True to its name, Bentley's Continental GT is a grand tourer as well as one of the world's preeminent luxury coupes. It treats its driver to an opulent cabin and sublime comfort but can also hustle its ample mass around a set of corners without feeling clumsy. For ultimate performance, Bentley is bringing back the Continental GT Speed for 2022. Last seen on the previous-generation Continental in 2018, the GT Speed boosts the W12 engine's output, adds a few mechanical and electronic bits to increase handling ability, and decorates the interior in sporty materials. Read on for the full breakdown of the 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed.
2022 Bentley Continental
- New GT Speed model with 650 horsepower
- GT Speed upgrades include rear-wheel steering and electronic limited-slip differential
- Part of the third Continental GT generation introduced for 2020
The Continental GT is offered with either a turbocharged V8 (542 horsepower, 568 lb-ft of torque) or turbocharged W12 (626 hp, 664 lb-ft). The GT Speed uses a slightly more powerful version of the W12 with 650 hp. Bentley says the power bump translates to a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds — a 0.1-second improvement compared to the standard W12. No matter the engine choice, power is routed to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The Continental GT's interior is elegance personified. Swaths of leather, wood and chrome blanket every surface, and details like knurled knobs and diamond-pattern quilted door inserts remind you at every turn that you aren't driving something as pedestrian as a BMW 8 Series.
Since Bentley set its sights primarily on upgrading the Continental's performance potential, we expect the GT Speed's tech features and driving aids to mirror those of the standard model. Inside the cabin is a 12.3-inch touchscreen with a crisp display and quick reaction times. One of the more impressive items on the options list places the touchscreen on a three-sided spindle, giving the driver the ability to swipe the digital panel away at the press of a button.
The Bentley Continental GT provides a sense of drama and prestige to the lucky few able to afford it. The new range-topping GT Speed variant elevates this big luxury coupe's performance without compromising its otherwise regal approach to luxury.
People who viewed this also viewed
Related 2022 Bentley Continental info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota Corolla 2019
- Used Ford F-150
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used BMW X5 2019
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Honda CR-V 2021
- 2021 Toyota RAV4
- 2022 Honda Civic News
- 2021 Camry
- 2021 Honda Accord
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2021
- Ford Mustang 2021
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler
- 2022 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Compacts
- Best Minivans
Lease deals by make
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Nissan Lease Deals
- Land Rover Lease Deals
- Mazda Lease Deals
- Porsche Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Kia Lease Deals
- Volvo Lease Deals