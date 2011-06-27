Used 2016 BMW M5 Consumer Reviews
M5 and done!
David T, 01/15/2019
4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Shopping for a sedan for my family and self. I already knew nothing would compare to the BMW M5. As I can fully enjoy the limits of the ultimate driving machine, with a profound sense of safety even at Exhilarating speeds and turns. The comfort an peace of this beautiful car is nothing but breath taking.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
