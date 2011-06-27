Vehicle overview

In the rarefied realm of ultra-luxurious convertibles, our normal consumer buying advice isn't really relevant. Take the 2009 Bentley Continental GTC, for example, a German-engineered, British-badged four-passenger ragtop that starts just shy of $200,000. If you ask us, that $200,000 would be much better spent on, say, a Boxster S, a BMW 335d, a Corvette Z06 and maybe an MX-5 Miata just for kicks. But at this lofty price point, it's not about bang for the buck -- it's about indulging yourself in stately Bentley opulence that few cars can match. If that sounds appealing, then the Continental GTC is an excellent choice.

Indeed, the Bentley's dramatic exterior shape makes ordinary cars look like extras hired to accentuate its regal bearing. The quad circular headlamps, flowing tail and imposing 19-inch wheels combine to make a vehicular statement like few others. The Continental GTC continues to impress inside, where rich cowhide, gleaming wood and classic analog instrumentation combine to create an extraordinarily opulent environment, even by the standards of ultra-luxury convertibles. It can all be customized to your own specification -- colors, veneer choice -- to increase your car's level of exclusivity.

Under the hood, the all-wheel-drive GTC, like other Continentals, has a twin-turbocharged W12 power plant. It's a distinctive-sounding engine that generates gargantuan low-end torque. Handling isn't exactly sports-carlike, but it's pretty impressive for a car that weighs nearly 5,500 pounds. Retuned steering for 2009 makes the GTC noticeably more communicative during hard driving -- not that Bentley drivers are likely to engage in such uncivilized behavior. However, for a relatively small amount given the GTC's soaring base price, you can step up to the GTC Speed, which gives you more performance without sacrificing comfort or civility.

Our stubbornly logical brains keep coming back to the value equation. A Jaguar XKR convertible, for example, will keep pace with the Bentley in a straight line and leave it behind when the road gets curvy, all for about half the price. But there are plenty of XKRs tooling around out there -- too many for comfort if you're looking to set yourself apart. Other than the Aston Martin DB9 Volante, whose seats are far less useful than those in the Bentley, there really isn't anything out there for $200,000 that can match the Bentley's exclusivity. With this in mind, we can understand why the Continental GTC might be a sensible purchase for those with sufficient means.