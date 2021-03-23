  1. Home
2022 Bentley Continental

Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting around $250,000 (estimated)
2022 Bentley Continental
+11
  • New GT Speed model with 650 horsepower
  • GT Speed upgrades include rear-wheel steering and electronic limited-slip differential
  • Part of the third Continental GT generation introduced for 2020
2022 Bentley Continental Review
GT-Speeding Its Way Through Your Bank Account
Cameron Rogers
03/23/2021
What is the Continental GT Speed?

True to its name, Bentley's Continental GT is a grand tourer as well as one of the world's preeminent luxury coupes. It treats its driver to an opulent cabin and sublime comfort but can also hustle its ample mass around a set of corners without feeling clumsy. For ultimate performance, Bentley is bringing back the Continental GT Speed for 2022. Last seen on the previous-generation Continental in 2018, the GT Speed boosts the W12 engine's output, adds a few mechanical and electronic bits to increase handling ability, and decorates the interior in sporty materials. Read on for the full breakdown of the 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed.

What's under the Continental GT Speed's hood?

The Continental GT is offered with either a turbocharged V8 (542 horsepower, 568 lb-ft of torque) or turbocharged W12 (626 hp, 664 lb-ft). The GT Speed uses a slightly more powerful version of the W12 with 650 hp. Bentley says the power bump translates to a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds — a 0.1-second improvement compared to the standard W12. No matter the engine choice, power is routed to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Continental GT Speed's performance gains will likely be more apparent in switchbacks than on the dragstrip. It comes standard with all-wheel steering, which allows the rear wheels to turn in the opposite direction of the fronts for more agile handling at low to medium speeds. At higher thresholds, the front and rear wheels turn in sync for a more stable ride. The GT Speed is also the first Bentley to feature an electronic limited-slip differential for putting down power to the wheels with the most traction. Unique to the GT Speed are fade-resistant carbon-ceramic brakes that shave over 70 pounds of mass compared to the normal rotors.   

How's the Continental GT Speed's interior?

The Continental GT's interior is elegance personified. Swaths of leather, wood and chrome blanket every surface, and details like knurled knobs and diamond-pattern quilted door inserts remind you at every turn that you aren't driving something as pedestrian as a BMW 8 Series.

The GT Speed mixes up the classical-meets-modern motif of the standard Continental with sportier accents. The thickly bolstered performance seats and steering wheel are trimmed in a combination of leather and grippy Alcantara faux suede (which can be swapped out for more leather, if you desire). "Speed" logos are embroidered on all headrests for an increased sense of theater, while the knobs, buttons and air vent surrounds can now be optioned in dark chrome for a stealthy appearance.

How's the Continental GT Speed's tech?

Since Bentley set its sights primarily on upgrading the Continental's performance potential, we expect the GT Speed's tech features and driving aids to mirror those of the standard model. Inside the cabin is a 12.3-inch touchscreen with a crisp display and quick reaction times. One of the more impressive items on the options list places the touchscreen on a three-sided spindle, giving the driver the ability to swipe the digital panel away at the press of a button.

On the safety side, we believe the GT Speed, like other versions of the Continental, will come standard with frontal collision warning, automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring. Adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and a night vision mode will likely be available via the Touring Specification option package.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Bentley Continental GT provides a sense of drama and prestige to the lucky few able to afford it. The new range-topping GT Speed variant elevates this big luxury coupe's performance without compromising its otherwise regal approach to luxury.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Bentley Continental.

