Estimated values
2013 BMW M3 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,487
|$26,983
|$30,987
|Clean
|$21,417
|$25,716
|$29,452
|Average
|$19,276
|$23,184
|$26,381
|Rough
|$17,136
|$20,651
|$23,310
Estimated values
2013 BMW M3 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,370
|$26,842
|$30,826
|Clean
|$21,306
|$25,582
|$29,299
|Average
|$19,176
|$23,063
|$26,244
|Rough
|$17,047
|$20,543
|$23,189