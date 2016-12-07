Used 2010 Bentley Continental GTC for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 14,401 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$84,900
Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida
Introducing this special, Pearl White 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Series 51 Special Edition with the 6.0L W12 engine and fully loaded! Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous Bentley Convertible, Series 51 Special Edition, but did not want to pay the new car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this 2010 Bentley GTC Series 51 Special Edition at a huge discount to a new one and without the stress! This esteemed vehicle is the true definition of luxury, prestige, and comfort. Options on the 2010 Bentley GTC Series 51 Speciail Edition include: Mulliner Driving Specification Series 51 Special Edition Convenience Specificaton Pearl White Exterior Mulliner Diamond Stitched Seats Beluga Leathers Hide Steering Wheel 5-Spoke Chrome Wheels Upgraded Veneers in Piano Black Diamond Stitched Doors Deep Pile Mats with Contrast Trim Front + Rear Lumbar Massage to to Front Seats Navigation Rear View Camera Power Everything AND MORE! The color combination on this 2010 Bentley GTC Series 51 is perfect with a Pearl White exterior and black leather with blue stitching interior with wooden dash. This 2010 Bentley GTC is waiting to take you anywhere in style! You will also have piece of mind as this 2010 Bentley GTC Series 51 is a 100% Carfax certified, accident free vehicle and extended warranty programs are available! YOU CAN OWN THIS SPECIAL 2010 BENTLEY GTC SERIES 51 SPECIAL EDITION FOR $748 A MONTH WITH $14000 DOLLARS DOWN PLUS TAX AND REG IN YOUR STATE WITH APPROVED CREDIT FOR 120 MONTHS AT 6.50%! Look at the pictures below and judge for yourself how nice it looks. Please feel free to call with any questions about the vehicle at 561.998.5557 Daytime or Evenings 561.756.1933, we hope you are our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDR3ZA5AC065403
Stock: 065403
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 22,863 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$69,718
Porsche North Olmsted - North Olmsted / Ohio
Beluga / Beluga Interior, Linen Contrast Stitching, Mulliner Driving Specification, 20" Seven Spoke Two-Piece Alloy Sports Wheel, Satellite Radio, Compare to $210,930 MSRP!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDR3ZA1AC065687
Stock: S1661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-29-2019
- 13,736 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$67,000
Louisburg Ford Sales - Louisburg / Kansas
2009 Bentley Continental GTC Convertible AWD *** Clean Auto Check History *** PRISTINE CONDITION *** This is a Loaded GTC with the Mulliner Interior upgrade ** Twin Turbo W12 550 hp powertrain ** This car was purchased for the owner of the dealership and was his personal driver that last 3-4 years. It has been meticulously cared for and is in amazing condition. Hey!! Look right here!! There is no better time than now to buy this fun Continental GTC, ready to do-it-all for you!! Less than 14k miles!!! You don't have to worry about depreciation on this amazing Convertible!!!!! PRICE DROP** This sweet 2009 Bentley Continental GTC Convertible, with its grippy AWD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you** Safety equipment includes: ABS, Xenon headlights, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Headlight cleaners - Washer...Other features include: Leather seats, Navigation, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows.... Louisburg Ford is constantly adding inventory to the already great selection of pre-owned cars and trucks. We set high standards for the quality of pre-owned cars and trucks that we stock. We don’t just stock anything! All our pre-owned inventory must meet our stringent requirements, unlike many dealers. All the pre-owned vehicles have undergone a thorough inspection from our service department before being priced for sale. We have a great selection of value priced Ford factory program vehicles, trade-in and Ford Certified pre-owned cars and trucks. Call 1-877-901-4311 for more details and to schedule a test drive!! We are family owned/operated for over 37 years. Located only 15 miles South of Overland Park on 69 Hwy. Big city selection at small town prices! Louisburg Ford is a current President's Award recipient from Ford Motor Company and has won the award 16 times. This award is given to only the top Ford Dealerships in the country for elite Customer Service. We have been in business for 40 years. YOU CAN BUY WIT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDR33WX9C059600
Stock: P3770
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2016
- 38,608 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$69,950
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
This Bentley Continental GT has a strong Gas W12 6.0L/366 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Rain-sensing windshield wipers, Twin stainless steel oval tail pipes, Traction control system. 10 Carfax Service Records. Packages That Make Driving the Bentley Continental GT 2dr Conv An Experience Tire pressure monitoring system, Steering column mounted gear shift paddles, Stainless steel surfaced foot pedals driver foot rest, Space saver spare tire, Rear bucket seats w/center armrest, trunk pass through, Pwr windows, Pwr tilt steering wheel w/cruise control, Pwr steering, Pwr latching driver passenger doors, P285/45R19 tires, Multi-zone auto climate control, LED tail-lights, Leather 14-position pwr front bucket seats w/memory, adjustable heating lumbar, Leather chrome gear shift knob, Keyless entry ignition w/engine start/stop button. Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase According to Carfax's history report: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 10 Service Records. Visit Us Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself at Dean Team Kirkwood 10205 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, Mo. 63122. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDR33W79C060512
Stock: K5130-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-14-2020
- 53,730 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$65,877
BMW of Vista - Vista / California
Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top All Wheel Drive Black Crystal Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. BMW of Vista is pleased to be currently offering this 2011 Bentley Continental GT with 53,724mi. This Bentley includes: REAR VIEW CAMERA Back-Up Camera VALET KEY 80-11 EDITION Aluminum Wheels Leather Steering Wheel DUAL FRONT SEAT MASSAGE IPOD INTERFACE *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDR3ZA2BC068938
Stock: BC068938
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 27,636 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$78,984$2,856 Below Market
Warren Henry INFINITI - North Miami / Florida
2012 Bentley Continental GTC Clean CARFAX. Midnight Emerald Metallic Clean CARFAX. AWD ZF 6-Speed Automatic with Quickshift 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged Saffron w/Leather Bucket Seats.Reviews:* World-class interior craftsmanship; powerful engine; standard all-wheel drive; extensive customization possibilities; easy to drive. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGR3ZA0CC078186
Stock: MCC078186P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 26,659 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$79,800$11,147 Below Market
Ultimo Motors - Warrenville / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Bentley Continental GTC with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGR3ZA3CC075217
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,165 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$69,995$2,530 Below Market
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Clean CARFAX. Heated Seats*, LEATHER SEATS*, Aluminum Wheels*, Bluetooth *, Cold Weather Package*, Premium Package*, Memory Package*, Technology Package*, Wood Trim Package*, Continental GTC W12, 2D Convertible, 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged, ZF 6-Speed Automatic with Quickshift, Granite Metallic, Beluga w/Leather Bucket Seats. Granite Metallic 2012 Bentley Continental GTC W12 AWD ZF 6-Speed Automatic with Quickshift 6.0L W12 Twin TurbochargedLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.Reviews: * World-class interior craftsmanship; powerful engine; standard all-wheel drive; extensive customization possibilities; easy to drive. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGR3ZA7CC075303
Stock: SR-C15303
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-25-2019
- 30,713 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$77,000$2,552 Below Market
Downtown Subaru - Oakland / California
Clean CARFAX. Saffron w/Leather Bucket Seats.For availability please call, - come see our quality for yourself at 4145 Broadway Oakland, CA 94561. Downtown Auto Center Price Guarantee -- Our commitment to you is the price you see here is guaranteed to be at or below the current market value for this vehicle based on year, miles, equipment and availability. Fuel Economy are EPA estimate-Price plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGR3ZAXCC074906
Stock: T0594A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-28-2019
- 27,380 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$87,000
Downtown Subaru - Oakland / California
Clean CARFAX. Magnolia w/Leather Bucket Seats.Odometer is 9505 miles below market average!For availability please call, Vehicle does have a wrap, Black exterior - come see our quality for yourself at 4145 Broadway Oakland, CA 94561. Downtown Auto Center Price Guarantee -- Our commitment to you is the price you see here is guaranteed to be at or below the current market value for this vehicle based on year, miles, equipment and availability. Fuel Economy are EPA estimate-Price plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGR3ZA6CC077818
Stock: T0371
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-18-2019
- 38,635 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$53,000$339 Below Market
Lucas Smith Chrysler Center - Festus / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDR33W68C057826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,966 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$62,985
TSF Auto Sales - Hasbrouck Heights / New Jersey
This 2008 Bentley Continental GT 2dr 2dr Convertible LOW MILES CLEAN CARFAX IMMACULATE CONDITION features a 6.0L 12 CYLINDER 12cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Standard Interior Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Electronic Trunk Closer, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDR33W68C051654
Stock: 051654Y
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 59,965 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$60,900
New Rochelle Chevrolet - New Rochelle / New York
BOOM!!! JUST REDUCED!!! BEAUTIFUL CONTRAST!!! NICE!!CLEAN GTC CONVERTIBLE!!! VERY WELL MAINTAINED!!! BRAND NEW TIRES!!! EXTRA CLEAN! Breeze Metallic 2012 Bentley Continental GTC AWD ZF 6-Speed Automatic with Quickshift 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE***, *** BACKUP SENSORS***, *** LEATHER ***, ***NAVIGATION***.At New Rochelle Chevrolet our pricing strategy guaranties you the most aggressive pricing up front with no games or gimmicks. Our advertised price is our best price and we are confident you will be completely satisfied with the complete buying experience at NEW ROCHELLE CHEVROLET!!! Scheduled an appointment to test drive any of our Pre-owned cars today..... We appreciate the opportunity to earn your business. Recent Arrival!ABSOLUTELY committed to YOU!!!Reviews: * World-class interior craftsmanship; powerful engine; standard all-wheel drive; extensive customization possibilities; easy to drive. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGR3ZA3CC077596
Stock: U9067
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-10-2020
- 37,562 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$75,990
Morrie's Luxury Auto - Minnetonka / Minnesota
Clean CARFAX. 20 x 9.5 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGR3ZA8CC074869
Stock: BU12744
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 34,290 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$53,950
Lee's Auto Center - Raleigh / North Carolina
CALL JOEY @ 919-669-6863 TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE. MASTERCARD VISA AND DISCOVER CARD ACCEPTED! All of our vehicles come with a free CARFAX. Warranties are available on all vehicles. Lee's Auto Center offers quality used cars trucks and sport utilities for the lowest prices possible. Lee's Auto Centers staff has over 50 years of combined automobile experience we offer our customers the absolute best customer service possible. Stop by today to see why Lee's Auto Center is the perfect place to purchase your next vehicle! Visit Lee's Auto Center online to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 919-585-2444 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDR33W48C051569
Stock: 307619858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,713 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$98,500
Celebrity Auto Group - Sarasota / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGR3ZA0CC077863
Stock: 77863
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,264 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$55,980
Classic Motor Cars - Lubbock / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDR33W88C057861
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,076 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$104,900
Brian's Auto Center - Manasquan / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGR3ZA1CC075152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Bentley Continental GTC searches:
Related Bentley Continental GTC info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Bentley Flying Spur Arlington TX
- Used Bentley Continental New York NY
- Used Bentley Bentayga Paterson NJ
- Used Bentley Bentayga Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Bentley Continental Boston MA
- Used Bentley Continental Fort Myers FL
- Used Bentley Bentayga Newark NJ
- Used Bentley Flying Spur Hollywood FL
- Used Bentley Flying Spur Ann Arbor MI
- Used Bentley Continental Phoenix AZ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2016 West Palm Beach FL
- Used Bentley Flying Spur 2014 Torrance CA
- Used Bentley Bentayga 2017 Edison NJ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon