Vehicle overview

The Continental GT, introduced in 2004, is the first all-new product to come out of a Bentley factory since Volkswagen purchased the company in the late '90s. For longtime Bentley fans, such an arrangement could be viewed as blasphemous. Having the storied British marque owned and controlled by Germany's largest automaker may not represent what W.O. Bentley originally planned when he started his company more than 80 years ago. However, there's no denying that the Continental GT coupe is one of the most exciting vehicles to wear that famous "B" emblem in 70 years.

Though some may consider the exterior styling of this large, high-performance GT coupe controversial, it is certainly distinctive. The wow factor continues inside, where the interior materials and control layout conspire to create an outstanding cabin. (This may not be so surprising when you consider the parent company's penchant for great interiors.) From the inside, most people will never suspect that the GT's underlying structure is similar to VW's ill-fated luxury car, the Phaeton. The GT's 12-cylinder engine, which is aligned in a "W" configuration with four narrow-aligned banks of three cylinders each, also bears similarity to other engines in the VW range.

One unfortunate aspect of the Continental GT's design is a rather hefty curb weight. Though we certainly don't expect it to be a lithe sports car, the GT does tip the scales at about 5,300 pounds, which is considerably more than what its competitors weigh in at. This bulk, along with the car's forward weight bias, dulls its handling capabilities and limits how much fun a driver can really have. As a personal ultraluxury coupe, then, the Conti GT makes a lot of sense, particularly when price is factored in. Otherwise, potential buyers in this segment looking for something a bit more dynamic will be happier with Aston Martin's DB9 or Ferrari's 612 Scaglietti.