Used 2016 BMW M5 Consumer Reviews

1 reviews
M5 and done!

David T, 01/15/2019
4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
Shopping for a sedan for my family and self. I already knew nothing would compare to the BMW M5. As I can fully enjoy the limits of the ultimate driving machine, with a profound sense of safety even at Exhilarating speeds and turns. The comfort an peace of this beautiful car is nothing but breath taking.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
