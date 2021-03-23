The Continental GT Speed's performance gains will likely be more apparent in switchbacks than on the dragstrip. It comes standard with all-wheel steering, which allows the rear wheels to turn in the opposite direction of the fronts for more agile handling at low to medium speeds. At higher thresholds, the front and rear wheels turn in sync for a more stable ride. The GT Speed is also the first Bentley to feature an electronic limited-slip differential for putting down power to the wheels with the most traction. Unique to the GT Speed are fade-resistant carbon-ceramic brakes that shave over 70 pounds of mass compared to the normal rotors.