Mike Ward Maserati of Denver - Highlands Ranch / Colorado

2013 Audi RS 5 2D Coupequattro 4.2Phantom Black Pearl 4.2L V8 FSI DOHCquattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronicClean Carfax.Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 7022 miles below market average!Please contact our dealership for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WUAC6AFRXDA900785

Stock: L004802G

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020