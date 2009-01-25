Used 2008 Bentley Continental GTC for Sale Near Me
54 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 38,635 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$53,000$339 Below Market
- 17,966 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$62,985
- 34,290 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$53,950
- 32,264 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$55,980
- 45,139 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$44,966
- 50,692 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$51,995
- 47,254 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$48,777$5,722 Below Market
- 11,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$58,999$5,510 Below Market
- 15,095 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$59,950$2,988 Below Market
- 15,611 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$59,950$2,790 Below Market
- 13,736 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$67,000
- 38,608 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$69,950
- 7,166 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$69,998
- 27,768 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$61,900
- 30,976 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$59,900
- 50,250 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$53,900
- 14,401 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$84,900
- 22,863 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$69,718
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Bentley Continental GTC searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Bentley Continental GTC
Read recent reviews for the Bentley Continental GTC
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating52 Reviews
Report abuse
Tom Alison,01/25/2009
I have owned 3 Ferrari Spyders 305, 355 & 360, Mercedes 500 SL, Jaguar Supercharged XJR. I have owned my 2008 Bentley GTC Beluga/Beluga with GTC Speed steering wheel and seats. In my first week of ownership I have driven the car 500 miles and must share that I have never experienced the surge of emotion with any other of my cars. The GTC is really not a car. It is a work of art that delivers complete satisfaction whether just admiring the beautiful composition of the design or pressing the V12 to its ultimate power range. Bentley nailed it. Thank you Bentley for delivering on your promise!
Related Bentley Continental GTC info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible 2011
- Used Audi Q3 2018
- Used INFINITI QX70 2010
- Used Audi RS 3 2018
- Used Nissan Juke 2017
- Used Mercury Mariner Hybrid 2010
- Used Lincoln MKS 2016
- Used Dodge Avenger 2014
- Used Mazda CX-7 2012
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2018
- Used Cadillac ELR 2016
- Used Ford Crown Victoria 2011
- Used Ford E-Series Van 2014
- Used Dodge Viper 2014
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2017
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Bentley Flying Spur Arlington TX
- Used Bentley Continental New York NY
- Used Bentley Bentayga Paterson NJ
- Used Bentley Bentayga Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Bentley Continental Boston MA
- Used Bentley Continental Fort Myers FL
- Used Bentley Bentayga Newark NJ
- Used Bentley Flying Spur Hollywood FL
- Used Bentley Flying Spur Ann Arbor MI
- Used Bentley Continental Phoenix AZ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Bentley Bentayga 2017 Atlanta GA
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2016 Torrance CA
- Used Bentley Flying Spur 2015 Brooklyn NY
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon