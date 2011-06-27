  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(39)
2005 Bentley Continental GT Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent interior materials, high-tech controls and features that make sense, all-wheel-drive confidence, "reasonable" price for a car in its class.
  • No manual transmission available, four-seat capacity is questionable, styling doesn't work for everyone.
List Price Range
$33,966 - $79,900
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Continental GT raises the bar -- and lowers the price -- of what we expect in the ultrapremium GT segment.

2005 Highlights

No major changes for 2005.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Bentley Continental GT.

5(67%)
4(13%)
3(15%)
2(0%)
1(5%)
4.4
39 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Gorgeousted car, electrical nightmare!!
JerryD05CGT,12/11/2015
2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A)
Phenomenal looking car. Love driving it, but I don't often because it lives in the shop. The 2005 has evil electrical gremlins! I got it in December 2014 with 14,800 miles. Two previous owners. First owner had it 8 years and managed to put only 4500 miles on it. Second owner had it two years and put 9500 miles on it. I put 4000 miles on it over about 2 1/2 months. Then it just died..literally. the engine just shut down at a stop sign. Had to disconnect the battery cables to recycle the electrical system. I noticed on the service records that owner number one had a similar issue the first year of ownership. I parked it for several months then drove it to my independent guy (where it died at a stop light 1/2 mile from the shop). All my sensor lights came on, Windows only rolled half way up. It was a mess. Been with my independent for 4 months (he's good, but ridiculously slow). He believes it's a module board because he can hear relays clicking off and on in the battery compartment. Love the looks, head Turner of a car but seriously thinking about dumping it when I get it back. Too unreliable....
It doesn't get better than this
AlanPMatthews,12/25/2005
Behaving well at every speed I am constantly amazed that 80 mph in my 2005 Bentley Continental GT feels like 40 and 110 feels like 60. This car is effortless in just about everything it does. It just keeps on delivering power. The back seats are a bit of a squash for adults but the kids are fine in them. The Turbo R feels like a real clunker now!
You better have deep pockets
Guy Brady,10/07/2016
2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A)
These are a great status car, you'll impress everbody that sees it. You can steal these cars second hand, but there is a reason for that. My suggestion is put $50k in your repair fund, you'll need it. For the same amount of money you can buy a Lexus 460 or a S550 Mercedes. Or even a 7 series BMW. Do yourself a favor, avoid the divorce. When you see one at a unbelievable low price. Keep walking!
its great when it is not in the shop
Bent,03/23/2009
The car handles great and has plenty of power. The interior could be a little better thought out, but only a minor issue. Reliability is a huge problem. There is an electrical bug somewhere in this car and the Bentley service has been poor at best. The car has been in the shop at least 5 times in the last year, and it is still not right. Dealing with the problems has taken all the fun out of this car.
See all 39 reviews of the 2005 Bentley Continental GT
Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 16 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
552 hp @ 6100 rpm
More about the 2005 Bentley Continental GT

Used 2005 Bentley Continental GT Overview

The Used 2005 Bentley Continental GT is offered in the following submodels: Continental GT Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Bentley Continental GT?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Bentley Continental GT trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Bentley Continental GT Base is priced between $33,966 and$79,900 with odometer readings between 33948 and33948 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Bentley Continental GTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Bentley Continental GT for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2005 Continental GTS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $33,966 and mileage as low as 33948 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Bentley Continental GT.

Can't find a used 2005 Bentley Continental GTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Bentley Continental GT for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,712.

Find a used Bentley for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,566.

Find a used certified pre-owned Bentley Continental GT for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $17,201.

Find a used certified pre-owned Bentley for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $10,529.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Bentley Continental GT?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

