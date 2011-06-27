2005 Bentley Continental GT Review
Pros & Cons
- Excellent interior materials, high-tech controls and features that make sense, all-wheel-drive confidence, "reasonable" price for a car in its class.
- No manual transmission available, four-seat capacity is questionable, styling doesn't work for everyone.
Other years
List Price Range
$33,966 - $79,900
Edmunds' Expert Review
The Continental GT raises the bar -- and lowers the price -- of what we expect in the ultrapremium GT segment.
2005 Highlights
No major changes for 2005.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Bentley Continental GT.
Most helpful consumer reviews
JerryD05CGT,12/11/2015
2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A)
Phenomenal looking car. Love driving it, but I don't often because it lives in the shop. The 2005 has evil electrical gremlins! I got it in December 2014 with 14,800 miles. Two previous owners. First owner had it 8 years and managed to put only 4500 miles on it. Second owner had it two years and put 9500 miles on it. I put 4000 miles on it over about 2 1/2 months. Then it just died..literally. the engine just shut down at a stop sign. Had to disconnect the battery cables to recycle the electrical system. I noticed on the service records that owner number one had a similar issue the first year of ownership. I parked it for several months then drove it to my independent guy (where it died at a stop light 1/2 mile from the shop). All my sensor lights came on, Windows only rolled half way up. It was a mess. Been with my independent for 4 months (he's good, but ridiculously slow). He believes it's a module board because he can hear relays clicking off and on in the battery compartment. Love the looks, head Turner of a car but seriously thinking about dumping it when I get it back. Too unreliable....
AlanPMatthews,12/25/2005
Behaving well at every speed I am constantly amazed that 80 mph in my 2005 Bentley Continental GT feels like 40 and 110 feels like 60. This car is effortless in just about everything it does. It just keeps on delivering power. The back seats are a bit of a squash for adults but the kids are fine in them. The Turbo R feels like a real clunker now!
Guy Brady,10/07/2016
2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A)
These are a great status car, you'll impress everbody that sees it. You can steal these cars second hand, but there is a reason for that. My suggestion is put $50k in your repair fund, you'll need it. For the same amount of money you can buy a Lexus 460 or a S550 Mercedes. Or even a 7 series BMW. Do yourself a favor, avoid the divorce. When you see one at a unbelievable low price. Keep walking!
Bent,03/23/2009
The car handles great and has plenty of power. The interior could be a little better thought out, but only a minor issue. Reliability is a huge problem. There is an electrical bug somewhere in this car and the Bentley service has been poor at best. The car has been in the shop at least 5 times in the last year, and it is still not right. Dealing with the problems has taken all the fun out of this car.
Features & Specs
MPG
10 city / 16 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
552 hp @ 6100 rpm
