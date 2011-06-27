Used 2000 BMW 5 Series Consumer Reviews

By far the Best Sedan I've ever owned in2Art-n-Film , 10/31/2010 24 of 24 people found this review helpful I'm a 60 year-old high performance car guy. I've had Hot Rods, sports cars, Mercedes (500SL), BMWs & Porsches (including a wicked 914 w/a 400 HP 350 Chevy V8), you get the picture. Our 2000 528i is the most reliable & fun to drive sedan I've ever owned. I'm 6'4" & 220 lbs & this is so much more comfortable than any of our past Mercedes or BMWs. Excellent handling; quick & nimble; great gas mileage; ideal for long trips. Never get tired of driving it. Huge trunk & way more practical than a cumbersome 7 series. My wife, kids & grandkids are tall & there's plenty of room in back for 3 passengers. This is a fantastic car. In a 100K miles I've only replaced tires, brakes & an alternator! Report Abuse

Looks/drives great for a 16 year old daily driver Rulrand Wiehl , 09/07/2015 528i 4dr Sedan 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have owned my 2000 528i for seven years and love it! Bought it with 43,000 miles on it and have driven it to 132K mostly commuting. Have had a few repairs ( radiator, nav system) but as I use an indie shop the repairs are not as expensive. BMW even agreed to help me replace a bad nav unit and now that works great, and I saved about $3,000 dollars installing a used part. As a road car it is really superb. Great ride and feels like a tank. Decent mpg overall ( 24).. Best of all mine is CLEAN. Looks new really and people comment as it is increasingly older. I took a risk buying a ten year old car, but it's worked out great for me and I really respect the brand. As an update, in fall of 2015 the ABS module failed, but the car is still drivable, just not with ABS if needed. The replacement cost is 1600 dollars-so the future ability to keep this car hinges on the number of such repairs that are needed. Update 3/2018-no further mechanical problems. car has 132K now and still drives excellently as a commuter car. I got offered 500 dollars for it on a trade, and said thanks I'll just keep driving it. So it's a reliable, if very old, second vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

3woodAl speaks al , 02/28/2002 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Excellent workmanship,reliable and cruises at the upper limits of the speedo in a smooth pusuit of the highway. 8-19 hour drives are a treasure. No tiredness and you feel like the trip should have been longer. Cupholders are non-functional but who cares!!!!! Report Abuse

Best Car I've ever owned WoodyWW , 11/29/2010 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought my wagon at 1.5 years old from a BMW dealer. It had 10,600 miles & was CPO. 9 years later it has just under 30K miles, & still looks & drives like new. I had 2 repairs under warranty; a brake sensor, & a broken door handle. At warranty end, I started taking it to an excellent indie bmw shop. During that time, the only repairs have been: the tailgate latch failed twice, costing $200-$300 each time. And now A/C needs recharge or repair, I'm a bit nervous about that. But all in all, to spend only around $1k in 9 years on maintenance & repairs on an expensive Euro car I consider amazing. (I owned a used Range Rover-under warranty!-it cost me that in one year). Report Abuse