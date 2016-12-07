Used 2010 Bentley Continental GTC for Sale Near Me

Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida

Introducing this special, Pearl White 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Series 51 Special Edition with the 6.0L W12 engine and fully loaded! Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous Bentley Convertible, Series 51 Special Edition, but did not want to pay the new car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this 2010 Bentley GTC Series 51 Special Edition at a huge discount to a new one and without the stress! This esteemed vehicle is the true definition of luxury, prestige, and comfort. Options on the 2010 Bentley GTC Series 51 Speciail Edition include: Mulliner Driving Specification Series 51 Special Edition Convenience Specificaton Pearl White Exterior Mulliner Diamond Stitched Seats Beluga Leathers Hide Steering Wheel 5-Spoke Chrome Wheels Upgraded Veneers in Piano Black Diamond Stitched Doors Deep Pile Mats with Contrast Trim Front + Rear Lumbar Massage to to Front Seats Navigation Rear View Camera Power Everything AND MORE! The color combination on this 2010 Bentley GTC Series 51 is perfect with a Pearl White exterior and black leather with blue stitching interior with wooden dash. This 2010 Bentley GTC is waiting to take you anywhere in style! You will also have piece of mind as this 2010 Bentley GTC Series 51 is a 100% Carfax certified, accident free vehicle and extended warranty programs are available! YOU CAN OWN THIS SPECIAL 2010 BENTLEY GTC SERIES 51 SPECIAL EDITION FOR $748 A MONTH WITH $14000 DOLLARS DOWN PLUS TAX AND REG IN YOUR STATE WITH APPROVED CREDIT FOR 120 MONTHS AT 6.50%! Look at the pictures below and judge for yourself how nice it looks. Please feel free to call with any questions about the vehicle at 561.998.5557 Daytime or Evenings 561.756.1933, we hope you are our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 10 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBDR3ZA5AC065403

Stock: 065403

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020