDrive30i

    45,803 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Carvana - Denver - Denvery / Colorado

    During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 BMW Z4 sDrive30i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Upgraded Headlights.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBALM5C50BE378022
    Stock: 2000647998
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-21-2020

