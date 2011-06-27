Estimated values
2001 BMW 5 Series 525i 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,325
|$1,722
|$1,943
|Clean
|$1,178
|$1,534
|$1,731
|Average
|$883
|$1,158
|$1,306
|Rough
|$589
|$782
|$882
Estimated values
2001 BMW 5 Series 540i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,310
|$3,671
|$4,418
|Clean
|$2,053
|$3,271
|$3,936
|Average
|$1,540
|$2,469
|$2,971
|Rough
|$1,027
|$1,668
|$2,006
Estimated values
2001 BMW 5 Series 540i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,877
|$7,006
|$8,713
|Clean
|$3,446
|$6,242
|$7,762
|Average
|$2,585
|$4,713
|$5,859
|Rough
|$1,723
|$3,184
|$3,956
Estimated values
2001 BMW 5 Series 525i 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,600
|$2,375
|$2,802
|Clean
|$1,422
|$2,116
|$2,496
|Average
|$1,067
|$1,598
|$1,884
|Rough
|$711
|$1,079
|$1,272
Estimated values
2001 BMW 5 Series 540i 4dr Sport Wagon (4.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,444
|$5,414
|$6,494
|Clean
|$3,061
|$4,823
|$5,785
|Average
|$2,296
|$3,642
|$4,367
|Rough
|$1,530
|$2,460
|$2,949
Estimated values
2001 BMW 5 Series 530i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,766
|$2,805
|$3,375
|Clean
|$1,570
|$2,499
|$3,006
|Average
|$1,177
|$1,887
|$2,269
|Rough
|$785
|$1,274
|$1,532