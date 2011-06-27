Phenomenal looking car. Love driving it, but I don't often because it lives in the shop. The 2005 has evil electrical gremlins! I got it in December 2014 with 14,800 miles. Two previous owners. First owner had it 8 years and managed to put only 4500 miles on it. Second owner had it two years and put 9500 miles on it. I put 4000 miles on it over about 2 1/2 months. Then it just died..literally. the engine just shut down at a stop sign. Had to disconnect the battery cables to recycle the electrical system. I noticed on the service records that owner number one had a similar issue the first year of ownership. I parked it for several months then drove it to my independent guy (where it died at a stop light 1/2 mile from the shop). All my sensor lights came on, Windows only rolled half way up. It was a mess. Been with my independent for 4 months (he's good, but ridiculously slow). He believes it's a module board because he can hear relays clicking off and on in the battery compartment. Love the looks, head Turner of a car but seriously thinking about dumping it when I get it back. Too unreliable....

